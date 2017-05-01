Gold Miners Appear Oversold. Could Now Be The Time To Swoop In?

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has had a rough 2 weeks and was down as much as 13% since hitting its most recent highs of around $25. However, the ETF is still performing relatively well this year as it is still up 20% since bottoming out in late 2016. Furthermore, gold, the underlying asset that influences prices pertaining to GDX is resuming to perform extraordinarily well this year and is down less than 3% from its highs this year. The solid fundamental factors supporting gold prices could persist, and coupled with geopolitical uncertainties might propel gold miners significantly higher.

Highlights, past 2 Weeks

Junior Gold Minors: corrected by approximately 20% from recent highs

Why the Sharp Correction in Gold Miners?

Gold miners naturally make more money when gold prices are high, so why the steep correction considering Gold's modest 3% pullback? Gold is the underlying asset that drives gold miner's revenues continues to perform relatively well and is in a strong uptrend, despite the modest 3% correction.

Gold continues to make higher highs and higher lows in its current upward trajectory. Furthermore, RSI, CCI, full stochastic, and increasing upward volume are indicative of continued, improving momentum.



(Stockcharts.com)

However, gold miners have corrected far greater with GDX giving up 13% in a 2-week period. A possible reason behind this move is due to technical reasons: GDX is far more volatile than gold itself and at times the ETF overshoots to the upside, while in other instances it over corrects to the downside.

GDX appears drastically oversold in the short term, this is confirmed by the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic. Furthermore, these underlying technical indicators are beginning to turn upward, suggesting that a sharp upward move could occur relatively soon.

This ETF can be considered a short-term trading vehicle, and can often move 3%-5% on a given day. Time has shown that periodically GDX presents compelling buying opportunities, which are often followed by violent rallies, and the ETF appears to be establishing a short-term base. This could serve as a solid launching ramp for a significant move higher from here.

Gold Miners Follow the Leader

GDX has had a substantial 13% correction, however, gold, the underlying asset appears to be in a strong uptrend and the fewer than 3% correction in gold prices seems normal and constructive given the yellow metal's recent run up (approximately 9% in 1 month). Therefore, so long as gold remains in its current uptrend, this could present an extremely lucrative buying opportunity concerning GDX and certain gold mining stocks.

The Backdrop for Gold Prices

There are several favorable fundamental factors that could support gold prices going forward. One of the most prevalent elements is rising inflation, as is illustrated by the CPI (2.38%) and the latest wage growth Data (2.7%) yoy increases.

Geopolitical Tensions

Another major factor is the increased instability and uncertainty concerning geopolitical events. It appears that President Trump is intent on keeping North Korea's nuclear capabilities in check. In fact, our President recently stated that "We could have a major, major conflict with North Korea".

These are not comforting words coming from the POTUS, and after the somewhat hasty strikes on Syrian government forces, which are backed by Russia and Iran, the world could become a very chaotic place. Naturally, such a scenario would play out positively for gold and the gold mining sector, as the yellow metal is seen as a safe haven asset, amongst other things.

A Dovish Fed

Although the FED is in the "process of normalizing rates" it is evident that they are behind the curve a little bit as inflation is currently above the FED's target rate of 2%. Furthermore, Janet Yellen and other FED officials have suggested that they could change the trajectory concerning rate hikes or reverse it if necessary. This sort of policy places an additional support level underneath gold prices as continued inflation should propel gold higher, while a dovish adjustment in FED policy could also be favorable for gold prices.

The Silver Connection

Yet, another possible reason for the steep decline could be silver's 10 straight down day, 8% pull back. Some companies such as (NYSE:SLW), which GDX tracks, have significant silver operations - so it makes sense that silver's correction would impact their stock prices and, thus, push GDX lower.

However, fortunately for silver and gold miner investors this down move appears overdone. RSI at 30 and CCI at -200 signal extreme oversold conditions. In addition, the chart clearly illustrates a series of higher highs and higher lows which indicates that the uptrend in silver might have taken a pause and has the potential to resume shortly.



Fundamental Factors Surrounding Gold Miners

Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold and Gold Corp make up roughly 27% of GDX's holdings. These three companies, as well as others have extremely strong fundamentals and have the capacity to drive GDX significantly higher so long as gold's uptrend trajectory is sustained.

The extremely low short ratios indicate that the "smart money" is no longer betting against this sector, and understandably so. The gold mining sector was last year's best performing sector (58% returns 2016-2017), and in our opinion has the potential to repeat a similar phenomenon this year.

Conclusion

It appears that the recent correction in GDX has been positive and constructive in nature. It is likely that this move lower is of a transitory nature and now presents an attractive buying opportunity. Due to the underlying elements, surrounding gold and the gold mining sector we believe GDX has the potential to appreciate by approximately 50% in value by year's end 2017, granted that the prices of the underlying asset, gold continues its current upward trend. This would imply that a price of $35 per share could be attainable by year's end concerning GDX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX NEM SLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.