IDEX Looks Like A High-Priced Recovery Play

Up almost 30% over the past year, IDEX (IEX) has not only outperformed comps like Dover (DOV), Xylem (XYL), and Colfax (CFX), but reached pretty heady valuation levels. While IDEX does have a quality collection of businesses that includes pumps, meters, and fluidics, not to mention a lot of specialty market exposure, the company's historical growth, margin, and free cash flow performance don't convince me that it's worth paying such a robust valuation today. Although I like the company's prospects for improving organic growth over the next few years and the opportunity for incremental M&A, not to mention the possibility of a lower tax rate, a mid-teens multiple on EBITDA and an implied total return in the mid-single digits on a DCF basis don't work for me.

A Strong Collection Of Niche Businesses

Pumps, valves, and fluidics have often been popular segments within the industrial sector, as these products tend to support healthy margins and stickier customer relationships. IDEX takes this a step further, not only by manufacturing products for high-performance or severe duty applications, but also by segmenting its markets in such a way that it focuses on attractive “niches” and doesn't go head-to-head with large companies like Dover, Colfax, Parker-Hannifin or Thermo Fisher (TMO) as often as might otherwise be the case. What's more, the company has long prioritized an “engineer to engineer” sales process, which tends to support tighter cooperation with customers, more customized solutions, and more stable, profitable long-term relationships.

Fluid and Metering Tech contributes around 40% of company revenue and 45% of company segment profits, and includes a diverse array of pumps, meters, injectors, modules, and systems. Diverse industrial markets contribute close to 30% of revenue, while energy contributes nearly a quarter and chemical processing contributes close to 20%. A wide range of products fit under this business, but there are important specialty applications like severe duty pumps used to dispense highly corrosive materials. Dover's Pump Solutions business is one of the closest (or at least best-known) comps, with companies like Colfax also involved in this $5 billion-plus market.

The Health and Science Technology business is an interesting case. IDEX manufactures precision fluidics components (pumps, injectors, valves, etc.) that are used in analytical instruments like mass spec and liquid chromatography, as well as specialty seals, bearings, and micropumps used in industrial applications, particle control products (used in milling and emulsification equipment), and optics and photonics components used in a range of medical, scientific, healthcare, industrial, and electronics applications. About half of this segment's sales go into scientific instruments or industrial markets, but despite the fact that these are highly-engineered, very precise components, the margins in this segment aren't exceptional relative to IDEX's other segments (please note, though, that with segment margins of 20%, they're hardly bad!).

Last comes IDEX's Fire and Safety/Diversified Product segment. This is an odd collection of businesses. The company's truck-mounted and portable firefighting pumps are arguably consistent with its overall business focus, but its hydraulic rescue tools (cutters, spreaders, rams, and such) are a bit more of a stretch, as are its Band-It specialty steel bands and clamps. Another chunk of this business comes from paint mixing and dispensing equipment sold to DIY home stores, autobody shops, and so on. The growth in this business has not been spectacular, but the margins and cash flow have been solid.

Recovery, With An M&A Kicker

The biggest positive driver I see today for IDEX is an industrial recovery in North America. Close to half of IDEX's revenue is generated in the U.S., and about a quarter of its revenue comes from the sale of pumps, valves, seals, and so on into the “general industrial” category, not to mention additional sales into markets like chemical processing and agriculture.

The first quarter of this year saw IDEX report its first organic growth in more than two years, and orders were up 5% in the Fluid and Metering Tech segment (and up 8% in Health and Science). Management noted improving North American industrial markets, with some signs of improvement in agriculture and upstream oil/gas. Midstream energy, which is the bulk of IDEX's oil/gas exposure, remains weaker. IDEX is also seeing good demand in its municipal/water businesses, as more money is finally being spent on refurbishing water infrastructure.

Looking ahead, a stronger underlying industrial market should support improving growth for the bulk of IDEX's business, though the performance of its Health and Science segment could be more erratic, given uncertainties over government funding/budget priorities for scientific/medical research and environmental monitoring.

Bolt-on M&A is also likely to play a meaningful role in future growth. IDEX often looks to acquire smaller businesses that complement its existing operations. In 2016, for instance, the company spent close to $300 million on two businesses to augment its fire/emergency business and $240 million on a European industrial seals and flow control business. While IDEX has generally looked for “singles and doubles” in its M&A strategy, it will occasionally take a bigger swing – as it did back in 2011 with the $400-million acquisition of CVI, which brought it into the optics and photonics business but also created some performance challenges for a year or two after the deal.

The Opportunity

One of my hesitations with IDEX's current valuation is that I see it more as a good, but not great, business. The company's mid-single-digit organic growth rate over the last six or seven years is good, but arguably not as good as its attractive end market exposures should have produced. Likewise, the company's margins and returns on capital are good-but-not-great and not really showing signs of ratcheting up. Certainly, the recent weakness in industrial and energy/energy-related markets has been an issue, but I would argue that a premium-priced company should have a stronger record of surpassing underlying market trends.

Looking ahead, the company could be a beneficiary of increased U.S. infrastructure spending as well as a lower corporate tax rate and a lower cash repatriation tax rate, though none of those developments are sure things. I would also note that while M&A is likely to continue in the future, management has made comments to suggest that multiples are generally higher than it would like to pay and it intends to stick to its guns with respect to internal return hurdles/targets.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, as I expect the company's more specialty focus to allow it to grow ahead of underlying GDP/IP. I also expect improving margins, as I think management will look for opportunities to improve its operating efficiency in addition to benefiting from improving volumes. My long-term target of high teens FCF may be ambitious, but it would support about 1% of incremental growth relative to sales growth.

Unfortunately, none of this makes for a compelling case to buy the shares. Looking at discounted cash flow, the implied total return appears to be in the mid-to-high single-digit range, while the 16x multiple to forward EBITDA is about double the growth rate I expect over the next three to five years.

The Bottom Line

The Street has historically liked fluid control names (pumps, valves, etc.) and I think the Street wants to like names today that are leveraged to the emerging industrial recovery. IDEX qualifies on both accounts, so I suppose investors who are less beholden to value/valuation can still find something to like here. For my part, while I think IDEX is a good company, I just don't see enough here to justify paying what looks like a steep premium for the probable performance.

