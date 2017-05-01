Ensco: Still Sputtering Along

Not even a pick up in WTI prices leading into 1Q17 saved Ensco from another tough quarter.

On Thursday, offshore driller Ensco (NYSE:ESV) reported another brutal quarter that, at least, beat EPS expectations by 4 cents. Revenues of $471 million were down a gut-wrenching -42% YOY, missing expectations by an inch.

Credit: Ensco's page

It is worth noting that WTI crude started the quarter at its highest level since mid-2015. But in this long-cycle, capital-intensive business, moderate strength in commodity prices is not necessarily enough to immediately breathe new life into the sector.

Average dayrate continued to dip, this time to $156,000 from $177,000 in 4Q16, pointing to sustained pricing weakness. Utilization remained below 60%, even as Ensco continued to dispose of idle rigs. With reduced activity came decreased drilling expenses, but not enough to prevent a 370 bps sequential decline in operating margins.

Source: press release

On the positive side, management reported seeing "a broad-based pickup in customer activity, especially for jackups". Although backlog was down nearly 10% sequentially to $3.3 billion, the company's April FSR (fleet status report) highlighted three new contract awards and a few extensions, all of which in the shallow water segment, with noted strength in the North Sea.

Takeaway

Despite a reported pick up in customer activity, the offshore drilling sector continues to be a trader's dream and an investor's nightmare. ESV, for example, was up about +60% between early November 2016 and early January 2017, then back down near 52-week lows since the beginning of the year. Kudos to those who placed the right bets at the right time.

Source: Yahoo Finance

But fundamentally, the space continues to be all but uninvestable, in my view. The rig oversupply problem does not seem to be fully resolved, and dayrates are still too low to make a sustainable recovery feasible. Any future improvement in the landscape will have to rely on oil prices climbing at least a bit higher from current levels and staying there for quite a while.

To quote Ensco's CEO Carl Trowell, "recovery in the offshore drilling sector will be protracted, phased, and challenging". And I'm staying away from it for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.