CYS Investments: That's Laughable

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) is an mREIT I have been covering for years. This is because I have been fond of its semi-diversified portfolio that invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, as it operates slightly differently than most of the competition. It has some diversification into commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related assets. The name has been moving higher on the back of its recently reported earnings and I want to examine the results to understand what is going on here.

Let us get right into the earnings and key metrics we look for in mREITs. Let me say that the company surpassed earnings expectations that I had. I was looking for $0.25 per share in core plus drop income; more on this in a moment. Further net interest income was up quarter-over-quarter. It came in at $52.1 million, versus the $48.4 million in net interest income in Q42016. That is positive news.

What we care about, of course, is not net income, but core income. It's a better measure of the ability to cover the dividend. Remember the dividend has been cut. Several times. It was one of the reasons I turned sour on the name; it was having difficulty earning its dividend. Stronger, best-of-breed names have been outearning their dividends. Core earnings plus drop income came in at $41.8 million, or $0.28 per share, rising $0,04 per share from last quarter. It is however important to note that we see that this was made up of core earnings of $32.4 million, or $0.21 per share. Thus, drop income was $9.4 million, or $0.07 per share. The key point? This $0.28 was unexpected and due to some accounting issues that have been identified here. Suffice it to say that following a quarter that failed to cover the dividend, the idea of a dividend hike is laughable.

Several key metrics played a big role in these earnings figures. First, total interest income increased to $73.3 million. Total interest income has been on the decline for two years plus. Prepayments were a strong reason for this decline, so it is a positive to see the trend reverse. The reason for this is because prepayments are out of control for so many. Just look at 2016 for CYS. Back in Q4, the constant prepayment rate jumped to 14.2%, up from 14% last quarter, 12.9% in Q2 and up significantly from the 7.6% in Q1. For Q1 2017, we saw the prepayment rate drop dramatically to 8.1%, boosting the quarter overall.

The average cost of funds has been on the rise in the sector and here in Q4 it rose rather dramatically by 11 basis points for CYS. It came in at 0.92% up from the 0.81% last quarter. Average yields were essentially flat, coming in at 2.71%. Doing the math, you can see that this higher yield on investments outpaced the increase in cost of funds to benefit the spread. In this the net interest rate spread widened. The spread, net of hedge including drop income, was 1.57% for Q1 2017, up 29 basis points compared to 1.29% in Q4 2016.

With the motion in rates at the end of the quarter there were certainly adjustments made that will impact Q2. I will also say plainly that this was a positive quarter for CYS, and one that it needed. With this rise in share prices, the stock has moved up significantly. In fact, it is now trading at a premium-to-book value. Net of the $0.25 dividend, book value came in at $8.26. This is actually one blemish in the quarter, as book value fell from $8.33 last quarter. Of course book value is still down incredibly over the last few years.

Bottom line, this quarter was definitely the best we have seen in a while, but with a premium-to-book and prior quarters with failed dividend coverage, I would not be a buyer.

