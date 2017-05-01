Morningstar: This Large Biotech Could Be The World's Best Stock

Introduction

The institutions that largely set the price of stocks tend to think alike, so when a large enterprise such as Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) opines about great stocks, it may not be alone. That's a reason to begin this article by briefly discussing some of MORN's "take" on one of my very favorite stocks, Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY).

In one commentary in April, MORN said this (no link) about RHHBY:

Roche (RHHBY)

Star Rating: 5 Stars

Economic Moat: Wide

Fair Value Estimate: $42.50

Fair Value Uncertainty: Low

5-Star Price: $34.00 We think the market underappreciates Roche's drug portfolio and industry-leading diagnostics that conspire to create sustainable competitive advantages. As the market leader in both biotech and diagnostics, this Swiss healthcare giant is in a unique position to guide global healthcare into a safer, more personalized, and more cost-effective endeavor. Roche's collaboration between its diagnostics and drug-development groups gives the firm a unique in-house angle on personalized medicine. Also, Roche's biologics constitute three fourths of its pharmaceutical sales, and biosimilar competitors have seen development setbacks while Roche's innovative pipeline could make these products less relevant by their launch.

A few comments on those comments. RHHBY is both the world's largest and likely most important biotech firm and is also the world's largest diagnostic laboratory equipment firm. In the growing area of oncology, there is now a sort of merger between these two businesses, which used to be more or less unrelated. So I agree with MORN's emphasis on the under-appreciated diagnostics division. Also, as a US biotech investor, it was my knowledge that RHHBY had a large lab equipment division that led me in part not to pay attention to it as a stock choice until late last year (plus, its operating results were not doing so well).

The article explores RHHBY as a business and stock with information and analysis about its growth vehicles, stock valuation, and other matters. Whether "fair value" is really about 30% above the current stock price is going to be one for individual opinion, but qualitatively this point will be addressed with reference to Big Pharma and biotech peers.

MORN had just a little more to say about RHHBY last month; on April 28, MarketWatch reported this:

A Morningstar calculation indicates U.S. stocks are 4% overvalued The U.S. stock market is so expensive that only a handful of stocks quality as "five-star" names, according to Kunal Kapoor, the chief executive officer of Morningstar Inc., who nonetheless stressed that investors shouldn't panic. In a speech Wednesday at his company's annual investment conference, Kapoor pointed to a Morningstar calculation of fair value for the U.S. market. Last year, it was at 0.86, meaning the market was 14% undervalued. "Generally speaking it was a good environment to invest in, even if it felt uncertain," he said. Now, the metric is at 1.04, indicating it is 4% overvalued; last week, it was 2% overvalued. "There are just nine stocks that would rate as five stars in our coverage universe," he said.

These are the 9 stocks:

The nine are Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), clothing company Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), natural gas electricity company Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN), McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), pharmaceutical company Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), health-care giant Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB), Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd. (TEN.AU) , Australian telecom Vocus Group (VOC.AU) and Hong Kong-based conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (0392.HK) (OTC:BJINF) (OTCPK:BJINY).

I'm going to disclaim any knowledge of the two companies listed from the land of Oz and of the Hong Kong-listed stock. Aside from Roche, for which I list a US ADR symbol of RHHBY as the trading symbol, the other 5 names are familiar to US traders. They all either have declining earnings and/or leveraged balance sheets. ENDP and CPN are both small caps and pay no dividends. BBBY is a borderline small cap, with a market cap of only $5.7B; MCK is a mid-cap or borderline large cap, but its dividend yield of 0.8% is so nominal that it provides minimal income and in no way anchors the stock price; it also is having some profit challenges. In addition, none of these 5 names have any major moat; MCK and BBBY have certain market positions, but they are middleman providers of products made by other companies. If they magically disappeared, the products would be distributed by other companies.

In contrast, Roche has a stable of first/best in class molecules that it discovered; its sales and EPS are growing again; its dividend yield is above 3%; and it is so financially strong that even though interest rates in the EU have ticked up off their lows, the CFO announced in the Q1 conference call that:

We've done bond issuance in March 2017, CHF 1.5 billion in total, in a very favorable market and with very favorable outcome for Roche. This has been largest Swiss franc issuance since 2009. Final order book was highly oversubscribed. And the short tranche represents the lowest yielding corporate tranche ever. And when you look at it, the coupon mentioned was 0.0%. But in fact, we issued the bond at 100.755% and that maturity we get we have to pay back 100%. So in fact, we realized a negative yield of minus 0.5%.

RHHBY has gained the lowest yielding corporate tranche ever sold. Someone out there really likes this company.

