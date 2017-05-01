Bank Of America: Wait For A Drop

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) released 1st quarter results in April that were better than expected. The bank is said to profit from an increase in interest rates, and higher rates are widely expected to be a positive catalyst for Bank of America's shares. As far as I am concerned, a boost to the bank's net interest income is already baked into Bank of America's shares today. Bank of America is fairly valued.

Higher net interest income related to an increase in short term interest rates by the Federal Reserve is the big thing for banks these days. Higher interest rates allow banks to make more money on their assets, i.e. loans, leading to higher earnings, which in turn could translate into a higher dividend. In its last earnings release Bank of America said that an increase in interest rates is anticipated to lift the bank's net interest income by $3.3 billion in the next twelve months (following a 100 basis point change in interest rates). Higher net interest income on the back of higher short term interest rates was partly responsible for Bank of America's earnings beat in the 1st quarter.

Today, investors already price two more interest rates hikes into Bank of America's share price. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 94.7 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady in May, but the central bank is expected to lift rates later on this year. In other words, the Federal Reserve is mindful about raising interest rates slowly in an attempt to give the stock market maximum predictability.

Fairly Valued?

In my last piece on Bank of America I made the case that higher net interest income is reflected in the bank's market valuation today, and that the absence of a major correction in stock prices over the last year was a major red flag. After all, nothing goes up all the time.

According to MarketBeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their target prices, twenty-four analysts rate Bank of America a buy or strong buy, eight analysts rate it as a hold, and one analyst thinks investors should sell their shares. The consensus price target is $22.42, which is four percent below Bank of America's current share price.

Since Bank of America's shares have risen ~58 percent last year and now sell for ~book value, I continue to think that the reward-to-risk ratio has become significantly less appealing. The market dramatically overestimates Bank of America's upside while it underestimates its downside.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

Bank of America's shares are fairly valued. Higher net interest income on the back of higher interest rates will lead to higher earnings for the bank, but the stock market has had more than enough time to price higher NII into Bank of America's shares. The consensus price target sits slightly below Bank of America's share price, lending some credibility to the concern that the bank's shares have run ahead of the fundamentals. Wait for a drop.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.