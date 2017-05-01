Is Altagas's Big Yield Actually Safe?

Shareholders should continue to monitor the company and its cash flows to ensure its dividend remains safe.

Thanks to Inzkeeper's article on Altagas Ltd's [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) Q1 results, I decided to really dig into this question.

Altagas's almost 7% yield entices many investors who are looking for income. However, whenever we see a high yield like this, we gotta ask ourselves if it is sustainable or not.

Since Altagas has depreciation and amortization, we'll use its funds from operations ("FFO") instead of net income as the metric to see if its dividend is sustainable.

Rough estimates indicate its dividend is not safe

On first glance, it seems Altagas's dividend is not sustainable.

The company generated normalized FFO of C$170M in Q1. Calculating a rough estimate by multiplying that amount by 4, we get a total of C$680M of normalized cash flow for the year.

AltaGas expects its capex to be C$600-650 million for 2017. The dividends declared in Q1 was C$89M. Again, multiplying by 4, we get a total of C$356M. Additionally, there was an interest expense of C$46M.

Here's how its cash flow looks like projected (very roughly) on an annualized basis:

FFO - capex - dividends - interest expense

= C$680M - C$650M - C$356M - C$184M

= -C$510M

It'd seem that if Altagas paid for capital spending, it wouldn't have enough to pay for its dividend.

Actual Q1 cash flows

Here's a look at Altagas's actual cash flows in Q1 2017:

The company generated C$202.4 million from operating activities, which on a per diluted common share basis, was C$1.20 and 28.2% higher than in Q1 2016.

Accounting for its investing and financing activities, which include repaying short-term and long-term debt of C$409.7 million, paying common and preferred share dividends, and getting cash inflows from the issuance of common shares (through its dividend reinvestment program) and the issuance of preferred shares, the company ended with net cash inflow of C$13.3M. At the end of the quarter, Altagas had cash and cash equivalents of C$32.4M.

At a high level, it seems the company used a portion of its operating cash flow to invest back into the business to acquire C$86.3M of property, plant, and equipment. It also seemed like the proceeds raised from the preferred shares were mostly used to repay long-term debt.

Management is committed to dividend growth

Even when Altagas generated negative free cash flow, it still increased its dividend:

Source of data: Morningstar.com

Since Altagas's free cash flow turned positive in the trailing twelve months, does it not indicate that its dividend is safer than before?

Sharp investors would have noticed that Altagas cut its dividend in 2011 (as shown in the table above). Actually, it slashed its dividend in 2010.

Altagas shouldn't be blamed for the dividend cut. I'll explain why with a short story on its history.

Altagas was previously an income trust. However, in 2011, Canadian income trusts (other than REITs) were forced to convert into traditional corporate structures. As a side effect of this transition, the stock's distribution was cut.

Since the change in July 2010, Altagas has not once cut its dividend. In fact, since then, management has increased its dividend steadily for five years in a row at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%.

Investor takeaway: Is Altagas's big yield safe?

In Q1, Altagas demonstrated that it has strong access to the capital market. Originally, it intended to raise gross proceeds of C$200M but ended up raising C$300M due to strong demands.

Additionally, Altagas's operating cash flow per share increased by 28% in Q1 compared to Q1 2016, despite the dilution from its dividend reinvestment program.

Obviously, with Altagas's high yield, shareholders should continue to monitor the company and its cash flows to ensure its dividend remains safe. However, I think it's more likely that the company will maintain its dividend. We may even see another hike this year.

