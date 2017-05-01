Project $1M: Q1 2017 Update

I initiated a growth oriented portfolio at the end of 2015 with a goal of trying to achieve a "mid teens return". The initial goal was to turn a $220,000 investment into $1M in a decade. I aimed to do all of this with a largely buy and hold strategy without constant trading, largely through selecting growth stocks with substantial tailwinds behind them and with strong returns on equity.

While I've since modified my goal of trying to generate a mid teens return for the next decade, I'm still attempting to see if it may be possible to generate a double digit return with minimal turnover over the next decade.

I've made investments in most of the positions that I had hoped to buy, at amounts that I was hoping to invest. I'm still selectively looking at adding to positions where I feel I'm underweight, or if I feel they provide a better than expected return.

Recent Transactions

I made a few transactions since the end of last year, most of which were purchases.

I initiated new positions in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX).

I exited positions in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Finally I materially increased positions in Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V).

New Positions

Amazon - I initiated a large new stake in Amazon toward the end of last year. I've been consistently wrong on the Amazon business, thinking it was too expensive based on traditional earnings measures. However I came to observe just how transformational all of the various businesses are that Amazon is building, and decided that I would maintain the faith in an owner operator model. Hence I decided to take a reasonable stake at ~$750/share.

Alphabet - Another one of the large cap businesses that I've also consistently underestimated. I keep thinking that the window for Google to keep posting above average revenue and earnings growth has to be winding down given the size of the business, however Google keeps delivering the goods, with 20%+ growth in earnings and revenue, yet again. I decided toward the end of last year that I wanted in, with a large position in the $825 range.

MarketAxess - A more recent addition, this firm provides an electronic bond trading platform. With the majority of bonds still settled by phone calls and manual trading, this is a bet that electronic bond trading will disrupt what is a fairly sizeable manual bond market today. I initiated a modest position near current market prices.

Exits

Ulta Retail - I really do like this business. However I had concerns that Ulta may be swept up in the way of disruption that's occurring with traditional brick and mortar stores. Ulta still continues to post solid performance numbers, with no hint that the problems in brick and mortar are affecting Ulta's business.

Illumina - Illumina's business is going through somewhat of a transition. Most research firms who are experimenting with genome sequencing have bought Illumina's sequencing machines. Material medical breakthroughs with genome sequencing are likely needed to drive further growth.

Abiomed - I became concerned that Abiomed was trading at an exceptionally high price relative to its future growth profile to justify a reasonable return. Again, solid business, but one I had to let go on valuation concerns.

Increases

Priceline, MasterCard and Visa all saw material position increases. I've always been a big admirer of each of these businesses. I was of the view that all these businesses were high quality at still reasonable prices, so I increased my stake in all. I likely won't buy anything more at current prices.

Current Portfolio

Major Performers

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is by far and away the standout performer. I have a return of almost 140% since I initiated this position for the portfolio. MELI's moat continues to strengthen as the dominant e-commerce platform provider in Latin America.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has contributed handily to portfolio returns, with a return of almost 70% since inception. Fears over governance issues held me back from acquiring a more meaningful stake, however the modest $6.5k stake has returned handily.

Laggards

Hennessey Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA), a small cap fund manager in which I had a fairly small position, was the major underperformer, with a -45% return. Looks like I won't be adding to this position any time soon!

Core Labs (NYSE:CLB) has also performed fairly modestly since I added the position, and is slightly down from where I purchased. If the oil price eventually shows sustained upward growth, Core will undoubtedly benefit.

Performance vs S&P 500

I haven't shown any great outperformance vs the S&P 500, in fact my personal return since inception is 12.3% annualized, vs about 12% for the S&P 500 over this time (Sept 2015).