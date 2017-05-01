Has The Market Become Too Negative On Trump?

Here are some charts and commentary that illustrate my point.

This isn't showing up at the index level, but it is readily apparent when you drill down.

I never thought I'd say this, but it looks like traders may have gotten too negative on Donald Trump.

One of the challenging things about writing for public consumption is that's it's impossible to know what readers are and aren't aware of.

That, by extension, makes it impossible to know what will or won't be interesting and/or what is or isn't "news" to readers.

So you just have to kind of guess, and hope you can point out something that at least some people weren't aware of.

And while I can't know whether you're cognizant of what I'm about to tell you, I can say definitively that most readers will be surprised to hear me say the following: it very well could be that traders have gotten too negative on Donald Trump.

That will likely surprise the Heisenberg crowd for two reasons:

I'm generally pessimistic about the prospects for Trump's policy agenda in terms of his ability to get things done that will boost growth and thereby buoy risk assets; You probably didn't think I would ever use the words "too" and "negative" in the same sentence.

Another thing that probably surprises you about that contention is that if you only look at benchmarks, you'd be hard pressed to find anything that could be described as "negativity."

So without further ado, let me show you what I mean by "traders may have gotten too negative on Trump." This should be a quick post.

First, have a look at this chart:

(Goldman)

So that's high tax rate companies versus the broad market and as you can see, their relative performance has actually turned negative recently after a "yuuuge" post-election spike.

Now to be sure, what we got last week from Gary Cohn and Steve Mnuchin was hardly comforting. It was a double-spaced, one-pager that looked like it might have walked out of a high school student's Trapper Keeper. That said, should high tax rate companies really be underperforming the broad market? That would seem to suggest traders not only think the administration won't be able to make tax reform fly on Capitol Hill, but that they think the tax picture will actually get worse from here. Frankly, I don't see how that's possible.

So there's that.

And there are all kinds of other examples that illustrate a similar dynamic. Rather than break them out one by one, let me just save us all some time and show you a combined chart:

(Goldman)

Simply put: the market has faded the entire Trump trade. All of it. Basically what you're looking at there is the obvious sharp moves on election day and then the steady reversal of those moves within equities and across markets. Here's Goldman:

The fade of the 'reflation trade' becomes particularly evident when looking at style performance within equities - cyclicals vs. defensives and financials vs. staples have both reversed significantly (Exhibit 3). And this has generally been a global theme with cyclicals underperforming defensive across regions (Exhibit 4). The only exception is EM, which managed to decouple from DM in part because it lagged in the global 'reflation trade' last year and arguably has most to gain from more anchored rates and a less strong US dollar.

And here's a cross-asset look that shows you returns from July 8, 2016 to January 25, 2017 (x-axis) and returns from January 25, 2017 to present (y-axis):

(Goldman)

Note that pretty much the only thing that's worked during both periods (so upper-right, in quadrant 1) are broad equity indices (NYSEARCA:SPY).

You'll note that perhaps the most telling sign of all that markets have completely faded the reflation narrative/"Trump trade", is spec positioning in 10Y Treasurys which in the week through Tuesday, actually flipped from short to long (the following chart doesn't include this week's data so it's still showing a small short on the dark blue line, but it still illustrates the point):

(Goldman)

So here's what I would say about all of this. Clearly, the broad market has been able to perform even as the Trump trade comes off. That raises the question of whether (possibly) oversold Trump trades can outperform in a broad market correction.

To be clear, I think the answer to that is probably "no." But nevertheless, all of the above is certainly worth your consideration.

