Sun Communities: The Business Is Still Intact

Just the other day, the management team at Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced financial results for the first quarter of the REIT's 2017 fiscal year. Recently, I have begun following REITs in an effort to expand my knowledge base on different types of securities. Keeping with this thread, I figured it would make for an interesting piece for me and my readers if I looked over management's performance during the quarter and gave my thoughts on what it means for the business and its investors moving forward.

A glimpse at the headline news

My goal in this piece is not to cover the headline news but I do believe a very brief overview of it is warranted in order to put the rest of this piece into context. During the quarter, Sun reported sales of $234.4 million. This represents an increase of 34.2% over the $174.64 million in revenue the business reported the same quarter last year. Furthermore, it was actually an impressive $53.27 million above what analysts expected.

What's interesting from this large revenue beat is that a sizable chunk of it can be chalked up to acquisition-related activity. During the quarter, management engaged in a $13 million purchase consisting of 328 RV sites. As with any company whose revenue grows thanks to acquisitions, this creates a level of uncertainty for analysts trying to forecast sales figures. Only $27 thousand of its revenue during the quarter came about as a result of this transaction but its transaction of Carefree (plus some other acquisitions) in 2016 added $53.67 million during the quarter. Total revenue-producing units added during just the quarter came out to 687. Subsequent to the quarter, they bought a parcel of land near Myrtle Beach for $6 million and have received a zoning permit for the construction of 775 sites.

Now, on the bottom line, instead of focusing on earnings, I will emphasize FFO (funds from operations). This metric, since it serves as a proxy for cash flow, is generally a more important one for REITs than earnings. During the quarter, management reported FFO of $1.10 per share, a beat compared to forecasts of $0.03 (management stressed that this was not due to revenue outperformance but a shift in the timing of expenses). It's Carefree acquisition from 2016 contributed nearly $10 million to its bottom line during the quarter.

Some important observations

For anybody who follows Sun closely, you'll know that management has been liberal in allowing its debt to expand. Including some preferred units, total debt on its books as of the time of this writing is around $3.14 billion. Though this is only a small amount over the $3.11 billion the company reported during the fourth quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, it's well above the $2.36 billion that management reported for the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year.

All of this said, the results of this debt increase have been positive, it seems, for shareholders. Sales, as you saw above, have expanded and FFO has been growing as well. This past quarter's FFO figure was 22.2% above the $0.90 per share that was reported a year earlier. In nominal terms, FFO has grown over the course of a year from $53.27 million up to $83.39 million, an increase of 56.5%.

Now, obviously, debt can become a concern if it increases too much, especially in the event that the interest payments start to negatively affect Sun's investors. Fortunately, while Sun's debt is fairly high compared to some of its peers, its debt/equity ratio of 1.33, up from 1.25 the same time last year, is not what I would classify as being in the danger zone. It does mean that the firm will have to be careful about what other kinds of activities it engages in, in an effort to grow in the future, but it's not too prohibiting.

*Taken from Sun

The reason why I'm not too concerned about Sun's debt/equity ratio at this time is that, in addition to not being too bad, the business has demonstrated time and again that its properties are strong. Take, for instance, the image above. In it, you can see base rents for its comparable properties. Last year, during the first quarter, base rents averaged $483 per month. In just the past year, management has been able to push that rate up by 3.3% to $499 per month. All the while, the occupancy rate of these properties increased (you would expect them to decrease if the properties in question were of low quality) from 95% to 96.7%.

*Taken from Sun

What else is exciting about Sun is that it appears as though its acquired properties over the past year will be good additions to the company's portfolio. According to management, as you can see in the image above, the occupancy rate stands at 97.4%. It should be noted that the average base rent is also higher than Sun's older properties, standing at $509 per month, but I don't think this warrants a huge amount of attention because of the fact that different properties, especially in different areas, can warrant meaningful differences in rent. This means that they may not be precisely comparable to Sun's more established portfolio.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Sun is pretty decent. The company is certainly not perfect in my view but the fact of the matter is that the performance reported by management has been positive, with FFO rising year-over-year. In particular, what I like seeing here is management's ability to increase rents while, at the same time, boasting an even larger increase in occupancy rates. So long as we are seeing those kinds of moves, it's difficult to argue against the quality of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.