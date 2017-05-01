Is The Stock Market More Like A Casino Or A Savings Account?

A "Casino" Approach to the Stock Market

My earliest encounters with the stock market came through the daily newspaper, which featured a condensed summary of stock prices. As a young person from time to time I watched the prices fluctuate for several well-known companies. The market seemed far removed from my daily life. My parents had no experience with stocks--until late in their lives when I introduced them to mutual funds.

I became involved with the market in 1982, when I joined an investment club in my early 30s. The study of companies fascinated me--and it still does. My Mom would have been a good investor if the opportunity had presented itself. She was a saver and she could be analytical. My Dad was one of the happiest people I've known, with an amazing skill to repair anything mechanical. He had no interest in the stock market. He enjoyed telling his friends that I was "playing the market." When I heard him say that, the image that came to my mind was someone studying the horse racing sheets to place a bet.

The National Association of Investment Clubs was formed in 1951, during my first year on the planet. NAIC (now BetterInvesting.org) was based on the belief that the average citizen, equipped with common sense and a few basic tools, could be a successful investor. NAIC/Better Investing uses fundamental analysis and encourages a long-term, "get rich slowly" approach.

NAIC gave me the opportunity to see investing from the inside. My Dad only saw it from the outside, and to him the stock market looked like a casino, a place where people placed bets and either "won" or "lost." As time went on, it became clear to me that my Dad wasn't alone in his "casino" view of the market.

I came to realize that a "casino" view of the market isn't limited to those who only see it from the outside. More than a few market participants--including some who are reading this article now--approach the market as a vehicle for placing short term "bets" about whether a stock will go up or down. A variety of instruments have been developed to facilitate this approach, such as short-selling and put or call options. I do not mean this as a pejorative in any way.

These tools, as well as a market timing strategy, are legal, honorable, and potentially lucrative when skillfully executed. They are simply financial levers one can use to enhance yield or total return. One of my favorite financial news programs is CNBC's Fast Money. The primary focus of the program is short-term profits through identifying stocks with momentum.

A "Savings Account" Approach to the Stock Market

One of my teenage memories was the year I joined a "Christmas Club" at a local Savings and Loan Association. It was a simple idea--put $1 a week into an account and you would have around $50 to spend at Christmas. I remember two things about the project: It was boring and the S&L paid no interest on the account. It was simply a "forced savings" plan.

In adulthood, I always had a checking account and a savings account at my bank or my savings and loan association. A checking account was a "rite of passage" into adulthood, a necessary vehicle to make deposits in order to facilitate payments. A savings account had the feel of something akin to patriotism or religion. I was taught that saving money was a virtue--although I wasn't taught much about how to accomplish it.

I was never very good at saving money. The opportunities to spend money seemed to arise more frequently than opportunities to save money. Our level of national and global indebtedness seems to indicate that I wasn't alone with this dilemma.

The stock market is the one place I've found where I can actually accumulate assets. For some reason, it has been harder (though not impossible) to use stocks as currency for paying debts, buying a home, or paying off a vehicle. I quickly learned that contributing to an IRA is an additional step one can take to safeguard against spending.

For me, a brokerage account, whether taxable or tax-deferred, generates the same warm, fuzzy feeling that came with a savings account passbook. The main difference is that the market has been more generous--even taking into account the large declines that came with the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and its aftermath.

My approach to the market is to buy a stock with the intention of holding it for many years. I've not always been successful at holding stocks for a decade or more. In retrospect, many times I've sold too quickly. But with age I've developed greater patience and I can increasingly "tune out the noise" of market fluctuations and stay focused on long-term capital appreciation. There are many philosophical debates among investors, such as whether to focus on dividends, capital appreciation or total return. I've discovered that the more I focus on dividends, the better I am at generating both capital appreciation and total return.

The Bear Market Test

It's easy to be a stock market investor in a bull market. Both market timers and buy-and-hold investors can prosper if the general market trend is up. Market timers can use the natural ebb and flow of prices as opportunities to get into and out of an investment. Buy-and-holders can simply use dips as opportunities to add to positions. Both market timers and buy-and-holders have good odds of success in long bull markets. Both can point to their success as evidence for their philosophy and market strategy.