So, without knowing exactly how MORN privately rates these 6 names with which I'm familiar, or all 9, it may be reasonable to think that at least of the 6 I know, RHHBY could be its all-around favorite stock. It's unusual to find such a strong company be given fair value a full 30% above its trading price by MORN in a stock market that MORN views as mildly overvalued.

This is my third article on Roche. The first was on its most exciting product launch of 2016, the immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq. A month ago, I covered several of the positive news items occurring at the company, with some mention of RHHBY as a whole in Roche Rolls On With 2 Wins At FDA This Week. This article reviews RHHBY's Q1 results and builds on those prior two articles to analyze the company and stock in more detail and more comprehensively. The company is so big and so global that it's not possible to create an entire research report in a length appropriate for a Seeking Alpha article, so what follows is incomplete.

Next, some of the points I find of greatest interest in thinking about RHHBY's investment attributes.

The following sections are organized so that readers who want to get a sense of these factors but may not have the time to read the entire article at this time may learn some of my thinking by scanning down the bolded section headers and perhaps reading the final section(s).

First up, a comment on some of RHHBY's public corporate culture and the image it cultivates.

The company is not shy, but does not over-hype matters

As with its solid Q4 results, the Q1 press release has a modest title: Roche reports a good start in 2017. Better, the analysts indicated in the Q&A in the conference call that they looked at some of the positive clinical trials data and other good news that arrived recently and are thinking they should increase their EPS estimate for this year. Yet RHHBY declined to do that, saying it's only April; thus, they only reaffirmed guidance for modest sales and EPS growth. Consistent with the company's capital return policy, though, it did say that it expects an increase in the once-yearly dividend (which went ex-dividend March 2).

The above says that this is not a "go-go" or "mo-mo" stock. Rather, it's a Swiss stock aimed at sensible, dividend-oriented investors.

The company may be playing successful defense for its most important products, and much of the company is relatively insulated

The company has a dominant pharma division, Genentech, and an important diagnostics division. Of about $13B in Q1 sales, pharmaceuticals accounted for a bit less than 80% of revenues. In the diagnostics section, which is global and both competitive and somewhat concentrated, sales grew 6% yoy, a strong performance that exceeded pharma sales, which grew 3% yoy.

Pharma's (Genentech) three lead products are all proteins that are beginning or soon to face US and EU biosimilar competition. These drugs are Rituxan/MabThera, Herceptin and Avastin, in descending order of Q1 sales. Q1 sales of these were about $5.3B (using an exchange rate of one Swiss franc, or CHF = 1 USD) out of pharma sales of $10.2B.

Thus, a defensive strategy has been required to minimize the short- and long-term inroads made by biosimilars. In this strategy, the goal has been to find a way to improve upon Herceptin as a preventative for breast cancer recurrence after surgery by combining it with another drug. This year, the APHINITY study of Herceptin used with another RHHBY drug that is earlier in its life cycle, Perjeta, somewhat surprisingly showed that use of the two drugs together was superior to Herceptin alone. This may have been a very good thing for RHHBY, and the stock responded positively.

This outcome, the company believes, will mean that most of the biosimilar threat to Herceptin will not materialize; doctors will use the specific combination that was shown effective. Note that full details of the study have not been released, and investors will react when this occurs (soon, at a major medical meeting).

For Rituxan, an advanced formulation that is given in the clinic via a brief subcutaneous technique, has been marketed in the EU, and approval is expected in the US; this was discussed in my RHHBY article of last month. Since chairs for patients are tight in US oncology clinics, this may be a good selling point.

A secondary defensive technique for Rituxan has been to move as many patients as possible to what RHHBY wants to be seen as a next-generation improvement on Rituxan, Gazyva. This is growing much faster than Rituxan, but from a tiny base.

The defensive techniques for Avastin are limited. The move toward immunotherapies have turned yoy sales mildly negative. The company's main defense is really a form of offense, namely to compete better in I-O and to incorporate Avastin in as many treatment regimens with Tecentriq as possible. However, as the company describes in its slide show accompanying the earnings release, it has other ways to manage the life cycle of former breakthrough drugs such as Avastin that have grown old, such as geographic expansion (slide 22):

China is becoming more important to RHHBY, and I suspect a growing number of multinational pharma companies. Apparently, business has turned up there lately.

Also, Xolair, a blockbuster primarily used for refractory asthma, has significant competitive threats coming; I'm not sure of its patent protection, but it has been around quite a while.

A word on biosimilars. Using current observations of market evolution in the EU and now the US to the generic movement, which evolved first in the US and then the EU, my guess is that RHHBY probably has time before the floodgates open and a biologic going off-patent sees sales crushed by biosimilars. Biosimilars are not approved by the regulatory agency as interchangeable with the brand product, though some hospitals and clinics may adopt such a policy to the maximal extent.

