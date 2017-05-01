Got A Million Bucks? This Is How To Retire At 62 And Live To 100

Retirees need to protect their portfolio against dividend cuts. No one can be certain what will happen in the stock market today.

The story of a couple named Ted and Mary has grown to be a popular segment. Numerous investors, and potential investors, have been following this story hoping to find a way to tackle the challenges which retirees today are facing. It's important for retirees to know how to plan their cash flows, build a steady portfolio, and what to expect from their investments. I'm saddened when I hear about retirees claiming they need an outrageous return per year. Aiming for a high return is both risky and volatile, neither of which is something a retiree should look for - what we are looking for is something smooth and steady.

Mary Loves Dividend Champions

Mary enjoys researching and investing in the best dividend stocks and her biggest interest is in dividend growth champions. Their portfolio is mostly invested in companies with strong dividends and who have shown a history of increasing their dividends. The portfolio is heavily overweight in dividend stocks, but fortunately they did max out their IRAs every year so their money is mostly in tax-advantaged accounts.

Ted and Mary haven't been watching the returns on their portfolio because they have a long-term perspective. Now they know they are going to need to plan cash flows in the near future to cover living expenses. Their long-term plan was to have a buy and hold strategy in dividend stocks and rely on the stream of income which would grow over the years. In this story though, they will soon learn their choices in investments aren't all doing as well as they expected. Their choices in stocks will occasionally have a sudden reduction in income.

Ted and Mary have currently been working to expand their investment knowledge. They have been reading dividend growth strategies on Seeking Alpha and have learned a better strategy than most retirees use to make money. They are focused on careful investing rather than shams for how to make money online.

Ted and Mary

The imaginary story of Ted and Mary is about situations readers may come across. Ted and Mary don't have a lot of money and aren't professional investors. They do have a reasonable amount of money, but it won't be enough to make it easy.

Ted is currently 62 and was born in 1954. There's still some time left before he can claim the maximum benefit from social security. Here are the reasons he wants to wait for the maximum:

Ted is aware that the interest rates on bonds are currently pretty low. Even though they are improving, they still aren't going to replace their prior income level. Ted has noticed the market is at record highs. He intends to invest some of his money, but doesn't want to take social security early and take on the volatility risk of a large stock allocation. What he would like to do is use short-term bonds to help with cash flows over the next few years. When the bonds mature he can use the principal and interest. Ted knows that he and his wife are in very good physical shape and pay careful attention to their diets. Even though Ted is planning on retiring, he still runs marathons a few times each year and Mary joins him on at least one of them. He is concerned that if they don't plan effectively they might outlive their wealth and be forced to ask their children for help. Those kids are struggling with work, and he doesn't want to risk being a burden.

Ted and Mary know it'd be extremely advantageous if at least one of them were to pick up a part-time job which offered a generous health insurance plan. They've had a hard time looking for work in the current job market and aren't expecting to find a job which pays high wages.

The only purpose of the job is to get employer-sponsored healthcare and then put aside their paychecks to cover any premiums. They would like to get out of any health insurance bills until they are 65 and eligible for Medicare.

As a unique twist for this episode, they will run into problems with that health insurance and get stuck with a bill their insurance should've covered. Oh the joys of trusting in insurance to cover every bill.

No Home on Hand

Ted and Mary don't currently own a home and reside in an apartment in Seattle. In looking forward, they are going to need to buy a home or plan the necessary cash flows it takes to rent. They know the cost of living in Seattle isn't affordable for either a home or renting a property.

In their choice of where to go, they put some emphasis on where their daughter moved. She recently got married and is living with her husband in Memphis, TN. Her husband's entire extended family lives in the area. Ted and Mary are confident the family will remain there, so they are willing to take the risk on relocating.

Building the Plan

Ted and Mary decided it would be worth waiting until they were 70 to file for Social Security Benefits based on the growth rate in payments. Fortunately for Ted and Mary, people born in 1954 will see a substantial amount of growth if they wait. Ted and Mary are making a smart decision in waiting if they expect to live anywhere close to 100 unless there is a very high effective interest rate.

Buying a House in Memphis Tennessee

There's been a rise in home values across the country and it's going to have an effect on Ted and Mary's plans. Plans called for Ted and Mary to move into a larger home and because of the prices changing they are going to need to move. In addition to the soaring prices in homes, stock prices have been climbing which leads to lower dividend yields. In this situation, it's unfortunate for Ted and Mary to need to buy more stocks since the prices already went up - this is not a good way to invest. They would have loved to get in a year earlier, but such is the case of life.

