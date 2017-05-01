Equity CEFs: Peak Valuation?

Markets may continue to advance, but I believe there are better values now in ETFs than CEFs. And I never thought I would ever say that.

"Risk-on" equity CEFs have been the place to be in this ramp-up market but how much more valuation upside is there when many are already trading at premium valuations?

3-weeks ago, I wrote an article suggesting that it would be a good time to raise cash. Since then, valuations have just gotten even more extreme.

It's been one heck of a year so far in 2017 for most equity CEFs. In years past, I have complained how difficult it was for equity CEFs to compete with ETFs for investment dollars, even when a fund's NAV was outperforming its benchmark.

Not this year. Equity CEF market prices have dramatically outperformed most broader market ETFs, many deservingly so as their NAVs have outperformed as well. To give you a brief recap of what this means, remember that a fund's NAV performance (taking into account all distributions) is the true apples-to-apples performance comparison to a fund's benchmark, whether it be the S&P 500 or some other index.

But a CEF's market price performance (also taking into account all distributions) is more subjective and can be better or worse than a fund's NAV performance. In other words, a CEF's market price performance can be based more on investor emotions and attitudes towards a fund. This is what results in a fund's discount or premium valuation and lately, investor's attitudes towards CEFs has been downright giddy.

3-weeks ago, I wrote this article, Red Is The New Green, as CEF market price performances were already far outpacing their NAVs. In that article, I included this table showing in red the number of equity CEFs whose market prices were outperforming their NAVs by at least 5% as of April 7th, 2017.

Here is the same table sorted as of April 28th, 3 weeks later.

I apologize if you can't read all of the data clearly in the second table, but this should give you an idea of how many equity CEFs I had to include in a condensed sized screenshot. Try 48 funds out of just over 100 funds I follow that so far this year have seen their market prices outperform their NAVs by at least 5%.

Equity CEFs Are At Multi-Year High Valuations

It's clear that equity CEF valuations are at multi-year highs based on current premium/discount levels, but as I mentioned above, funds that started the year at much lower valuations and have seen outperforming NAVs, probably deserve this outperformance. However, many do not.

For example, I don't understand how a fund like the Nuveen NASDAQ-100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX), $21.54 market price, $21.03 NAV, 2.4% premium, 6.5% current market yield, can rise to a premium valuation and outperform its benchmark NASDAQ-100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), when QQQX's NAV (MUTF:XQQQX) is severely lagging the QQQ's.

From the table immediately above, you can see that QQQX's NAV (9th fund from top) is up only 9.2% YTD on a total return basis while the QQQ's are up 15.0%. So why should QQQX's market price be up 17.9% YTD when in a continued up market, we know that QQQX's NAV will continue to lag the QQQ's?

In other words, you'd be a lot smarter to just buy the QQQ's at this point and if you want income, sell call options against your position. This is what QQQX does as an option-income fund so why buy it at a premium valuation? Here is QQQX's 1-year Premium/Discount chart

QQQX is a good example of why I have been reducing my CEF exposure, and in some cases, eliminating large positions altogether. Even my #1 pick for 2017, the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy/Write Fund (NYSE:BXMX), $13.94 market price, $13.94 NAV, 0.0% discount, 6.6% current market yield, has become overpriced based on its very defensive option strategy.

I picked BXMX as my top pick at the end of last year in this article, My Top Picks For 2017, because I believed we would have a more difficult market environment in 2017, and maybe in the second half of the year that will play out, but there is no way that one of the most defensive CEFs you can buy should be outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500, when its NAV is trailing by over 200 basis points, or 2%.

BXMX's market price is up 11.4% YTD compared to the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) up 6.9% YTD including dividends. That's good for my clients who own BXMX but that doesn't make a lot of sense in a strong market like this. You buy BXMX because you expect the market to be flat to slightly up or down over time, which would maximize BXMX's income strategy of selling S&P 500 index options against virtually 100% of its all-stock portfolio. What you don't want is a ramp-up market in which that strategy limits your upside.

The majority of the CEFs in the table above, particularly some of the "risk-on" leveraged funds, I wouldn't be touching right now even if the markets continue up. Some are ridiculously overpriced and are being chased by yield hungry investors looking for double-digit market yields. Others funds from the list have had excellent NAV performance but have reduced their historic double-digit discounts to the low-single digits or even par valuation.