So, bulls on biologics companies such as Genentech/Roche are hoping that the biosimilar advent is a gentle slope for some time to come before possibly becoming more like a cliff.

If the more optimistic (for brand companies) path is how the future actually unfolds, then RHHBY, by far the world's leading biologics company, may be able to grow its pharma sales and profits at perhaps a mid-single-digit rate by hanging in there with the mature drugs with various bundling, reformulation and geographic expansion strategies whilst growing the younger parts of the business.

That's basically the core of my view of the buy-and-hold case for RHHBY.

Next, a drug-by-drug look at some of the ways that RHHBY may be able to grow sales and earnings.

Ocrevus

This is a breakthrough drug for multiple sclerosis. It utilizes a novel mechanism of action. Compared with other high-potency MS drugs such as the established Tysabri, a Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) drug, Ocrevus has no black box warning and no special monitoring requirements. A recent high potency MS drug, Zinbryta, also has black box considerations. Ocrevus is the first MS drug approved for the worst form of MS, namely primary progressive MS or PPMS. In this form of the disease, the patient just goes downhill as opposed to much more common form of relapsing MS, where stability punctuated by periodic exacerbations is the norm.

RHHBY is arguing that Ocrevus is unique in that viewed on a 2 x 2 matrix of efficacy and safety, it ranks at or near the top on both of those, and that this makes it unique. From that slide show (#30; science/medical specialists may enjoy slide 31 as well):

Ocrevus uses technology in-licensed, interestingly, from BIIB. Royalty rates are high, around 20%, for US sales, but 3% or so for ex-US sales. I am estimating a blend of 10% royalties to BIIB, which in its conference call said that it anticipates the net effect of Ocrevus to BIIB to be negative.

On the RHHBY conference call, it said that with the launch underway for just a few weeks, it is going quite well.

If clinical results are positive, safety considerations are manageable and there are no manufacturing or other serious glitches, then I believe that Ocrevus could well be a mega-blockbuster and play a material role in the success of RHHBY.

Tecentriq

Perhaps the best of all the I-O drugs, such as Opdivo and Keytruda, with more competition coming. Tecentriq recently gained FDA approval for use in first line bladder cancer. The clinical trial program for this drug is probably the largest internally-run such program I have ever seen. Sales were $110M in Q1. I'm expecting far higher sales yoy going forward.

Tecentriq and Ocrevus form the dynamic duo for my hopes for RHHBY over the next few years.

Alecensa

This is a lung cancer drug. It works via a similar mechanism as Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) growth vehicle Xalkori, but RHHBY has announced top-line clinical trial data that it says shows Alecensa superior to Xalkori. More details will be released at an upcoming major medical meeting, but if the medical community concurs, then Alecensa could be a nice contributor to RHHBY's returns to investors.

Perjeta

Just an additional comment. If the details of the APHINITY study are well-received, then RHHBY feels that not only will Herceptin gain much greater resistance to biosimilar competition, but Perjeta can become an important contributor to the company's financial results.

Emicizumab

This is designed to treat hemophilia A. The first two of the HAVENs studies are complete and form the basis of a rolling submission. These propose this drug to be marketed for a portion of hemophilia A patients with substantial unmet clinical need, namely patients with inhibitors to clotting factor VIII. Emicizumab is also being studied in hemophilia A in the more general case, without factor VIII inhibitors.

Emicizumab is a bispecific antibody, a next-generation type of product that could be followed by even more innovative and commercially more important products. I am not sure of the size of the market for this drug for its different proposed indications.

Alzheimer's disease

Two Phase 3 programs with different antibody-based approaches to binding amyloid are underway (slide 33). RHHBY is saying that it knows that these are now derisked studies, but it has the funds available for them and believes they just might be positive, despite all the failed antibody and other studies for Alzheimer's that the industry has racked up over the years.

Actemra

This is the prototype drug for rheumatoid arthritis working via the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. The Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) drug Kevzara is beginning to come to market in different countries as another next example of that drug. My interpretation of RHHBY's comment on Kevzara is that it is a me-too drug. There are, however, a number of other IL-6 antibodies for RA in the pipeline, and it will have to be seen if this approach to treating RA gains substantial share from the TNF inhibitors such as Humira. If so, Actemra, already a blockbuster, could be a more important drug for RHHBY than some may think.

In addition, RHHBY has been pushing the envelope for Actemra by filing for marketing approval for a different disease entirely, a nasty condition known as giant cell arteritis. Management suggested that this indication could be financially significant to the Actemra franchise.

