Regeneron: Solid New Drug Position Into Q1 Results

This quarter, pharma companies are getting over fears of drug price freeze and tighter controls and posting encouraging quarterly results. In the coming days, several prominent pharma companies are scheduled to report their earnings, among which is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), as the company gears up to announce its financial performance for the first quarter of the year on May 4, before the market opens.

Regeneron had reported 12 percent year on year increase for its revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2016 to touch $1.2 billion. Its non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter had jumped 36 percent to a record $2.23 billion. There had been quite a few encouraging developments since then. The company scored big earlier this year when it received FDA approval for its new eczema drug Dupixent, which Regeneron has developed in collaboration with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). The drug is now approved for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis aka eczema. The global eczema market is expected to be worth $7.3 billion in 2024, up from $3.6 billion in 2014, a CAGR of 7.5 percent. The US market is expected to account for a major portion of this global market.

The drug has received positive response from medical practitioners and is likely to generate a robust revenue stream for Regeneron. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, in its draft report, extended its support for the rather hefty price of the drug. The report suggests that the drug presents an "important therapeutic option" for patients who are not getting adequate response from current drugs or treatments.

However, the impact of this drug on the revenue of the company will not be seen in the upcoming earnings announcement as the drug hit the US market at end of March this year. The companies have decided to price the drug at $37,000 a year, which is lower than the $50,000 price tag for current injectable antibody treatments for serious skin conditions. However, it is pricier than other topical treatments for eczema available in the market. The price to be paid by the patients is expected to be lower than the price tag of $37,000. The companies are negotiating with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for patient coverage. Regeneron estimates that currently there are over 300,000 patients in the US who would need this treatment.

Regeneron received another positive news earlier this month as the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for its evinacumab for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia in patients with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, which is considered to be the most severe form of hypercholesterolemia. The new designation allows for faster development and review of the drug, which is currently in Phase 2 development. The global hypercholesterolemia market is expected to touch $13 billion by 2020 and a large portion of it would come from the US. These two developments indicate that Regeneron has solid prospects going ahead.

Regarding the upcoming results announcement, Regeneron estimates its EYLEA product to grow its US revenue by single digit percentage in 2017. EYLEA is a major revenue stream for the company.

According to Wall Street analysts, the company is expected to post close to 8.3 percent increase in its quarterly revenue to $1.3 billion, putting it firmly ahead of its peers such as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EXEL), which is expected to report its quarterly revenue at $65.2 million.

Regeneron stock has shown some rather choppy movement over the course of the past 12 months. While its 52 weeks low and high points are at $325.25 and $452.96 respectively, showing nearly 39 percent growth, the actual 12 months return stands at a rather tepid 3.13 percent. However, the stock has shown some signs of a swing as its Year to Date return is reported at nearly 6 percent. With the upcoming results announcement, which is likely to be on the positive side, the stock price is expected to remain on firm growth trajectory and eventually cross its 52 weeks high. Regeneron stock is currently trading nearly 14 percent lower than its higher 52 weeks point, thus giving a substantial upside.

However, there are some points of concern, the major one being its drug candidate Kevzara. Regeneron is looking forward to receiving the FDA response for Kevzara, which it is developing in collaboration with Sanofi. Kevzara is designed as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The company suffered a setback last year, when Kevzara was rejected by the FDA. Regeneron planned to position the drug as a contender to superstar AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) drug Humira. The FDA is now expected to deliver its decision on May 22, less than a month away. The chances of the drug getting approved are high since the previous rejection was due to the concerns about a Sanofi manufacturing plant, and not on any safety or efficacy issue of the drug itself. However, any negative decision may have deeply damaging impact on the stock price.