The real test of one's market philosophy and market strategy comes when a severe bear market appears. It is becoming a distant memory now, but the 2008-2009 bear market shook a great many investors out of the stock market. Some of them have yet to return.

Financial reversals like a deep bear market leave an imprint in our minds and spirits. As a teenager, I remember talking to friend's grandfather around election time one year. I asked him which candidate he supported. He said he would never vote for a Republican. I asked why. He said, "I lived in the back of a truck for two years during the Great Depression." Rightly or wrongly, in his mind President Hoover and the Republicans were responsible.

In those teenage years, I talked with many older adults who lived through the Great Depression of the 1930s. I don't remember anyone from that generation having anything good to say about the stock market. Etched into their memory was the October 29, 1929 market crash and its aftermath--even if their family had no investments in stocks.

The Great Recession of 2008-2009 was difficult, but it was far less painful than the economic disaster of the 1930s. I was very conscious that the stocks of great companies were selling at bargain discounts. I didn't have a great deal of cash to invest and I learned many years earlier not to borrow money to buy stocks--even in a severe bear market. I was confident that strong companies would rebound. The unrelenting, daily market declines of early 2009 were difficult to endure. I went into mental hibernation. I simply quit looking at stock prices and I "waited it out" like someone in a storm shelter.

The economic recovery from the recession seemed very slow, but the stock market recovery from the bottom in March, 2009 actually was rather swift. After weathering the bear market of the Great Recession, I feel more confident that I will be able to make it through the next one without panic. One difference is that the relative quality of my portfolio has greatly improved. That has been a very intentional process. With each passing day of this extended bull market, I have tried to take steps to position the portfolio for an eventual, inevitable downturn. Another difference between now and 2008-2009 is that I am more focused on relative dividend safety and less focused on the fluctuations of market price.

Market price is always the most vulnerable part of investing. Jack Bogle encourages investors to focus on a company's earnings rather than market price, which he says is more "ephemeral."

I try to ask a question of each investment. I call it the Bear Market Test: "Would I still hold this stock if the market drops by 50%?" That assumes, of course, that the basic thesis behind the investment in that company hasn't changed and it's a broad market decline rather than a company-specific decline.

Portfolio Update

Here is a portfolio update. I have "ranked" the stocks according to priority. I want a higher percentage of the portfolio to be invested in the companies nearer to the top of the list and a smaller percentage invested in those nearer the bottom of the list. I have more conviction about the companies toward the top, but I have considerable conviction about virtually all the companies nearer the bottom of the list. I've tried to "weed out" companies about which I have little conviction that they have the financial strength to weather a severe bear market.

