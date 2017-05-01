CEF In May And Go Away?

However, on average, selling CEFs was not the right strategy as it missed out on earned yield.

We look at whether the adage 'Sell in May and Go Away' applies to CEFs.

Yes it's that time of the year again - where your inbox is cluttered with advice on what to do in the month of May. To summarize the research we have seen on this topic - the adage of 'Sell in May and Go Away' as it applies to Stocks is overstated, where the performance in May and summer months tends to be modest but still positive. What stands out, by contrast, is the strong performance in the early months of the year which is driven by the inflows of funds into the market, possibly coming from earlier tax-motivated sales and the investment of bonuses.

On the closed-end fund front, the early part of the year has seen very strong performance, particularly in January, on the back of the Reflation trade which saw the recovery in animal spirits and pricing in of the market-friendly regulatory agenda of corporate tax reform, financial deregulation and infrastructure spending.

Reviewing the CEF historic performance, our first conclusion is somewhat of a damp squib (not to be confused with a squid; apparently a squib is a form of fireworks - we had to look that one up!). The data basically tells us to do nothing. This is because while average price performance in the two months after end of April is negative, this doesn't take into account the opportunity cost of earning a distribution return which even for a fund earning 3% brings the gross performance into positive territory.

Of course there are other reasons to be cautious staying long CEFs such as the disappointing performance of the Atlanta Fed GDPNow Nowcast Model as well as the Citi Economic Surprise Index, summarized nicely elsewhere. However, strictly going along historic performance over the last 10 years there is little evidence that selling in May is the right thing to do for CEF investors.

Our second conclusion from the chart is that, going by historic patterns, most of the positive price performance for the year may be over. The sum of the net returns over the eight remaining months is unimpressive.

Today however, we think that the risk is to the upside. The mini energy/mining crash we saw in 2016 is more likely than not removed some froth from the credit markets which has allowed the credit cycle to extend in duration. Furthermore, the recent strong global earnings performance does suggest that the corporate sector is finally kicking into gear. Finally, the expected market-friendly corporate and income tax policy proposal, if passed, is likely to further extend the market rally.

What can go wrong? The tax proposal may fizzle much like the Obamacare repeal and the economic performance may mean-revert as hard data fails to match sentiment. For the time being, however, most indicators are fairly robust so we would not be surprised if the strong CEF performance continues, especially, if interest rates remain well-behaved.

Finally, we include a sector-level breakdown for average May performance for those keeping score at home.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.