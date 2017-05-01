Order Battle Boeing And Airbus In March: Boeing Is Still In The Lead

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one of the ways for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Despite the fact that the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it is important to have a look at the order inflow since it gives a nice idea of which manufacturer offers the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency.

In this article, I will have a look at the order inflow during March for both manufacturers and have a look at their role in the narrow- and wide-body market.

Source: www.aviationsource.com

Overview March

In March, Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 169 orders compared 59 in the same month last year. Looking at the division of the orders Boeing can be marked as the clear winner. Airbus received 22 orders while Boeing received 147 orders.

In March, Boeing booked 147 orders split between 13 wide body aircraft and 134 narrow body aircraft:

A business jet customer ordered 2 BBJ2 aircraft. The BBJ2 aircraft is a Boeing 737-800 derivative. Possibly, the Polish government has placed this order to serve as VIP government aircraft.

The United States Navy and Indian Navy ordered 21 Boeing 737-800A aircraft. The Indian Navy will take delivery of 4 airframes; the remaining 17 are for the US Navy.

Four unidentified customers ordered a total of 85 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. One of these unidentified customers is BOC Aviation, which sent out a statement on the 21 st of March that it reached a sales agreement for the purchase of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The date, order type and size exactly match an unidentified order in the March order book.

of March that it reached a sales agreement for the purchase of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The date, order type and size exactly match an unidentified order in the March order book. An unidentified customer ordered 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

A second unidentified customer ordered 10 Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.

Boeing received 1 order for a Boeing 747-8I, but also received 3 cancellations so not a lot changes here since some of the cancellations were widely anticipated.

Boeing booked 4 orders for the Boeing 787-8 from an unidentified customer.

Another unidentified customer ordered 8 Boeing 777-300ER airframes.

Cancellations increased from 11 to 28, reflecting Boeing 747-8 and Boeing 737 cancellations.

The full report for Boeing's orders and deliveries in March can be found here.

In March, Airbus delivered 62 aircraft divided between 15 wide bodies and 47 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 7 A350 aircraft, in line with the averaged expected number 6-7 deliveries.

Six Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with expectations.

Two Airbus A380 aircraft were delivered, one to Etihad and one to Emirates.

A total of 47 A320 aircraft was delivered, which is below the average expected number of deliveries.

With 12 Airbus A320neo deliveries, we might be seeing the first signs of the A320 output gaining traction again.

The full report for Airbus orders and deliveries in March can be found here.

For Boeing, March showed order inflow for the more unpopular Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 747-8I, but also orders for the Boeing 777-300ER. Given the challenging market environment for wide body aircraft, the wide body orders are most welcome.

For Airbus, March order inflow was centered on the sales of their discounted Airbus A320ceo family which might be a sign that the jet maker is having difficulties selling their next generation jets. What needs to be taken into account, however, is that the Paris Air Show will be hosted in June which usually used by Airbus to make order announcements. So while the order inflow is far from great for Airbus, more reliable conclusions can be drawn after the Paris Air Show.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic Orders March (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus received 20 cancellations up until March, leaving the jet maker with 6 net orders - up from the negative a month earlier. Year-to-date Boeing received 213 orders and 28 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 185. Looking at the net orders, Boeing is having a lead over Airbus, but no conclusions can be attached to a lead this early in the year.

Order inflow in February was focused on narrow-body aircraft: Over 90% of the orders were for narrow-body aircraft, where Boeing was able to add most orders to its order book.

Conclusion

Order inflow in March was strong, especially for Boeing. Boeing bagged 85% of all orders, but rather than battling each other I expect that Boeing and Airbus will start focusing more and more on the core strength of their own products to achieve their internal targets. Accumulating more orders than the other party is nice, but under current market conditions there is not a lot of reason to celebrate victory over the other knowing that sales are likely going to contract further this year.

In June, the Paris Air Show will be hosted and it may very well be possible that Airbus already started holding off order announcements to make the show in June a well-organized marketing piece for Airbus.

For now, Airbus is in the back seat and we see that Airbus continues struggling to sell wide body jets. Boeing sold some wide body jets in March, but it should not be considered as a sign of an uptick in interest for wide body jets. The wide body market remains challenging for jet makers and it might take a few years before the yield pressure on long haul routes will start ebbing away.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.