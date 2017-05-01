Gold Investors: Do You Prefer An 8% Discount On Metal, 11% On Miners Or A 10% Dividend?

This series of articles does not aim at predicting where precious metal prices will go, but at showing investors where they can get more value for their money.

Gold price has been bullish since December and came close to $1300 two weeks ago, but pulled back since then.

Gold price weekly chart (finviz.com)

The short interest of commercial hedgers has been growing up for about 6 weeks, pointing out that precious metal insiders don't believe in a large move to the upside, or at least not before another correction.

I wrote 1 month ago that the short interest of commercial hedgers in silver was close to an all-time high. The recent move down in price was steeper for silver than for gold, but the position of commercial hedgers is even more extreme than 1 month ago, showing a renewed bearish sentiment in this category of traders.

Silver Commitment of Traders, weekly chart (finviz.com)

I still stay out of silver after taking some gains in February. I keep positions in physical gold and platinum as an insurance against geopolitical risks.

I don't know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL. The next table shows discounts, premiums, and real metal allocated for some Canadian funds on 4/28/2017.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Annual Fees % of NAV in bullion* Central Fund of Canada CEF -7.8% 0.32% 99.9% (gold 61.6%, silver 38.3%) Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.57% 0.35% 99.9% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV -0.35% 0.45% 99.9% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -0.30% 1.17% 99.9%

*complement is in certificates and cash assets.

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

CEF discount is providing a safety margin of 7.8%, up 1.7% since my last monthly update. I don't recommend a long-short arbitrage trade. Borrowing and margin costs may erase expected gains if the trade lasts too long. CEF has traded at a premium between 2009 and May 2011, and has been at a discount between 3% and 12% most of the time since then.

Investors preferring stocks and incomes may consider GAMCO Funds. Leverage and option strategies add some risks compared to a gold mining ETF like GDX, but they also provide high dividend yields. Holdings are mainly in mining but also in oil and gas. ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Annual Fees Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN +2.50% 10.43% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT -1.82% 8.53% 1.36% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -10.90% 0.34% 1.26%

ASA has the best discount. GGN has the best dividend yield, but it has a premium now, and the yield is based on option strategies: it may be put at risk, like for GNT.

ASA top holdings are Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX), Newcrest Mining Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Cia de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN). This group represents about 60% of the net asset value. ASA allows to hold shares of these companies and other ones with a 10.9% discount.

