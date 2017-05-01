Wal-Mart Fires Back At Amazon

Marc Lore, the CEO of Wal-Mart’s eCommerce division developed smart-cart technology to encourage customers to order products that could be shipped together.

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been looking for ways to be more competitive against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wal-Mart is pushing hard to catch up in the online retailing. There's more than one way to compete in online sales and one such strategy is making a physical store more enticing than your competitor's online price/convenience. Wal-Mart has come up with a new discount plan.

Incentivizing Customers With Discounts - The Wal-Mart Way

In the meantime, Wal-Mart is looking for ways to capitalize on their already existing infrastructure and technology. This will help them with sales currently and help build loyalty and convenience for customers. Having a discount plan provides an incentive for customers to learn how to use Wal-Mart's systems and get accustomed to them. If a customer is already buying products from Wal-Mart then there's an added incentive to add on other items at no additional shipping or pick-up cost. In this new system, it will actually be a way to save money. Here's an example straight from the article of how they will be cutting costs on their products for customers:

Here are some other examples of discounts that will be offered: --$2.55 off a Lego toy that originally was $23.99. --$7.40 off a Britax infant car seat that originally was $148.05. --$4.46 off a Coleman cooler that originally was $111.49. But there's a catch: Discounts will be applied only to items that aren't already available in stores. Lore said the program wouldn't require any additional investment from Wal-Mart.

These are the kind of strategies I wanted to see from Wal-Mart. It was a good choice to establish an online presence as soon as possible, knowing there would be some inefficiencies in the operations for shipments. Shipping to homes is where a lot of the expenses come from, so having customers getting a discount from coming to a physical location to pick up the merchandise is a bonus for both Wal-Mart and the customer.

Jet Laying the Framework

As Wal-Mart works to acquire additional online companies, each one comes into Wal-Mart's strong existing framework. They gain access to the capital from Wal-Mart, the distribution systems from Wal-Mart, and the E-commerce expertise from Jet. Consequently, each company should become more effective at controlling costs and managing inventory after Wal-Mart acquires them.

In a recent company presentation, Marc Lore, CEO of Jet and now CEO of Wal-Mart eCommerce, said:

The key to success in ecommerce is winning in logistics and supply chain. Most marketplace platforms are inefficient in that the lowest-priced retailer typically wins the order, regardless of their proximity to the customer. Conversely, at Jet we use smart-cart technology to let customers see how they can save money on shipping and other costs as they build bigger baskets. By understanding the order destination, we encourage customers to buy items that will ship together from one of our strategically located fulfillment centers or from one of our third-party vendors.

This is a dynamic way of addressing the issue of multiple warehouses. Simply showing shipping charges on each item wouldn't be as effective. If the shipping cost on each item kept changing, it would lead to confused customers. Jet simplified this entire system by offering discounts on merchandise that could ship together effectively. They made this entire process simple for customers and by showing prices on each item going down, rather than showing an increase in shipping charges, they made the process more enjoyable for the customer.

Valuation

Wal-Mart is fighting aggressively for market share and rapidly expanding their footprint online. The new techniques allow them to integrate additional websites onto a budding infrastructure. Meanwhile the ability to leverage Jet's technology on their existing website and combine it with discounts for picking up in-store allows Wal-Mart to tackle the critical question of how to bring shoppers into the physical store to add impulse purchase to their online shopping list.

At times the battle for market share is more intense than I'd like as a shareholder, but this is simply the nature of retail. Management guided for fiscal 2018 EPS to run $4.20 to $4.40 assuming no change to exchange rates. A strong dollar is already factored in as a headwind. That gives us a middle range of $4.30. I'd love to see opportunities to enter Wal-Mart under a P/E ratio of 15.5x, which comes out to about $67.I'd still be comfortable initiating new positions at about 16.25x forward earnings, which comes out to $70.

Conclusion

Wal-Mart is making great headway in creating the online presence they are seeking. Rather than purely focusing online, Wal-Mart is finding ways to implement online strategies with their already strong infrastructure. I believe Wal-Mart will show strong growth in e-commerce sales over the next few years. Keep in mind, if the new discount plan is counted as online sales there could be a drop in store sales. While this could potentially look bad at a glance for their physical store sales, it's actually a step in the right direction.

If investors are reading the "comparable sales" figures, Wal-Mart's online sales should already be included in the numbers provided by management. Consequently, I expect the "comparable sales" figures to remain positive as revenue shifts online. Wal-Mart is a great long-term investment and they continue to prove why. Shareholders are rewarded with 2.72% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, VTI, MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, SCHZ, BMNM, RSO, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice.