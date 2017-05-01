How To Get A 92% Raise Shopping For A New Phone (Company)

Bear market corrections in a particular company’s stock can open new roads to a pay raise for the dividend income investor.

Want A 92% Raise? Here's How To Get One

In a recent article dealing with the accumulation of $1 million for retirement, "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out?" almost 120,000 readers examined the implications of uncertain markets at near term tops, and almost 1000 comments ensued with opinions expressed about the nearness of the next bear market, or even bear markets occurring in certain sectors or particular stocks. A review of that article will add color to today's discussion.

Some people switch phone companies for better nationwide coverage. Others switch to pay a lower monthly bill or get more free data. Yet, others switch to take advantage of a free phone offer. I switched to Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to get a raise in my dividend income.

When's the last time you got a raise at work? Until recently, the average worker had not received a real, inflation-adjusted raise in some 20 years. It is only just now that some workers, with the current low unemployment rate and increased demand for labor, are finally seeing slight increases in their pay.

Basking In The Glory of Yield On Cost

Sometimes, investors are satisfied to see a raise in pay when their long-held stocks keep raising the dividend.

Shareholders in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the big drug manufacturer and maker of all manner of products in the health care field are satisfied when larger dividend checks hit their accounts.

In the last ten years, not only have shareholders been the beneficiaries of some 80% in capital appreciation in the last ten years, seeing the stock price rise (blue line) from $68 to $123 today, they've also successfully ridden the dividend gravy train as JNJ increased the dividend (orange line) from $.40 quarterly to $.80 quarterly per share, doubling their income.

And oh, how that yield on cost has grown. The $1.60 annual dividend ten years ago, based on the $68 stock price represented a current yield of:

$1.60 / $68.00 = 2.35%

Now that the dividend has been increased to $3.20 annually, the investor who paid $68.00 per share ten years ago feels pretty pumped up about his yield on cost:

$3.20 / $68.00 = 4.70%

Yes, his yield on cost has doubled, right along with the doubling of the dividend. He experienced steady, solid dividend increases each and every year and the yield on cost confirms in his mind that he has participated in the growth of the company and growth of the dividend.

Yield On Cost Vs. Current Yield

Here's where the rubber meets the road. Is that 4.70% yield on cost as good as it sounds? Well, when we compare that metric to the current yield, what a new investor would realize if he invested in shares of JNJ, the picture starts to look a bit different- actually a lot different.

At today's price of $123.00 per share, a new investor buying at that price will receive the same $3.20 annual dividend as the investor who bought 10 years ago.

$3.20 / $123.00 = 2.60%

Look what happened there! The original investor of ten years ago has bragging rights because he's receiving 4.7% yield on his original investment. Yet the new investor who receives the same exact dividend amount of $3.20 must lament that he is only getting a 2.6% dividend return on his investment, barely half of the original investor.

Dollars To Dollars

Let's imagine that each investor had bought $10,000 worth of JNJ at each of these junctures.

At a price of $68 per share, the 2007 investor is now receiving $470 of annual income from his investment:

$470/ $10,000 = 4.7% yield on cost

Let's compare that to today's investor, willing to commit the same amount, $10,000, to his new JNJ investment:

2.60% X $10,000 = $260.00

Again, we can see that today's investor receives barely half of the annual income compared to the 2007 investor who bought and held his shares.

Current Yield Reveals It All

Remember that chart above that showed the appreciation in share price for JNJ?

When the original investor of 2007 bought his shares in JNJ for $68.00 per share, his $10,000 investment bought 147 shares.

$10,000 / $68 = 147 shares

Today, those 147 shares are now worth:

147 shares X $123.00 per share = $18,081.00

And that $18,081 is now generating annual income of just $470.40

147 shares X $3.20 annual dividend = $470.40 annual income

Current yield = $470.40 / $18, 081.00 = 2.60%

Swapping One Winner For Another

While an investor might congratulate himself on picking such a good winner as JNJ which had rewarded him with 80% capital appreciation and a doubling of his original dividend income, there's another side to this story.

Remember the expression, "It's the economy, stupid"? Well, here one might say, "It's the current yield, stupid".

Believe me; I'm not trying to demean anyone's intelligence quotient here. I'm pointing out the simple fact that if the investor was smart enough to hitch his star to a great company that rewarded him with excellent capital appreciation, it may warrant a re-evaluation from an income standpoint, if it is important to the income investor to build and grow his income for retirement.

It is simply a mathematical fact that this 80% growth in his capital has presented the investor with the opportunity to "trade up" to another high quality company that today might be on sale and present a much higher current yield and offer him a big raise in his annual income. Think of this as monetizing a capital gain for increased income.

Shopping For Phone Companies

While consumers are shopping phone companies for the best deal, the best wireless coverage, the best new phone or an increase in their data allotments, I've been shopping for the best phone company whose stock has gone on sale.

From its 52 week peak of almost $57 to its recently set low of $45.91, Verizon's stock price is on the precipice of a bear market of its own, decreasing some 19.5%.

We've had Verizon high on our watch list, waiting for price compression to bring us the 5% yield that we sought to add more shares. On Friday, our limit order at $46.12 was executed and our patience snagged us this telecom giant at the price we wanted to pay to get the yield we wished to receive.