Ted and Mary have decided to move to Memphis, Tennessee where the cost of living is much lower.

Remember, Ted and Mary (at least for this week) really wanted a big house. Consequently, their options are constrained. The best choice for Ted and Mary is to find somewhere with a low cost of living where they could find a good price on a home. Since their daughter now lives in Memphis, that was the first location on their list.

The chart below from Zillow shows the average home value index for a home with 5+ bedrooms:

We will use $260,000 for the cost of buying a home based on the above chart.

CPI? Yeah, Sure. We Can Pretend That Matches Inflation for Retirees.

In this scenario the CPI (consumer price index) matches the actual rate of inflation for retirees. The CPI is the measurement the government uses to report inflation on a monthly basis. In the story of Ted and Mary the actual inflation rate is going to be 2.4% every year indefinitely.

Allocation of Wealth in Dollars

I'll be building a portfolio for Ted and Mary which will be based on projected expenses and their income needs. However, it is also built with an eye towards not being obscenely optimistic in future returns. The geometric mean for increases in share price and dividend payouts will be a mere 2.35%. This is the source of returns other than receiving the yields and reinvesting whatever they can.

Their Social Security will start kicking in when they turn 70 which will create a substantial source of income. Social Security payments are similar to maturing bonds except the couple cannot sell them in advance for immediate income. This is why their portfolio will include some reinvestments in years and in others the couple will be selling portions of their portfolio.

In the next chart you can see the allocation of capital:

If Ted and Mary took out their Social Security earlier they would be able to have a larger portfolio. Also, they could cut down on cash and bank CDs.

Why Bank CDs?

There are some cases where the rate on a bank CD will be better than a rate on a Treasury with a similar maturity date. If they wanted to, Ted and Mary could use Treasuries instead and it wouldn't change the numbers much.

The following table shows the rates I used for the CDs along with the amount invested and harvest:

You can check rates on certificates of deposit here.

The Champions

Ted and Mary have a different view on investments. Mary loves the best dividend stocks and researches them before investing. Ted feels better about investing into ETFs. They will build a portfolio with a mix between the two and primarily filled with dividend champions. While Ted and Mary's friends are having difficulties and trying desperately to make money online, they will sleep better at night knowing they are lowering their cost of living and using dividends to supplement their income.

The following companies are the dividend champions Ted and Mary chose:

Company Ticker Yield Years Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) 3.19% 61 Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) 3.22% 60 Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) 3.28% 59 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 2.50% 58 Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) 2.98% 56 Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) 2.95% 56 Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) 3.69% 54 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 2.72% 54 California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) 2.22% 49 Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) 4.77% 49 Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) 1.70% 49 Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) 3.40% 47 Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) 2.87% 46 Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) 3.04% 46 Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) 3.46% 45 Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) 2.70% 43 PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) 3.20% 44 ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) 4.48% 34 McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) 3.32% 40 National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) 5.39% 27 Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) 5.49% 23 Averages 3.07% 48

Mary's Portfolio

Ted and Mary have 3.95% as the goal for their yield. However, as much as they plan and design a portfolio to grow dividends for stability, I'm going to assume that life doesn't always go as planned and their dividends will take a cut along with the value of their investments.

While Ted and Mary have a great goal for the yield, even some of the best dividend champions on the New York Stock Exchange won't get them there alone. They will need to take on a few additional investments to help bring the yield higher. However, the typical investments such as the common stock in mortgage REITs and BDCs (business development companies) are so expensive that Mary refuses to grasp for the yield. Her husband contemplated it, but Mary reminded him not to reach for zombie dividend yields. Some of those yields are unsustainable and the potential capital loss is just too much to risk.

Getting Even More Diversification

Ted really wanted more diversification in their portfolio and he feels more comfortable with ETFs. Consequently, Mary agreed that they would include some ETFs in their holdings to reduce the volatility. Some of these ETFs also carry very respectable yields:

Name Ticker Div. Yield Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) 2.01% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) 2.79% iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) 3.02% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) 3.41% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) 5.61% ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) 3.00% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) 4.25% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) 2.53% iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) 5.12% PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) 3.15%

Some of these ETFs hold bonds and preferred shares, which means higher yields but usually no growth rate. Consequently, we are stuck using a much lower projection for future growth rates which offsets some of the strength of the 3.95% yield the couple is targeting.