Certainly if the markets continue to trudge upwards, this can probably continue for a while but I would be surprised if these valuations can be sustained during the summer and all bets are off once the 4th quarter starts as that is notoriously the worst period for CEF valuations. I'm not going to point out any more individual funds to lighten up on since I've identified some in my recent blogs, but let's just say that I have reduced some positions from six figure share positions all the way down to zero shares currently.

Why Are Equity CEFs Outperforming Now?

One can only speculate why CEFs are so popular right now when their popularity tends to peak in the beginning of the year and gradually recede as the year progresses. It could be the late retail crowd that generally buys at the top of the market or perhaps it could be institutional investors who are looking for alternatives to ETFs after so much recent press has been focused on the popularity of ETFs and index investing, thinking that that might actually mark a top for passive index investing.

Or it could just be that so many equity-based CEFs, both domestic and global, are finally seeing their NAVs outperform their more passive ETF cousins. Here is my universe (roughly 100+ funds) of equity CEFs sorted by total return NAV performance through Friday, April 28th. Only the funds outperforming the S&P 500, up 6.9% including dividends, are shown in green in the 2017 YTD NAV Tot Ret column.

This is a very long list of equity CEFs to be outperforming the S&P 500, which I like to use as the overall standard benchmark for my CEF universe. Rarely do you see this many equity CEFs doing this well and a lot of that can be attributed to the strong international markets as well as the surprisingly firm fixed-income markets. Many of the equity CEFs above include both in their portfolios.

At the top of the list is the pure equity BlackRock Science & Technology fund (NYSE:BST), $21.59 market price, $23.33 NAV, -7.5% discount, 5.6% current market yield, which just so happens to be my top aggressive pick for 2017 from the article link above. BST's NAV is up a remarkable 18.1% YTD vs. 15.0% for the NASDAQ-100. Not to be outdone, BST's market price is up 22.6% YTD but because that is less than a 5% difference from its NAV performance, that wouldn't even put BST in the overpriced table shown above.

Are There Any Funds Left To Buy?

There are always going to be undervalued equity CEFs though you have to look hard now to find them. One way to do that is to screen which fund's market prices have lagged their NAVs the most thinking that all things being equal, those funds may have the most to catch up.

As it turns out, there are only three funds currently that have lower market price appreciation than NAV appreciation YTD. Compare that to the near 50 above that have seen their market prices appreciate by at least 5% more than their NAVs and you can see this is the best of times for CEFs. Nonetheless, there are funds that are lagging and listed below are 15 equity CEFs that have seen the lowest difference between their market price total returns and their NAV total returns.

As you can see, many of these funds are at premium valuations already with several at 5%+ premiums, shown in red. This actually makes a lot of sense since these funds aren't advancing much more, if at all, than their NAVs after they were already at high valuations. On the other hand, there are some funds on this list that trade at wide discounts with solid NAV performances but have low yields and thus, are often passed over by income investors.

The one fund from this list that I keep harping on is the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX fund (NYSE:GRX), $10.23 market price, $11.61 NAV, -11.9% discount, 5.1% current market yield, and I will continue to promote GRX until my numbers tell me otherwise.

One thing to know about GRX is that it does not trade a lot of shares so a little bit of overhead can keep it in check if there are not a lot of buyers. I think that is what has been happening since the two equity sectors GRX invests in continue to have question marks.

One sector is healthcare and as long as the new Trump administration is stymied in healthcare reform to change or repeal Obamacare, it's hard to know who the winners and losers are going to be. The other sector GRX focuses in, consumer staples, also has its detractors based on expectations of limited growth opportunities and high valuations.

Though both sector ETFs, the SPDR Health Care Select fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) and the SPDR Consumer Staples Select fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), have done well this year with XLV up 9.9% and XLP up 7.3% YTD, it's still not hard to find a wait and see attitude among investors and I think this is what hurts GRX the most, particularly as a low volume, low yield CEF at "only" 5.1%.