Its $2.31 current annual dividend gave us that 5% yield we sought:

$2.31 / $46.12 = 5.00%

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things.

This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

As of February 11, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The company's Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (NYSE:IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services.

IT infrastructure services include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers.

The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

So, what would the outcome be, for a long-time JNJ investor who had accrued those capital gains we discussed, and was itching for a raise in his dividend income? If he was to make a swap for his shares, he wouldn't do it willy nilly with any old stock. He'd want to be sure he's swapping for another high quality equity, one that has also consistently raised its dividend over the years and raised the prospect of continued dividend increases into the future.

From the 2008 bottom to the recent 52 week high before the recent price break, we see that the price (blue line) rose from about $37.50 to $57 for capital appreciation of 52%. This was not as much as JNJ, but certainly solid appreciation.

The orange line indicates that the dividend has gone from about $.40 per share quarterly to $.578 per share quarterly. This was not a doubling of the dividend as experienced by JNJ shareholders, but a healthy, near 50% increase nevertheless.

Here's Where The Magic Happens

If the investor has done his own due diligence and determines that Verizon represents a solid, high-quality company with good, strong fundamentals going forward and an excellent chance to continue profiting from its exposure to the consumer, business and commercial markets as it expands its reach into wireless, internet and entertainment, he might consider selling his stock in a company like JNJ and swapping that investment for shares in Verizon.

Here's what that might look like:

Sales proceeds of 147 shares of JNJ = $18,081.00

$18,081 / $46.12 price of Verizon per share = 392 shares of Verizon

Verizon dividend of $2.31 X 392 shares = $905.52

Income from $18,081 worth of JNJ = $470.40

$905.52 - $470.40 = $435.12 more income derived from VZ

$905.52 dividend income / $18,081 = 5.00% current dividend yield

Verizon current dividend yield 5.00%

JNJ current dividend yield 2.60%

Swapping one investment for the other gives this investor a 92% raise in annual income.

5.00%- 2.60% = 2.40%

2.40% / 2.60% = 92%

You Deserve A Raise Today!

Say goodbye to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) puny 2.7% yield or JNJ's small 2.6% yield and say hello to Verizon's 5% or ring up 5% from AT&T (NYSE:T) when it hits $39.

Those low yielders are all trading near their 52 week highs which have pushed down their current yields. In contrast, you can buy stocks on sale to virtually double your income, overnight.

Tax Implications

These swaps are most tax efficient when done in a tax deferred account, like an IRA. Here, a swap will incur no tax implications and the owner will not owe any current taxes on the sale of appreciated stock.

If the investor determines that the increased income for a long period of time is worth the one-time capital gains tax, then a swap is warranted in a regular taxable account as well.

To aid our processes of making swaps for income enhancement, diversifying our equities, choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

As discussed earlier, VZ was high on our watch list for adding more shares and Friday our limit order was executed at $46.12 per share.

We monitor our original buy price of VZ (circled in red) at $44.72 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $44.72 for our original position in VZ, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.17% in column L.

Our new share position, also circled in red, gave us a starting yield of 5.01%.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $42.03 per share, will yield us 5.50%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 5.03%, and will contribute yet another $462 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions ($248.71 on our previous VZ purchase) as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change, or 2.66% in this case.

We've set our next target entry price and limit order at $42.03, which is about an 8.9% discount to last week's price closing price and a larger discount from pricing the week before. The next target, circled in red in column E as the buy price will get us that 5.5% yield shown in column L.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, especially in a bear market as discussed in "Because Bears Are Not The Most Welcome Houseguests", I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in VZ as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a diversified portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 18, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .29% and the Dow declining another .55%, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .19%.

Year to date, the FTG Portfolio is ahead 7.80% compared to the Dow up just 3.85% and the S&P 500 up just 4.62%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 103% so far this year. We have achieved more than double the gain of the Dow in price alone, and 69% more gain than the S&P 500.

In addition, dividend income continues to grow apace.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Your Takeaway

Bear markets in particular stocks are often temporary price corrections that present the astute investor with income enhancing opportunities.

Being open to the possibilities, and being able to examine them give the investor the opportunity to accumulate larger amounts of dividend income to fund a more comfortable retirement than might otherwise be the case.

Being blinded by the mirage of yield on cost can be detrimental to the income investor's financial health. Being willing to periodically examine one's portfolio, data mining it for income enhancement opportunities can reveal diamonds in the rough.

Simply buying and holding without taking the time to re-evaluate will cause the investor to lose out on many great income opportunities.

While many of us have enormous capital gains in some of our winners going back to the bottom of the financial crisis in 2009, there are at the same time many stocks that are always on sale. Swapping some of those big gainers with small yields for those that have gone on sale temporarily offering much higher yield because of that price compression, leads to higher income possibilities.

From time to time, it is valuable to re-evaluate our portfolio constituents. It's important, from an income standpoint, to evaluate our positions based on their current yields and compare them to other possibilities that give us much higher income. Swapping one for the other often makes a lot of sense.

There's always something on sale, somewhere in the marketplace. You just need to look.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you executed any swaps lately that increased your income? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how often you re-evaluate your portfolio positions, looking for such opportunity.

