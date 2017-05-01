GameStop: Nintendo Switch Could Add Additional 15% Upside, Even Before Earnings

GME should see 15% upside before its next earnings report due to its already extremely compressed valuation and anticipation of Switch's contribution.

By Parke Shall

We would not be surprised to see the effect of the Nintendo Switch push GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares at least another 15% higher from here.

We were buyers of the GME dip after the company's last earnings report. We came out and made a comprehensive case as to why we thought GME was significantly under valued and why some of the positive strides made by the company seemed to have been ignored by the market.

On the surface, things couldn't have appeared to be going much worse for GameStop. Revenue was down double digits year over year, store closings continued to be the main strategic option the company has and video game sales continue to drift toward being an online-only market.

Additionally, there had been no major hardware releases anytime recently to help catalyze sales. This is obviously where we think the Switch could help.

Last report, the company missed on the top line and beat on the bottom line. However, the stock move was mostly based on guidance, which was lowered 10% for this coming year. The company also stated they would stop giving quarterly same-store sales guidance as it has become "a distraction." We stated that we were betting on the company's turnaround,

The company's strategic turnaround is based on a couple of things. The first of which is eliminating stores that aren't performing well. The company announced yesterday it's closing another 150 stores. That part of the plan is working. Like all retailers, store counts are moving lower. Second, the company wants to reduce its reliance on video game sales to less than 50% of total revenue. The company stated on the conference call yesterday that other revenue coming from technology and collectibles is now making up about 39% of sales. So, while not there yet, the company is moving in the right direction and sales of these new products have helped margins expand.

Despite continuing revenue declines and ugly same store sales numbers, we believe that the entire brick and mortar presence for GME isn't as doomed as everybody thinks. Instead, we believe that there will be a recipe between online sales and brick-and-mortar sales that will eventually see GameStop and other retailers hit a bottom when it comes to their declining revenue and declining same store sales.

GME Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While the shift to online shopping has caused many retailers to go bankrupt, select names like GameStop remain robust cash generators and are trading at severely distressed multiples. This was the point we wanted to make in our last article about the company, when we stated,

They don't need to expand and become a retail giant. They just need to keep the cash flow stream intact and survive. This is a profitable company with very little leverage that is more diversified than most people think. It's buying back stock and issuing a dividend. If the stock heads down, we will start to buy far more aggressively.

One of the main drivers of in-store sales for GameStop and other electronic stores is the introduction of new consoles. The store sees large bursts in traffic and sales when Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sony (NYSE:SNE) or Nintendo release new video game systems. We had postulated in the past that Nintendo Switch could be a driver of some new traffic into GME stores but now it looks as though it has been a large catalyst that the company has been waiting for.

Seeking Alpha reported last week,

GameStop announces that it received a limited supply of Nintendo Switch systems available immediately for customers. The units are only available at the company's stores.

"It's perfect timing to have additional Nintendo Switch units arrive just days before the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the biggest and most loved games from Nintendo," notes GameStop merchandising exec Eric Bright.

The flash sale isn't expect to last through the weekend.

Sales of the Nintendo have dazzled so far, leading in part to Morgan Stanley resuming coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

"The Switch is proving to be very competitive, and we anticipate strong sales for core game titles, boosting our conviction in OP growth through F3/20," writes analyst Masahiro Ono.

"Near term, we think the stock will rise as sales trends for likely hit titles are factored in," he adds.

The impact of red-hot Nintendo Switch sales on GameStop's results will be a little clearer in about a month when the retailer reports earnings and updates guidance.

The response to the Switch has been overwhelming and far beyond what we expected. We wrote a comprehensive review of the switch and tried to analyze what it may mean for Nintendo stock a couple of weeks ago.

When we tried it, we found the console to not bring anything uniquely impressive to the gamer. If you are not a Nintendo enthusiast, we are not sure what there is going to be about the Switch that turns you on to the brand. We stated,

The controller is clunky, the games are reminiscent of former Nintendo consoles and with this day and age of smart phones and tablets, the portability is just not enough of a game changer to make this product by all on its own. This doesn't mean that the product is not going to sell well. We do see some niche markets where the product may find a surprising amount of success, especially with smaller children and new gaming enthusiasts.

We concluded that investors should wait and buy on NTDOY pullbacks. It looks as though we may be in the minority.

Given the demand that the Switch has seen and the fact that GameStop has now reported twice that they can't keep the Switch in stock, we believe that GME could be posting a better quarter this next quarter then many had anticipated. This was of course the reason for SunTrust to come out and upgrade the stock this morning with a $28 price target.

We knew that shares were a bargain at around $20 per share. In terms of continued upside and follow through before the next earnings report, we think shares could move to about $25 per share, representing about 15% upside from here. Even at today's price, after bouncing off of its post earnings lows, GME trades at a valuation that is indicative of potential imminent collapse and/or bankruptcy. As many know, this couldn't be further from the truth. While business is slowing, the company is addressing it proactively and is still forecasted to generate cash for many quarters to come.

At its most recent close of $22.69, the company still trades at just 6.7x estimates and about 1x its book value. It has an EV/EBITDA of just 3.2x and an EV/sales of just 0.29x.

With plenty of positive indications in the news, we don't see any reason why Nintendo switch should not contribute to an upcoming quarter that at least meets expectations. Given that the Switch is performing better than people (and the company) had anticipated, we think this rising tide will lift all boats that are involved and that GameStop also probably on its way to a good quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.