Now, some comments on the pipeline. The pipeline is far too large to get into it product by product.

Does Roche have the best pipeline in all of Big Pharma, adjusted for product sales?

There are no absolutes in pipeline analysis. I'm impressed with the pipeline, including both new molecular entities and additional indications for marketed drugs (especially newer drugs such as Tecentriq). I'm optimistic that the pipeline can more than pull its weight to help investors in RHHBY where they want to be taken. Note that when established pharma companies use the term "pipeline," they generally refer to two types of clinical trial programs. One is what most of us think of as pipeline drugs, namely completely new drugs. The other, which at RHHBY is a very large category, is either new indications for drugs that are already on the market or improved versions of existing drugs.

Some cut and pastes may give a sense of why I have a lot of respect for RHHBY's pipeline. First, from the slide show (same link as above) accompanying the Q1 earnings release, look how RHHBY has been the leader in FDA's granting of breakthrough designations (slide 9):

That achievement does not come easily.

The next graphic shows the actual launches, and one expected upcoming launch, of 6 new products in about a 24-month period. This is important to me, as it suggests that the stock could follow this burst of approvals upward (slide 13):

This year may continue strong - time well tell, but the company seems to be executing its R&D programs intelligently - per slide 37:

A big picture view of the pipeline is presented on slide 56, showing the Phase 3 pipeline, and slide 55, showing the earlier-stage candidates. This is a bit overwhelming, but I think it's legitimately impressive:

And the Phase 1-2 candidates:

If any reader wants to make an extremely deep dive, please consider looking at the pipeline section of a lengthy RHHBY document, beginning with PDF page 53 and continuing all the way to 119. The product by product listings found on 62-119 is unique in my experience. It allows for something approaching a major introduction to modern biotechnology. I doubt that any biotech company has anything close to this internally.

It's always difficult to compare pipelines between companies, but in the next section, dealing with valuation, I'll make a small stab at it.

Is MORN right about fair value for RHHBY at $42.50?

This is also a tough call. Different methods can yield very different fair value results.

RHHBY does have a high earnings quality based on 2016 revenues of $50.6B and R&D expenses of $9.9B. That ratio, close to 20%, is high for a company with a pharmaceutical sales base around $40B. My guess is that the diagnostics division has an R&D allocation below 20%, so that the pharma division may have an R&D ratio of expense to pharmaceutical revenues of more like 21% (just a guess). If so, this is very high for a Big Pharma company, and thus involves sacrificing some current profits for hoped-for future ones. In a world where biotech can increase its share of global GDP in a secular fashion, I like this approach so long as the underlying science is strong - which was always a strength of Genentech.

In contrast, PFE, which is nearly 100% pharmaceuticals now, showed revenues of $52.8B in 2016 but R&D of $7.9B, a much smaller R&D spending ratio than RHHBY has. Similarly underspending on R&D relative to RHHBY is Merck (NYSE:MRK). MRK showed $39.8B in revenue last year and R&D spending of $6.0B. So, PFE and MRK were in the 15% range, so this part of their earnings statement is of lower quality than that of RHHBY. Furthermore, RHHBY runs a 25% tax rate, notably higher than that of PFE and MRK. So that's more conservative as well. Finally, RHHBY does not to my knowledge normally report other than using generally accepted accounting principles. Comparing P/E to P/E, GAAP to GAAP, RHHBY trades well below the TTM P/E of PFE, MRK, Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

While the diagnostics part of RHHBY does not get a lot of attention, it's the global leader. YOY, sales gains were 6% in that division. There is a razor/razor blade aspect of this business that is stable and very attractive. Roche has the world's largest market share in diagnostics, has a global reach, and continues to innovate in it. With oncology treatments expanding, greater and greater need for tissue sampling, biomarker measurement, and even plain old-fashioned complete blood counts are needed. So the diagnostics division could easily have a high P:S ratio.

RHHBY is trading at a $225B market cap. This puts it #2 globally to my knowledge to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in healthcare stock market cap. RHHBY trades around a 4.4X price:sales ratio. Making whatever adjustment one wants for a possibly sub-4X P:S ratio for the diagnostics division, one still is going to come up with less than a 5X P:S ratio for the biotech segment. Given its global leadership in biotechnology, I find this attractive relative to other pharma, biotech and other healthcare stocks.

Now, does this allow a calculation that fair value is any specific number? Not in my book; rather, I simply believe that, with many uncertainties about how things will go for very large, strong companies that compete with each other in the future, RHHBY looks to me to be the most attractive large or very large dividend-paying company that has the substantial majority of its sales from pharmaceutical/biotech product sales. Note that JNJ is not in that grouping due to its very large medical device division and its large consumer products division.

