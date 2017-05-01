National Oilwell Varco: Q1 Was A Disappointment

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reported Q1 2017 revenue of $1.74 billion and eps of -$0.17. The company beat on revenue by $70 million. On the surface the company's performance was positive. After careful inspection I was disappointed by the results. I explain below.

Why Didn't Short-Cycle Businesses Perform Better?

Q4 2016 results marked the end of seven consecutive quarters of revenue declines. The company's segments with high exposure to land drilling carried National Oilwell this quarter. Revenue from Wellbore Technologies and Completion, Production rose Q/Q by 5% and 8%, respectively. Animal spirits returned to the oil patch after recent OPEC supply cuts. The rig count was up 70% Y/Y and 25% Q/Q, so National Oilwell's short-cycle segments were expected to perform well.

The question remains, "Why didn't land drilling segments perform better?" The Wellbore Technologies segment (29% of segment revenue), rents and sells equipment and technologies used in drilling operations; the segment is heavily dependent upon drilling activity. Completion, Production sells equipment and technologies used in hydraulic fracturing; fracking has been white hot right now. If these segments were to every grow revenue by double-digits then Q1 was the time to do it. What happens when drilling in the oil patch is not as robust?

Also of note is that Rig Aftermarket sales (17% of total revenue) fell off 5%; I thought this was the biggest development during the quarter. Last quarter revenue from the segment grew 5% sequentially. Prior to Q4 drillers had been using spare parts from idle rigs, allowing them to forego the capital outlay from buying from in the aftermarket. Consistent top line growth in this segment could have changed the narrative for the company. However, it was not meant to be.

Flat EBITDA Growth

Revenue from Rig Systems (21% of revenue) continues to fall as drillers allocate more capex to land drilling than to offshore. This likely hurt EBITDA growth; EBITDA of $102 million was flat versus Q4, and EBITDA margins remained at 6%. There is a tremendous amount of operating leverage in the business. Every incremental dollar of revenue is brought on at a EBITDA margin of over 70%. However, National Oilwell needs its top line to grow in order to benefit from that leverage.

Net debt to trailing EBITDA is at 5.8x -- junk levels. The rating agencies will likely give the company the benefit of the doubt due to its superior reputation and dominant position in certain markets. However, it needs to prove it can maintain or even grow EBITDA in the next few quarters to keep the rating agencies at bay.

Conclusion

The oil patch is white hot right now. It was tragic that National Oilwell could not grow land drilling revenue by double-digits or spur EBITDA. What happens once OPEC supply cuts come to an end, or a dismal global economy hurts demand for oil? With an enterprise value of 15.1 billion NOV trades at 51x trailing EBITDA. NOV is priced to perfection and any hiccups in earnings or oil prices could cause a sell off. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.