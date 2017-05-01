Mr. Market's Not Too Happy With Civeo

While the data was far from perfect, the company's performance was reasonable in my view and we may be seeing early signs of a recovery for the enterprise.

April 27th was not a particularly fond day for shareholders of Civeo Corp. (NYSE:CVEO) and the days since have seen the company under pressure as well. After management reported earnings that missed expectations, shares of the company fell as much as 14.2% before closing down a hefty 5.25%. Seeing as how Civeo is one of my holdings, I figured it might be a wise idea to look at the company and see exactly why, for the quarter, market participants were displeased and what it might all mean for the business moving forward.

The market's unhappy

Truth be told, the financial performance of Civeo was not that bad. Take, for instance, sales. During the quarter, the company's revenue came in at $91.43 million. Though this is lower than the $95.04 million management reported the same quarter of 2016, the results were measurably better than the $88.54 million that analysts had expected for the quarter. Even with this performance, however, management did reiterate their sales guidance for this year, which they say will be between $337 million and $353 million.

While sales were decent, the bottom line was not so good. During the quarter, Civeo's earnings per share came out to negative $0.17. This is far better than the $0.25 per share loss generated in the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, but we need to be cognizant of the fact that the firm's first quarter of this year did not have any impairments. Last year's quarter had $8.4 million in impairments. Either way, these results missed expectations, with management forecasting a loss for the three months of $0.12 per share. This has not stopped their full year guidance of EBITDA of $60 million to $65 million from being reiterated though.

But the picture is not too bad

Even though the earnings results for Civeo were not good, some positive news did develop. For starters, even though the company's operating cash flow during the quarter was only $9.85 million, down from $11.33 million last year, and while its free cash flow was just $6.54 million compared to last year's $8.17 million, management saw to it that a major share issuance pushed debt down by $41 million from $357 million down to $316 million in only three months. In addition to this, cash and cash equivalents rose from $1.79 million at the end of last year to $27.14 million now, providing the company some wiggle room.

Another positive on top of all of this is that management has maintained significant borrowing capacity under its credit facility. Following its debt reduction, borrowing capacity right now stands at $172.7 million. In its earnings transcript, the firm stated that it would be interested in acquisitions in its key markets and in its operational focus (I see this as being too narrow-minded), so it will be interesting to see if they can tap into some of this capacity in order to make a transaction work. Management did also stress organic growth potential in Australia, so that would be an alternative.

*Taken from Civeo

Personally, after reviewing not just the earnings release but the conference call as well, I believe we are seeing some evidence of a recovery. Not only did day rates improve in Australia, as you can see in the image above, but while the occupancy rate there dropped from 47% to 42%, the rate grew from 60% to 72% in Canada. Management stated that the Canadian market is stabilizing right now. Some evidence of this can be seen, also, by the fact that the firm saw a 15 month renewal at the McClelland Lake Lodge for the Fort Hills Oil Sands Project, which will help hold sales higher, but it could be some time before customers are willing to shift their focus from a capital preservation approach to a growth-oriented approach.

In Australia, though, the trend could be turning more favorably in Civeo's direction. Due to a surge (compared to most of last year) in metallurgical coal prices, rising from $92.50 per ton to $285 per ton, the company thinks that we could see the market for their services truly begin to turn around later this year. Obviously, this takes a back seat to Canada given Canada's size, but any sort of geographic improvement can add tremendous value to Civeo and its shareholders.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is clearly not too happy with Civeo's performance for the quarter, but I'm honestly not terribly concerned. At the moment, the company has plenty of liquidity, has continued to be cash flow positive even at what is likely the bottom of the market, and is showing early signs that, absent something unexpected, the market is beginning to turn. I do still think the rest of this year will be a grind operationally, but I suspect that, heading into 2018, the firm could be setting itself up for some nice cash flow generation, especially if the oil market balances out more in the way that I believe it will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.