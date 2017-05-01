Not only that, they are now net long the most since the crisis!

Speculators have now thrown in the towel on the 10Y Treasury short.

If you take note of anything this weekend, make sure it's this.

Ok, so this is something you really need to take note of.

As an added bonus, it's really easy to understand.

One of the pillars of the reflation narrative (colloquially known as "the Trump trade") is higher Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Everyone knows that.

Which is why "short Treasurys" was, along with "long USD," one of the consensus trades going into 2017.

Just how "consensus" was it? This "consensus":

(Goldman)

I'm aiming for conciseness here, so I'll just cut right to it: specs built a massive short in Treasurys.

To put it mildly, that hasn't panned out. Here's what "didn't pan out" looks like:

If we zoom in on the "wheels come off" section highlighted in green, we can see what went "wrong" (or what went "right" if you were long USTs):

That led directly to furious short covering in the 10Y short and it also led directly to more than a few analysts backtracking on their bearish rates thesis (see here for the latest on that).

Well - and this is the "thing you really need to take note of" that I mentioned at the outset - the latest CFTC positioning data (out Friday and current as of last Tuesday) shows that not only has the entire 10Y spec short been covered, but specs are now the most long 10Y futs since 2008!

(Bloomberg)

"Poof! It's gone!"

That right there folks, represents a complete throwing in of the proverbial towel on the reflation meme in many respects.

But the important thing to note about this is that just as the huge spec short turned out to be a contrarian indicator for yields, this newly built spec long could likewise presage the end of the 10Y rally.

Trade that however you see fit, but I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that's the most important market-related post you've read in the past 72 hours.

You're welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.