As far as comparing RHHBY to more "true" biotech-oriented stocks such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), BMY has a much weaker pipeline, a very similar P/E but a lesser global reach; and ABBV has a far greater reliance on one dominant product, Humira. ABBV's reliance on Humira exceeds RHHBY's pharma division's reliance on its three leading sellers discussed above. So I tend to favor RHHBY over both those names, though BMY is a perpetual takeover target and RHHBY is not. Biogen has some aging protein drugs such as Tysabri and its two interferons, but its lead profit center is an oral non-biotech drug, Tecfidera, and its lead new launch is a high-tech drug, Spinraza, that was developed by another company. BIIB has a far smaller pipeline than RHHBY, pays no dividend, and may or may not have takeover appeal. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is somewhat comparable to RHHBY, is well-studied, and justifiably trades at about a 1/3 lower P/E than RHHBY. Take your pick. I own RHHBY for the dividend and the potential for long-term, multi-year capital gains; I own a lesser amount of AMGN for either the dividend or trading gains.

As far as the oral drug biotech companies Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), they are difficult to compare to a company such as RHHBY where in the pharmaceutical sector, almost all the current profit drivers and the pipeline are devoted to injectable proteins, where the economics, patent and regulatory status and other considerations are somewhat sui generis.

Looking at all the above names, I believe that only CELG has a pipeline that can be compared to that of RHHBY in its sweep and breadth. My opinion at this point in time is that RHHBY is otherwise in a class by itself. CELG has purchased much of its pipeline at market prices, whereas I believe that a higher percentage of RHHBY's pipeline is internally-generated or has a smallish royalty percentage owed, such as with Ocrevus. Adjusted for deal-making, in other words, I look at RHHBY as controlling the single greatest R&D operation among all publicly traded US and European companies.

A note on taxes for RHHBY shareholders - a US perspective

Some comments on what I understand to be the situation in owning RHHBY as a US taxpayer. Please consult your own adviser(s) if you own, or are considering owning, this name. I'm a retired doctor with experience in the pharmaceutical industry, not an accountant, tax lawyer, or financial professional. As a shareholder of RHHBY, I have looked into the situation and share what I think are some facts.

Again, these are assumptions I'm using at this point, and if readers have additional or superior (different) information, I'll be pleased to correct what follows (that's true for every other part of the article):

As an ADR if purchased, RHHBY dividends may be considered qualified dividends if held for the time period and meeting other tests for qualified dividends in a taxable account. If a dividend is received in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA, Switzerland will impose a tax withhold that cannot be recovered. However, if a dividend is received in a taxable account, some or perhaps all of the withhold may be recovered, and I think that's whether or not the dividend is "qualified."

Further, RHHBY this year, and I think in general, pays dividends only once a year. That could allow shareholders interested in both qualified dividends and potential short-term or swing trading gains to own and trade RHHBY in an IRA for much of the year and then purchase the stock in an appropriate time frame before the ex-dividend date to allow the large annual dividend to be "qualified" for IRS purposes.

Time to wrap up.

Conclusions and risks

My general sense is that MORN is correct in two ways, the first being that the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is risky here, i.e. fully valued or overvalued, but I agree that it's both a stock market and a market of stocks. So there can still be good stocks, even if the averages whip around, including downward.

Within biotechnology, changing competitive pressures from biosimilars and lots of investment in the sector could harm RHHBY, as could price controls imposed governmentally in the US. So, I do not count ownership of shares in RHHBY as a sure thing in terms of generating a positive total return, even given patience. RHHBY is large and strong, but it's hardly undiscovered. So there are risks in owning this stock as with any stock.

However, I also agree directionally with MORN that RHHBY has superior risk-adjusted total return potential. However, I'm not sure that it should rise in price to be around $42.50 to reach fair value. Granted that its stated P/E around 23X TTM EPS would be somewhat lower if one "normalized" its R&D expense as a percentage of sales more toward the 16-18% that a company its size, with a large diagnostics division, might consider normal. On the other hand, there are numerous growth challenges to Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin, as well as Xolair. If one accepts a 5% growth rate, then even if one mentally adjusted the P/E to 20X, that's a price:earnings:growth of 4X - not at all cheap.

In conclusion, I've been gaining a better understanding of Roche as a company and RHHBY, the ADRs I own over the past several months. So far, I'm pleased with the progress the company has made and the trends in the stock action, and am looking forward to the potential for many happy returns in this dominant player in the global biotech and lab devices industries.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may care to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY,ABBV,CELG,GILD,AMGN,REGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.