Chegg: Time To Take Your Profits

Readers that followed my recommendation and purchased shares in CHGG in January can lock in more than 20% gains.

Nonetheless, in light of the most recent run-up, I believe the stock has become fairly valued and I suggest taking your profits.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has been on a tear of late and I now suggest that readers ring the register and take their profits. Management has prudently shifted CHGG's business model, but in light of the most recent run-up, I believe the stock has become fairly valued and there are better positions for you to be invested in.

Recap of My Coverage

I have been following, and writing about, CHGG since August of 2014. My first piece was entitled "Chegg: Pivoting Toward Success" and discussed how management was prudently pivoting CHGG's business model away from risky book sales, towards higher margin digital offerings.

I continued to provide some coverage on CHGG, but remained on the sidelines, as I didn't believe the risk/reward potential was worth an investment; I generally only look invest in stocks that have mitigated downside risk with huge upside potential.

Then the stock was temporarily beaten down in February 2016 and I purchased shares at $3.30 per share, as I believed that at this valuation, CHGG represented an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. I hadn't returned to writing for Seeking Alpha so the only investors to benefit from this call were me and my select group of investors whom I provide investment advice to.

Subsequently, I returned to writing for Seeking Alpha in early January, and on January 5th, I wrote a bullish article, when CHGG was trading at $7.56 per share. Readers that followed my recommendation have seen gains of more than 18%. Below is a snippet of my article:

In mid-February, CHGG reported earnings that were slightly below estimates and the stock dropped a bit, but I remained bullish on it and wrote an article summarizing the quarter and explaining my sentiment:

Readers who bucked the general market sentiment and purchased shares upon my recommendation have seen gains of 22% in just over two months.

Before the earnings release, earlier in February, I had to sell my shares and locked in my more than 100% gain. Note: I had to sell my shares to pay for my final semester of law school. However, I would have held onto them for longer, and recommended that my investors, whom I provide advice to, continue to remain long. Nonetheless, CHGG has been on a tear recently and I now believe it is fully valued and I recommend taking your profits.

Why It's Time to Take Your Profits

Chegg's stock price has been quite volatile over the last year and its 52-week range is pretty wide ($4.26 - $9.07). I believe that at its current price of $9.05, just off a 52-week high, it is an opportune time to take your profits and redeploy your capital into other investment opportunities.

Although I am positive about Chegg's shift for its business model: shifting towards higher margin digital revenue, it seems to be fully valued and I don't see much further upside. With the $9.05 per share price, CHGG's market capitalization is roughly $850 million.

Management last guided for Q1 2017 revenue to be in the range of $57 million to $59 million, and full year 2017 revenue of about $230 million. Moreover, they guided for adjusted EBITDA to be about $35 million in 2017 and free cash flow to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. Those figures are not very supportive of the $850 million valuation, and investors are beginning to become a bit overly sanguine about Chegg's prospects. CHGG's, 3.2x price-to-sales ratio, which represents a 3 year high, provides more evidence to support this optimistic outlook.

Although Chegg's business model provides itself to increasing margins, since they shifted towards a platform where incremental revenue flows to the bottom line, the valuation still appears to be stretched. It is plausible that a competitor, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Pearson (NYSE:PSO), or Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) may be interested in acquiring them, but I don't like investing in stocks that I'm just hoping someone will buyout. Moreover, it is also possible that either of these companies can release a competing offering and take away CHGG's market share from this nascent industry.

Final Remarks

I am unquestionably a fan of how Chegg's management team pivoted its business model and turned it into a higher margin digital company. Nonetheless, CHGG's current valuation is tough to justify in terms of their revenue, margins, and free cash flow. It is possible that CHGG will eventually justify this valuation, if management can continue to grow the top-line at a break-neck pace and expand their margins, but I believe there are better investment opportunities out there. As such, it is time to ring the register and take your profits.

Note: Chegg is set to release their Q1 2017 earnings on Monday, May 1, 2017 after market close.

