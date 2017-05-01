Seadrill Partners Defers Decision On Q1 2017 Distribution Until Agreement With Banks Is Reached

However, I am thinking that any agreement will be subject to a conditional suspension of the distribution for the foreseeable future.

Investment thesis:

The offshore drilling industry is dealing with the nasty effects of this stubborn bear cycle as I speak. The result is that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) - which owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE:SDLP) or 46.6% (Minority holder) - has an unbearable debt load that will have to be refinanced soon.

SDLP is tightly intertwined financially with Seadrill Ltd. and the issue is now becoming very serious after the recent episode of the Seadrill debt restructuring which has been delayed to July/September, on April 4, 2017.

The same day, SDLP announced the following:

Seadrill Limited has reached agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017. These covenants relate to the following secured credit facilities where both parties are guarantors: US$1.45 billion facility relating to both the West Vela drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Tellus drillship (owned by Seadrill Limited), of which US$342 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the West Vela. US$420 million facility relating to the West Polaris drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) of which US$279 million was outstanding at the end of 2016. US$440 million facility relating to both the T-15 & T-16 tender rigs (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Telesto jack-up (owned by Seadrill Limited) of which US$119 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the T-15 & T-16. These three facilities relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited which contain identical covenants to those in other Seadrill Limited facilities.

News today:

[SDLP] has deferred its first quarter 2017 distribution decision until an agreement is reached with its lending banks to insulate itself from potential events of default by Seadrill Limited should Seadrill Limited require the use of in court processes, such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, to implement its restructuring. Discussions with our lending banks are well advanced and we expect to reach an agreement by the end of May, prior to the implementation of the broader Seadrill Limited restructuring. Assuming we reach an agreement, a determination will be made regarding the distribution. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level once an agreement is reached.

Commentary:

The basic question is very simple. How can SDLP insulate itself from potential events of default by Seadrill? The question is much more complicated. The company said a few months ago:

Seadrill Partners is working to insulate its debt from events of default that may occur on account of Seadrill Limited`s restructuring efforts and to address near-term refinancing requirements. Specifically, Seadrill Partners has proposed the following to the lenders under those three facilities: Removal of Seadrill Limited as a guarantor under each of the three facilities and separation of the facilities such that each facility is secured only by Seadrill Partners` assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets; and, Extending the maturity of each of the three facilities by 2.5 years. We are targeting execution of these amendments on a consensual basis prior to or concurrent with the main Seadrill Limited restructuring agreement.

I believe the company has a reasonable chance to avoid a restructuring and reach a financial agreement with the lenders. But I am thinking that any agreement will be subject to a conditional suspension of the distribution for the foreseeable future. SDLP's financial situation is not improving and the company will need to keep the cash it can save.

What do we know about the balance sheet?

Total liquidity for the company stood at $917.6 million at the end of the quarter, including $150 million of available undrawn amount under SDLP's two revolving credit facilities.

Long-term debt is $3,446.5 million and shares outstanding are 91.821 million. With quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, it is a total of $36.7 million per year. Revenues are going down quickly and may be below $320 million for the 1Q'17.

Contract backlog as of 5/1/2017 is approximately $2.19 billion.

Stock outlook:

The stock is now trading a strong support. The stock is showing a broadening triangle pattern. A Broadening Triangle is a relatively rare triangle pattern which occurs when there is a lot of volatility in a security.

The direction in which the next breakout will occur is also very difficult to predict in the Broadening Triangle pattern and will depend on the nature of the agreement reached with the lenders.

I have no recommendation for SDLP now and believe the best solution is to wait for the next news to decide the right strategy.

