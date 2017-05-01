The Eagle Ford Shale Basin Is Roaring Back

We're seeing a resurgence in the Eagle Ford shale basin -- the rig count was up 166% in six months.

With all eyes on the impressive growth in rig count, oil production, and land valuation in the Permian Basin; it is understandable an inflection point taking place elsewhere onshore in the Lower 48 might be overlooked.

The Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas has been contracting for the past two years. Oil production had fallen over 572 thousand barrels of oil per day for a March 2015 peak of over 1.7 million barrels of oil per day.

Sharp Rise in Eagle Ford Basin Rig Counts

However, in the past six months, the Eagle Ford shale basin a seen a sharp resurgence in activity. Rig count has increased 166%, from 35 rigs to 93 rigs -- far higher than any other shale basin (Permian up 56%, Niobrara 61%, Bakken 46%) per the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) April 2017 Drilling Productivity Report.

Increases in rig count in the Eagle Ford basin translate into even stronger gains in production due to the Eagle Ford's high "New Well Production Per Rig."

Eagle Ford Shale Hits Inflection Point - Oil Production Growing Again

Indeed the increases in rig count have tipped the scales back to growth in the Eagle Ford, an inflection point achieved in March 2017. Oil production, which has been in decline since March 2015, has begun climbing again. The EIA estimates that the Eagle Ford shale will have added 78,468 barrels of oil per day from February 2017 to its May 2017 oil production estimate.

Clear Path For Continued Growth in 2017

We expect this trend to continue to gather strength throughout the remainder of 2017. Drivers include improved operator efficiencies, higher oil price levels and hedging activity, improved operator liquidity, and relatively low (although rising) service costs.

As an example of these drivers and the stronger position of operators in the Eagle Ford basin, we look at Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN). With Sanchez's recent acquisition of a significant working interest Anadarko's Comanche play, it has become a larger player in the Eagle Ford shale play (335,000 net acres). As part of the Comanche transaction, Sanchez agreed to complete and equip 60 wells for each of the next 5 years. Sanchez, as well as other players in the Eagle Ford, is committed to significant increases in its capital expenditure in 2017.

Sanchez's improved liquidity position, strong cash flow, and strong hedges (as of Feb. 27, 2017, Sanchez had commodity derivative contracts in place covering approximately 36% and 98% of the mid‑point of its estimated oil and natural gas production, respectively, for 2017) provide its management a stable platform to execute on its aggressive growth strategy. Sanchez expects to deliver an incremental 27,000 net barrels of oil per day in 2017 (versus 2016's 53,000 barrels of oil per day) and another incremental 20,000 net barrels of oil per day in 2018 (versus 2017). We cover the Sanchez Energy opportunity more in our article "$SN Expects Adjusted EBITDA To More Than Double By 2018."

2018 and Beyond - Will Shale Become Victim of its Own Success Again?

The Eagle Ford shale oil production resurgence is occurring at a time when: 1) levels of oil in storage remain at historically high levels globally, 2) the oil market continues to struggle to achieve balance between supply and demand, and 3) a Permian basin led resurgence is driving growth in America shale oil production over the past several months. The Eagle Ford shale basin's oil production growth requires close monitoring, as the global oil market is very sensitive to additional sources of global supply growth and even more sensitive to second derivative growth (i.e., growing at an increasing rate) sources.

Total America shale oil production is estimated to grow about 438,712 barrels per day year-to-date in 2017 (through May 2017 per EIA May estimated oil production). The May 2017 estimated oil production level is just 276,672 barrel per day from America shale's all-time monthly high level in March 2015 (approximately 5.47 million barrels of oil per day). The estimate May 2017 YTD increase in America shale oil production offsets approximately 1/3 of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC countries recent cuts (set to expire June 30th).

Failure of OPEC and non-OPEC exporters to extend their supply cuts for an additional six months could result in oil prices falling to levels that would impact America shale capital expenditure and production levels (especially in 2018), in our opinion. Saudi Arabia took the loin share of OPEC's current production cut. The Saudi's have continued to voice their frustration with the growth of America shale oil production and the Saudi's role as global swing producer. The Saudi's have communicated that others must step up to share the burden of efforts aimed at restoring supply and demand balance in the global oil market.

Even with Saudi resolve to support global oil prices by sustaining output cuts; we believe oil prices will remain under $60 per barrel through 2018. At oil price levels in the mid-$50s per barrel, we believe America shale will continue pumping oil production growth making it difficult for the oil market to see balance. In the end, we believe the Saudi's will need to decide between market share and price.

In conclusion, while the Eagle Ford shale basin is experiencing a resurgence and oil production growth adding to global supply challenges, we believe that operational efficiencies gained over the past several years will enable producers to operate in an environment of oil prices in the high $40s to low $50s. In our opinion, a sustained breakdown below the low $40s will likely see America shale oil production contract again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "SN".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.