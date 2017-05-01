Bank Of America: Know The Real Drivers

Market dialogue about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) can seem a little one dimensional. Quite often, commentary focuses on the most recent move in the yield curve rather than the real economy and BAC's role in intermediating cash flows within it, or tends to see things through the lens of costs rather than the interaction of costs and revenues.

As the reflation trade recalibrates and the euphoria around Trump settles into a more measured optimism about the US economy, what's the right way to think about BAC?

It's particularly useful to take BAC's numbers apart a little and see the trends in its business segments as these have different characteristics. What you see is this: BAC is really four large businesses, Consumer, Commercial, Wealth and Markets. Two of these are presently acting as the real growth engines, Consumer and Banking (Commercial).

Really not just about costs

The cost story at BAC is well known; it's been a major theme of every analyst call since 2013. Much of it is a response to the tighter revenue environment post 2008, and secular change in the investment related businesses, where margins are generally on a downward path. This chart shows how costs have been controlled across all four divisions very effectively since 1Q15.

As much as cost containment is valuable, don't forget that revenues are growing healthily at BAC. And revenue is being driven by the volume of interest earning assets. Here's the consumer banking division:

This isn't as yet a strong spread story. Deposit spreads in 1Q17 were at 1.67%, just 2bps up over a year ago. Savings deposit spreads dropped from 2.28% to 2.21% within the moving parts. Likewise, net interest yield has yet to pick up here: down 3bps YoY to 3.5%. Think of spreads as basically stable, and you see it's really the volume growth depicted with the grey area in the chart above that has pushed revenue. Non-interest revenue has been flat over the period, so it's volume driven net interest income that providing the momentum in BAC Consumer revenue, which is allowing its pre-provision earnings to expand over a very well contained cost base.

We can say similar things about the global banking division. The loan spread was 2bps down on 1Q16 at 1.65% and the overall interest yield was up 8bps to 3% of 1Q16. That's a little over 2% higher over the last twelve months, though the expansion is material over 1Q 2015 at 20bps or 7%. Average earning assets for the quarter were up 5% and 17% over 1Q2015. The volume effect is of great significance for BAC Global Banking. See below:

In both these divisions, the expansion in earning assets is a powerful earnings driver. Pre provision earnings in Global Consumer is up 22% over two years in Global Banking and 27% in Consumer. The one year growth is and 25% and 17% respectively.

So good old volume growth is really very, very important at BAC in two of its four divisions. This is as much about deposit growth as asset growth don't forget. The volume story at BAC in many ways starts with deposit, and 1Q17 confirmed BAC's powerful deposit base is still growing steadily.

And on the asset side there has been positive news for second quarter prospects with early signs of an emergence of US system lending from the post Trump stasis. Early days, but positive.

The Global Markets divisions which is the main driver of inter-quarter volatility in BAC's bottom line did great in 1Q17. The way to think about this division is to (try to) forget about quarterly ebbs and flows unless you have a very strong insight into coming liquidity conditions in financial markets.

As you can see in the chart, the cost control here is excellent while very strong revenue quarters like 1Q17 are rightly discounted by the market against quarters such as 4Q15, which was correspondingly weak. While the global growth upswing suggests that the immediate outlook is positive for BAC Markets, this division will always lack the mechanistic transparency of Consumer and Banking.

Global Wealth Management is stable, but is not really a growth division. The operating margins are lower in WM and a slight reduction in cost has produced the upside in operating earnings we've seen. But the growth action is elsewhere.

The real key then is the volume growth.

We can see that overall flows in earning assets (EA) quarter to quarter have largely been positive over the last nine quarters. Commercial loans and debt securities are the most steadily positive categories. The early negative consumer loan flows reflect moving mortgage loans off the balance sheet. If consumer can come back in 2017, then overall EA growth should strengthen.

While the retrenchment of the energy sector and soft patch in global growth through in 1Q 16 did move BAC's earning assets backwards to a small degree, growth resumed markedly in 2Q16 while commercial lending remained in growth territory through this phase.

Conclusion: Keep the yield curve in perspective

With all the gyrations of the yield curve and inflation perceptions over the last two years it is easy to miss the fact that BAC's main engine divisions have been in a steady expansion mode. Does this matter if an unfavourable yield curve move can hit the stock hard? Absolutely. It's knowledge of what is going on in the guts of BAC at the divisional level that allows you to add when the market raises this growing bank's cost of equity to an irrationally high level. FIG Ideas remains long BAC in its US Banks portfolio with a 6.3% position.

