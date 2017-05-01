Lumos Networks: Merger Deal Analysis

Merger Spread

On the date of this writing, April 27, 2017, Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS) shares closed at $17.89. That is a spread of $0.11, which gives us a return of approximately 0.61%. Assuming the merger closed as expected during the third quarter of 2017 (September 30, 2017), this gives an annualized return of 1.45%.

Using the same closing price of $17.89, the potential loss will be $2.66 assuming the price will drop back to $15.23, the last closing price before the merger agreement was announced, if the merger fall apart. Is a gain of just $0.11 against a potential loss of $2.66 worth the investment? We'll have the answer using Benjamin Graham's risk arbitrage equation. We'll also assume a success rate of 95% based on an article published here in Seeking Alpha.

Benjamin Graham Annual Return (BGAR) = [GC - L(100% - C)]/[YP]

G = $0.11P = $17.89

L = $2.66C = 95%

Y = 156/356 (assuming merger closing date of September 30, 2017)

BGAR = [$0.11 x 95% - $2.66 x (100%-95%)]/[(156/365) x $17.89] = -0.37%

Using the risk arbitrage equation shows that the $0.11 spread equates to a negative return, which indicates that the spread is not wide enough to justify the investment. So how much spread do we need to justify the risk we are taking in this investment? We will turn to Benjamin Graham's risk arbitrage equation again for the answer. Let's assume a spread of $0.14.

BGAR = [$0.14 x 95% - $2.66 x (100%-95%)]/[(156/365) x $17.89] = 0.00%

The equation gives a return of zero percent, meaning that a spread wider than $0.14 will generate a positive annual return. So I'll only consider this investment if the merger spread is $0.14 or greater.

Merger Details

On February 20, 2017, Lumos Networks Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the EQT Infrastructure investment strategy for $18.00 per share. The merger consideration represents a premium of approximately 18.19% to the closing price of $15.23 on February 17, 2017, the last trading day before the merger agreement was announced. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2017 with an enterprise value of approximately $950 million.

EQT Infrastructure estimates that the total amount required to complete the merger will be approximately $1,003 million. EQT Infrastructure expects this amount to be funded through a combination of debt financing and equity financing. The merger is not subject to a financing condition.

Lumos Networks Corp. or EQT Infrastructure investment strategy may terminate the merger if the merger is not consummated by November 18, 2017, subject to an extension to a date not beyond February 18, 2018 if regulatory approvals have not been obtained.

Regulatory Approval

HSR Act

The Merger cannot be completed until the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired or been terminated. Lumos Networks and EQT Infrastructure filed their respective HSR Act premerger notifications on March 3, 2017. The HSR waiting period expired on April 3, 2017.

FCC

Lumos Networks is also subject to regulation by the Federal Communications Commission. EQT Infrastructure and Lumos Networks filed with the FCC applications requesting the FCC's consent to the change in ownership of Lumos Networks on March 2, 2017.

CFIUS and State Approval

The Merger is also subject to review and clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, regulatory approvals are also being sought and filings have been made in a number of states in the United States.

Shareholder Approval

The 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place on May 24, 2017. Completion of the transaction requires approval from majority of Lumos Networks shareholders. As of April 19, 2017, the record date for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, directors and executive officers of Lumos Networks owned 1,076,494 shares of Lumos Networks, representing approximately 4.5% of the outstanding shares. Directors and current executive officers will vote all of their shares of Lumos Networks in favor of the merger, although no voting agreement was entered.

Putting It All Together

This deal is a cash merger wherein Lumos Networks shareholders will receive $18.00 per share. There are still regulatory hurdles to overcome such as FCC, CFIUS and State Approvals. At this point, it is best to wait for Lumos Networks and EQT Infrastructure to get all regulatory approvals. I believe Lumos Networks will get shareholder approval despite the directors and current executive officers only have 4.5% of the outstanding shares. A spread of $0.11 doesn't cut it. I'd like to see a spread of at least $0.14 to justify the risk I am taking in this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.