But here is why GRX is quickly becoming one of my top positions, as I believe it is one of the few equity CEFs that remains undervalued. Quite simply, there has been and will continue to be a high number of mergers and acquisitions going on in the healthcare and consumer staples (foods mostly) sectors and the GRX portfolio managers have been very good historically in getting in front of this M&A activity.

The foods component of the consumer staples sector is GRX's highest sector weighting at 21% and this is where the wellness part of GRX's investment strategy comes into play as consumers continue to take healthcare into their own hands by focusing on healthier lifestyles and better nutrition. And this is where much of the M&A activity is going on as large cap consumer staple names have been forced to fuel growth by acquiring smaller companies.

If you go to GRX's Quarterly Reports, the fund's portfolio managers love to talk about deals, deals and more deals and though GRX has had its share of blowups over the past year, mostly in healthcare stocks like Adeptus Health (NYSE:ADPT), which resulted in a multimillion-dollar loss, I'm confident that the portfolio managers have put that behind them as the healthcare and biotech sectors have turned around.

Fortunately, GRX is an extremely diversified fund and no one position can hurt it too much. It's not like GRX's NAV has not performed well, up 8.1% YTD putting it smack in the middle of XLP and XLV. It's just that at a 22% leveraged equity only CEF, you need it to perform better during these up periods.

Though at an -11.9% market price discount, you would think GRX would get a little more respect for being one of the best performing equity CEFs of all time. Since GRX's inception before the financial crisis in June of 2007, GRX's NAV is up 122% with all distributions (including rights offerings) simply added back. That's over 50% higher than the S&P 500, which has appreciated 79.1% with all dividends added back over the same period. Feel free to check my numbers if you would like.

One other positive for investors to consider is that GRX has one of the lowest NAV yields of any equity CEF at 4.5% and this makes GRX a very conservative fund even as a leveraged CEF. So with GRX's NAV up 8.1% YTD, almost twice that of its NAV yield, there is certainly room to increase this now.

When you consider that most of the Gabelli equity CEFs like [[GAB]], GGT, GGN and GNT have much higher NAV yields and yet none of them have near the NAV total return performance as GRX historically, it's always surprised me that Gabelli keeps GRX's NAV yield so low.

GRX's quarterly distribution has been stuck at $0.13/share for two years now and certainly, last year was understandable with the weakness in the healthcare and biotech sectors. But I believe it's high time to consider an increase in GRX's quarterly distribution to make the fund more competitive on a yield basis compared to the vast majority of other equity CEFs, virtually none of which have come close to the NAV performance of GRX over the years.

If Gabelli would look at say, a 5.5% NAV yield for GRX instead of the current 4.5%, which would still put it way below their other funds, that would result in a distribution increase to about $0.16/share resulting in a 6.3% current market yield, much more attractive for income investors. Will Gabelli go that high? I doubt it, but the last time Gabelli declared an increase to GRX's distribution was in May of 2015, so there is a precedence to act in the upcoming declaration for the June distribution.

Conclusion

A CEF's best friend in the markets over time is liquidity. If there is one Achilles heel in the CEF universe, it's that buyers dry up and CEFs are then subject to larger percentage drops on low volume. This is one area that ETFs have a huge advantage over CEFs. Not only do institutional investors favor ETFs due to their liquidity, they can also rely on short interest in ETFs to keep a steady source of buyers during down market periods.

There is no such backstop really in CEFs. Though small investors make up the bulk of CEF shareholders, there is no question that institutions still dictate the longer-term direction of CEF market prices and thus, their valuations.

There is no indication that liquidity is a problem in the markets but I'm going on two factors that could change all that. One is seasonal in which volume tends to decrease during the summer months and the other is rising interest rates. At some point, a rising interest rate environment will have an effect on liquidity in the markets though up until now, it's been a non-event.

All of this however, will probably play a backseat to geopolitical events, such as tensions on the Korean peninsula or how tax reform or other Trump administration initiatives progress through Congress. But since these are all unknowns still, sort of like healthcare reform, it's best to go on what seems to be givens and it certainly appears as though higher interest rates are a given if the markets continue on their course.

For these reasons, I have lowered my overall CEF exposure, upped my ETF exposure and raised cash. I'm not saying we're headed for a bear market, but based on current CEF market prices compared to their NAV prices, I believe we are close to peak valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRX, BST, BXMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.