Individual Equity Holdings*

Company Price %Port Div Yld %Inc Basis %Gain Debt DGR TDR S&P Yr Jhnsn & Jhnsn (NYSE:JNJ) 123.47 3.6 3.20 2.6 2.6 67.60 45.2 25 7.0 9.6 AAA 54 Microsft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 68.46 3.7 1.56 2.3 2.3 48.35 29.4 32 16.7 19.0 AAA 15 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 143.65 3.5 2.28 1.6 1.5 104.78 27.1 33 AA+ 5 3M (NYSE:MMM) 195.83 3.6 4.70 2.4 2.4 149.16 23.8 39 15.1 17.5 AA- 59 Proctr & Gmb (NYSE:PG) 87.33 3.2 2.76 3.2 2.8 78.47 10.1 20 5.4 8.6 AA- 60 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 33.92 3.3 1.28 3.8 3.4 29.66 12.6 29 8.4 12.2 AA 7 Merck (NYSE:MRK) 62.53 3.3 1.88 3.0 2.7 55.62 11.1 35 3.9 6.9 AA 6 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) 75.18 3.4 2.04 2.7 2.5 63.59 15.4 34 7.3 10.0 AA 44 Auto Data (NASDAQ:ADP) 104.49 3.2 2.28 2.2 1.9 92.60 11.4 31 11.0 13.2 AA 42 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 43.15 3.1 1.48 3.4 3.0 42.46 1.6 39 8.3 11.7 AA- 55 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 34.07 2.5 1.16 3.4 2.3 25.57 24.9 27 40.6 44.0 AA- 7 Gen Elect (NYSE:GE) 28.99 2.5 0.96 3.3 2.3 27.76 4.2 50 17.0 20.3 AA- Ryl Bnk (NYSE:RY) 68.48 2.3 2.44 3.6 2.3 62.12 9.3 12 3.7 7.3 AA- 6 Toronto D (NYSE:TD) 47.09 2.3 1.76 3.7 2.4 46.30 1.7 0 5.0 8.7 AA- 6 Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) 77.00 2.3 2.32 3.0 1.9 73.15 5.0 13 12.9 15.9 AA- 20 WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW) 192.70 2.1 5.12 2.7 1.5 225.92 -17.2 40 13.9 16.6 AA- 40 Int Bus Mch (NYSE:IBM) 160.29 2.1 6.00 3.7 2.2 140.44 12.4 66 13.7 17.4 AA- 21 Colgate Palm (NYSE:CL) 72.04 2.3 1.60 2.2 1.4 70.10 2.7 85 6.4 8.6 AA- 54 Gen Pts (NYSE:GPC) 92.02 2.2 2.70 2.9 1.8 72.13 21.6 6 7.5 10.4 NR 61 Unilever (NYSE:UL) 51.34 2.0 1.42 2.8 1.5 40.78 20.6 33 A+ 20 Texas Instr (NYSE:TXN) 79.18 1.9 2.00 2.5 1.3 55.02 30.5 22 24.0 26.5 A+ 13 Pub Stor (NYSE:PSA) 209.38 1.8 8.00 3.8 1.9 205.52 1.8 4 14.9 18.7 A 7 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 54.63 2.0 1.68 3.1 1.7 55.43 -1.5 30 18.6 21.7 A 44 Southern (NYSE:SO) 49.80 1.8 2.32 4.7 2.3 44.33 11.0 58 3.5 8.2 A- 16 WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 60.52 1.8 2.08 3.4 1.7 49.96 17.4 47 13.7 17.1 A- 14 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) 38.11 1.8 1.58 4.2 2.1 32.85 13.8 62 3.0 7.1 A- 16 Duke Enrg (NYSE:DUK) 82.50 2.0 3.42 4.2 2.3 77.75 5.8 47 2.5 6.6 A- 12 BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) 45.57 1.9 1.11 4.6 2.5 43.99 3.5 44 5.9 10.5 BBB+ 8 Brkfld Infr (NYSE:BIP) 39.37 1.9 1.56 4.0 2.1 30.83 21.7 52 11.9 15.9 BBB+ 10 Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) 43.50 1.8 1.73 4.0 2.0 42.99 1.2 23 BBB+ Ent Prod (NYSE:EPD) 27.32 1.8 1.66 6.1 3.1 25.14 8.0 49 5.7 11.8 BBB+ 20 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 64.01 1.8 3.10 4.8 2.4 60.24 5.9 51 8.2 13.0 BBB+ 7 Rlty Inc (NYSE:O) 58.35 1.6 2.53 4.3 1.9 56.88 2.5 43 6.6 10.9 BBB+ 24 WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 62.60 1.7 3.98 6.4 2.9 26.90 57.0 58 13.1 19.5 BBB 20 Brkfld Rnw (NYSE:BEP) 30.47 1.7 1.87 6.2 2.9 28.83 5.4 39 BBB 5 Pattrn En (NASDAQ:PEGI) 22.02 1.9 1.66 7.5 3.9 18.30 16.9 55 NR 3 Han Arm (NYSE:HASI) 21.92 1.9 1.32 6.0 3.1 18.99 13.4 NR 3 Apple Hosp (NYSE:APLE) 18.73 1.6 1.20 6.4 2.8 18.12 3.3 27 NR 1 Bldr (NYSE:BIF) 9.46 1.6 0.41 4.3 1.9 8.38 11.4 NR Monroe (NASDAQ:MRCC) 16.08 1.6 1.40 8.7 3.8 15.12 6.0 37 NR Total 92.1 3.7 93.5

*The portfolio contains 39 individual holdings and one ETF. Boulder Growth & Income Fund is heavily invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A).

