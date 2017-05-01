2 Opposing Macro Trades - Both Wrong...

Neither trade is quite right since both are driven by ideological pre-occupation rather than hard nosed market assessments.

In fact neither trade has been fully successful as the market reaction to Trump to date has been fundamentally ambiguous.

The reaction to the Trump election victory triggered in many investors' minds that there were two possible countervailing trades to choose between.

One trade was the chosen by George Soros - Trump would be a disaster for America, was ill-suited to be the President and the markets would recognize this and panic. This is not what happened at all as the markets effectively rallied with Trump's election and the trade cost Mr. Soros about $1bn.

The opposite trade was the "reflation" trade based on the belief that Trump's election will bring new vigor to a sclerotic US economy. This trade had its moment, but is already running out of steam and turns out also to be somewhat lack luster.

Yes stocks rose after Trump's election and long Treasury yields rose indicating a greater "risk-on" appetite. However already this slight euphoria seems to have passed. Yields on 10 yr Treasuries have fallen to 2.30% from nearly 2.46% at their height (albeit still up on the pre-Trump yields of 1.87%). The US currency strengthened after Trump's election but has fallen by 2% since Jan 19 against a basket of 16 currencies. The lack of real traction in Trump's business friendly tax-cuts, regulatory clean-up or infrastructure spending have negatively impacted those stocks that were thought to most benefit from such changes (e.g. banks and industrials). The stock market is still on the rise, but the money seems to be going to those companies showing real above average returns and have no obvious link to a Trump 'reflation effect.'

All in all the market is reacting decidedly ambiguously to the Trump administration to date.

So what was wrong with both these trades? Well the central fault was they were ideologically based trades. Soros shorted the market because of an entrenched liberal ideological bias which blinded him from his usual hard market instincts. But the "reflation" trade has the same problem - it was largely driven by those with ideological sentiments favoring Trump's new agenda (such as it is), again with very little analysis of the actual coherence of Trump's economics.

Critically Trump (like Hilary when she was campaigning) hardly even talked about the biggest economic issue facing us possibly for centuries, and the one that will determine our real macro-economic future - namely: the technology revolution.

Trump muddles up all his economics as he talks about bring back to America non-existent manufacturing jobs, protectionism, tax cuts simultaneously with Keynesian style infrastructure spending (quite contradictory) and so on. Of course his pronouncements were no less coherent than the economic cliches we heard from Clinton during the last election campaign. Both spoke in an antique and unoriginal economic language that has very little bearing on our post-industrial tech economy. In fact neither of the candidates, throughout the election process, hardly ever mentioned technology at all.

Yet of course technology is the elephant in the room. As Professor Solow said 30 years ago now, "We see the computer everywhere save in the productivity statistics." Explaining Solow's Paradox is the great economic challenge of our age - is the IT revolution just disruptive or is it bringing real economic growth? Is it destroying jobs via automation or will it be a creator of new jobs? How does the IT sector, a sector that impacts all other sectors, need to be restructured to ensure a fair allocation of its riches? And so on.

Our politicians like Trump (and it would have been the same with Clinton) are 20 years off the economic pace and so inevitably the two trades above could not amount to anything. With a new President in power who is simply not addressing the burning economic issues of the day neither a risk-on, nor a risk-off trade was likely to work. Rather we have just have more time wasting from Washington as the economic debate there continues to be increasingly irrelevant to the tech based dynamics that will shape our economic future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.