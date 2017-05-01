Starbucks In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) a bit deeper. I will also evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I think SBUX may experience a slowdown in its fantastic DGRs, but remains a stock I wouldn't mind initiating a position in.

In terms of my Garden Portfolio, SBUX falls into the apple tree category. Apple trees take several seasons to begin producing fruit in the same way stocks categorized as such take a fair number of years to produce a moderate yield. The patience is often well rewarded due to the large harvests from the trees and substantial DGRs from the stocks. I label apple tree stocks as those with yields below 2% but with DGRs over 10%. SBUX has a current yield of BLANK with DGRs of 25.0% 1 year, 24.1% 3 year, and 24.9% 5 year. Because SBUX has only started paying dividends from 2010 forward, there is no 10 year DGR. Despite the short history of dividend payments, they have raised their payout for 7 consecutive years. The commitment to the dividend seems real, but it's not quite long enough to have the type of confidence that you'd have with a JNJ or T.

I generally like to compare the various DGRs to find any trends regarding the direction the dividend could be going. Outside of the first raise in 2011 of 55.6%, the increases have been remarkably similar. So much so, that the difference between the 1 and 5 year DGRs is only 0.1%. The last 5 years have seen the dividend rise between 23.6% and 25%. This kind of DGR is fantastic, but certainly not sustainable for the length of my investment horizon. The data regarding the DGRs will be more useful when the inevitable slow down begins. For now, it's hard to take anything away from them besides a bit of joy.

In order to use the dividend to gain perspective on valuation, I compare the 5 year historic dividend yield to the current yield. The 5 year average yield of 1.66% with a 5 year average of 1.29%. Normally, I'd say this makes SBUX undervalued by this metric by over $17 a share, or nearly 30%. In this case, the massive DGRs are throwing this comparison out of a whack. I still consider the stock undervalued, but not by that kind of level.

I also like to investigate the payout ratio and how that compares to the average historic payout ratio. I'll use the average ratio over the last 7 years since that's as long as they've been paying a dividend. The current EPS payout sits at 51.3% while the historic average is 35.3%. The difference isn't completely surprising with the increases that the DGR has seen. The dividend history isn't long enough to draw many definitive conclusions about where the company prefers the payout ratio, but because SBUX is still experiencing significant growth, I can't imagine they'd want to payout ratio to go much higher.

Estimating future dividend payments is far from a science, but the debt to equity ratio combined with some previously mentioned data can narrow down the possibilities. SBUX has a current D/E ratio of 0.55 meaning it has debt levels that are only 55% of its equity. The debt certainly doesn't appear to be impacting any future dividend payments. Because SBUX is still a growing company, the payout ratio probably won't creep much higher, therefore I'll use the 5 year estimated growth as the dividend growth. This makes the prognostic DGR quite a departure from the historic rates, but I think most people accept a slowdown must be coming eventually. With those parameters, I calculate a 5 year payback of $6.76 for every share held today through April 2022. On a percentage basis, that is 11.2%, meaning you'd earn a "bonus" share for every 9 shares held today through reinvested dividends.

SBUX is a great example of an apple tree stock within my Garden Portfolio. Its yield is quite low for now, but the DGRs are extremely impressive. I expect the DGRs will have to start to slip sooner or later. I anticipate future raises will be more in line with earnings growth to keep the payout ratio close to 50%. Luckily, SBUX still has solid growth estimates that could fund double digit DGRs over the next 5 years. However, the dividend history itself isn't long enough to establish an obvious commitment. Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) could also hamper some of the estimated growth causing DGRs to slip into single digits. Due to what I believe to be a slight undervaluation and excellent growth prospects, I believe SBUX would be a great addition to the Garden Portfolio at some point in the future. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, TGT, T, JNJ, MCD, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.