Price was the market price at the close on April 28, 2017. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio. Div is the annual dividend or distribution. Yld is the current dividend yield. %Inc is the percentage of portfolio income contributed by each holding. Basis is the cost basis of each security. %Gain is the percentage gain or loss, excluding dividends. Debt is indebtedness as a percentage of capitalization. DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate (annualized), as indicated by David Fish, where available. TDR is the total dividend return, also known as the Chowder Rule, which combines the 5-year dividend growth and the current yield. S&P is the company's credit rating given by Standard & Poor's, where available. Yr is the number of consecutive years of increased dividends or disributions as indicated by David Fish, where available.

Exchange Traded Funds

The portfolio includes seven Vanguard ETFs. The plan is to allocate most of the dividend income and any "new money" to the ETFs, with the goal of eventually growing the ETFs to 20% of the portfolio. Dist is the annual distribution per share. M* is the number of stars given to each fund by Morningstar.

Fund Price %Port Dist Yld %Inc Basis Gain M* Target Total Mkt (NYSEARCA:VTI) 122.61 0.9 2.22 1.8 0.4 108.82 11.2 4* 5.0 Developed Mkts (NYSEARCA:VEA) 40.17 1.0 1.11 2.8 0.7 37.77 6.0 4* 4.0 Emerging Mkts (NYSEARCA:VWO) 40.34 1.0 0.90 2.2 0.6 35.00 13.2 3* 1.0 Hi Div Yld (NYSEARCA:VYM) 77.59 1.4 2.21 2.8 1.1 75.40 2.8 4* 5.0 Mid-Cap Value (NYSEARCA:VOE) 102.32 0.2 1.86 1.8 0.1 101.82 0.5 4* 2.0 REIT Index(NYSEARCA:VNQ) 82.79 2.0 3.98 4.8 2.7 86.88 -4.9 3* 2.0 Utilities (NYSEARCA:VPU) 113.38 1.0 3.41 3.0 0.8 109.60 3.3 4* 1.0 Total 7.5 3.1 6.5 20.0

As of April 28, 2017, the portfolio cash position was 0.4%. The portfolio yield was 3.61%. The 4-month year-to-date portfolio gain was 6.2%. The 16-month gain from 12/31/2015 was 27.6%.

The Canadian stocks' dividends were calculated in US dollars at an exchange rate of C$=0.7337.

Sectors in the Portfolio

Sector S&P Value Income Holdings Technology 22.1% 16.8% 11.6% MSFT, AAPL, ADP, IBM, CSCO, TXN Financials 14.0% 7.8% 10.3% RY, TD, MRCC, BIF Real Estate 3.0% 10.5% 15.4% PSA, O, WPC, APLE, HASI, VNQ Healthcare 14.0% 11.9% 11.1% JNJ, MRK, PFE, VTR Consumer Disc 12.3% 4.2% 3.5% GPC, VFC Consumer Stap 9.5% 16.3% 13.2% PG, WMT, KO, NSRGY, CL, UL Industrials 10.0% 8.1% 6.2% MMM, GWW, GE Energy 6.6% 1.8% 3.1% EPD Utilities 3.3% 15.8% 20.2% SO, PPL, WEC, DUK, AGR, BIP, BEP, PEGI, VPU Telecom 2.4% 1.9% 2.5% BCE Materials 2.8% Dividend ETFs 2.5% 1.7% VYM, VOE, VTI Internatl ETFs 1.9% 1.4% VEA, VWO Cash 0.4% 0.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

S&P is each sector's percentage of the S&P 500, as reported by Fidelity, as of April 13, 2017.

Conclusion

Do you see the stock market as more like a casino or more like a savings account? Has your approach to the market changed over time? If so, in what ways?