Big Yields

To top off the portfolio Ted and Mary choose to incorporate preferred shares for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA). Specifically, they will be using the E series for Annaly and the B series for MFA they find yields of 7.83% and 7.6% respectively.

As the couple is finishing their portfolio, they realize the 3.95% goal requires stretching a little too hard for yield. They pick Ford (NYSE:F) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) primarily for their high dividend yields, but also add Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) because Mary loves the reasonable P/E ratio and strong cash position of the company.

The final result comes out to only a 3.76% yield, but Ted and Mary are comfortable with their choices and choose to pursue retirement with this portfolio anyway. In their thinking, it makes more sense to set a more conservative budget than to risk reaching too hard for yield.

They allocated $501,000 and the portfolio is expected to produce $18,853 in annual income.

The Cash Flows

The following table demonstrates the cash flows:

The easiest way to work through this presentation is to start from the left and move to the right. The years in the first column are fairly simple to read. The "Surprise Costs" include the costs that are outside of the normal planning system.

Surprise Costs-Do something with these

The story of Ted and Mary is supposed to mimic life issues. Even though Ted and Mary planned everything to the best of their ability, some things just go wrong sometimes. Ted was running a marathon when his knee gave out and needed to be replaced. The procedure was $50,000 and there were some complications when going through physical therapy which cost another $15,000. Ted and Mary were caught by surprise when the insurance company stated they would not cover the claim based on marathon running not being covered.

After 7 years Ted and Mary's son was having financial difficulties and they took him in. They already decided to tell him they would purchase all household food while he got back on his feet. It took their son 4 years to get back on his feet and able to move out and get his own place. Through all of this their daughter was doing great and continued to be successful running her own bakery.

In year 17 Ted and Mary's house got flooded and they were far away from the river and didn't believe they would need coverage for flooding. The insurance company hadn't pressed the issue, but lacking coverage came back to bite them. After 17 years the area had gone up in value and to remake their home how they wanted it would be $455,000. Ted and Mary decided that they will be able to pay the cost and it would be an investment for their children.

Mary decided she loves fostering children and said she wants them to raise foster kids in their retirement. Ted loves kids and agreed they had the financial stability to foster kids. Many costs came along with raising kids over the years, but Ted and Mary were able to get by and help children along the way.

All of the above costs were not originally planned out when they decided together how cash flows would be spent. When the costs did come up, Ted and Mary were either forced or decided to sell a portion of their portfolio regardless of the market value. Remember that no matter how well you plan, there are going to be life issues which come up. Some of them are going to be planned, like fostering children. While others, like medical bills, are just going to have to be dealt with. Fortunately for Ted and Mary, they had a retirement plan years in advance which had enough room for error where they could handle life issues and choices.

Annual Rates of Return

I randomly assign future rates of return to simulate the way returns work in the real world. There is no simple 6% annual rate of return the way most brokerages like to demonstrate.

Here are the returns (excluding dividends) I'm simulating:

The average price growth comes in at 6.55%, but averages are deceiving because the returns jump higher and lower. Consequently, the geometric mean is a much better predictor of the overall growth rate. This was only 2.35%. This assumption strips away all the glitter of the "plan" because reality involves investing through contractions.

Portfolio Values

The next chart shows the projected portfolio values following the cash outflows and the rate of returns.

That portfolio value is volatile. This is what the couple must endure because recessions do happen. Contractions happen. There is no simple 6% or 8% indefinitely.

The End of the Story

Ted and Mary make it through retirement, though they do encounter quite a few challenges. The huge costs they faced could've derailed some investors. Some would have wanted to pull out of the market entirely. It certainly doesn't help that Ted and Mary have to navigate a market where prices are already exceptionally high for much of the industry. There are countless zombie yields and it seems investors are growing less cautious by the day.

In this scenario, despite their strict planning, Ted and Mary still face potentially huge losses of income when the market corrects. Even their tried and true portfolio of dividend champions isn't immune to the black swan events that may come through in the next several sectors. Because they were so diligent in their planning and willing keep their consumption levels lower in the earlier years, they had enough money to even fulfill their dreams of helping a few children who needed homes.

