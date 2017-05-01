Pershing Gold Presents Substantial Upside Potential

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) is an emerging gold producer with assets located in Nevada. The company operates in a safe jurisdiction, its Relief Canyon mine should be profitable at current gold prices, moreover it is a brownfield project that can be developed with a very low CAPEX. The mine is fully permitted and the startup decision is expected in Q2. Although the project is approaching production, Pershing Gold's share price hasn't done very well lately. Since summer of 2016, it declined by 40%. The current share price is only $2.8, which is well below the peak values of more than $10, reached in early 2013. The market capitalisation is less than $80 million, which is quite low, given the potential of Pershing Gold.

The Relief Canyon Mine

The Relief Canyon contains measured & indicated resources of 778,000 toz gold and inferred resources of 47,500 toz gold. Although the gold grades are relatively low (0.68 g/t for measured & indicated resources, 0.31 g/t for inferred resources), the deposit is amenable to open pit mining and heap leach processing, which leads to very reasonable projected AISC.

The 2016 PEA outlined two production scenarios. The first one assumes that Pershing Gold will mine the deposit on its own, the second one assumes that a contractor will be used to mine the mineralised material. In both of the cases, the annual gold production of 88,500 toz gold, over a 5.8 year mine life is expected. However, in the first case,the AISC is $709/toz, while in the second case, it is $804/toz. On the other hand, Pershing Gold should need $22 million to start production under the first scenario and only $12.2 million under the second scenario. The CAPEX is low, as Pershing Gold owns a state of the art heap-leach production facility, acquired from the former owner of Relief Canyon.

At the current gold price of approximately $1,250/toz, the pre-tax NPV(5%) is projected at $189 million and $159 million respectively. Moreover, gold price growth by $50 boosts the NPV by approximately $20 million. Given that as of the end of 2016, Pershing Gold held cash of $11.7 million, it had signed a non-binding commitment for $20 million credit facility with Sprott Resource Lending and it had no debt, it is able to expect that the management will choose the Self Mining scenario, that requires higher initial CAPEX but provides higher potential returns.

The valuation of Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold has 28.38 million common shares outstanding and 36.43 million shares fully diluted. However, the warrants and stock options have a relatively high strike price (warrants - $4.8 on average, options - $7.21), which means that they shouldn't be exercised anytime soon. The current market capitalisation is slightly less than $80 million. Given that there is no debt and the cash position should be close to $10 million, the enterprise value is approximately $70 million.

Assuming that Pershing Gold will be able to produce 88,500 toz gold per year at an AISC of $709/toz, it should be able to generate earnings of approximately $30 million, using the current gold price of $1,270/toz and a 30% tax rate. According to the non-binding agreement with Sprott, drawdown of the credit facility should be conditioned by an equity financing worth not less than the amount drawn. In other words, if Pershing decides to use the whole credit facility of $20 million, it will need to issue new shares worth $20 million. However, given that the CAPEX is expected at $22 million, it is highly probable, that only a part of the facility will be used. Conservatively assuming, that Pershing will draw $15 million and issue 6 million shares at a price of $2.5 per share, the number of outstanding shares should climb to approximately 35 million. If Pershing Gold manages to record the abovementioned earnings of $30 million, the EPS should equal approximately $0.85. Using a conservative P/E ratio of 10, we can come to a price target of $8.5 per share. It is more than 200% above the current share price.

Even if Pershing Gold draws the whole credit facility and all of the convertible preferred stocks, warrants and options will be exercised, the share count should grow to slightly less than 45 million, which would lead to EPS of $0.66 and price target of $6.6, which is 136% above the current share price.

Are the risks really that big?

There are several risks related to every development stage project, Pershing Gold's Relief Canyon included. However, Pershing Gold is trying to eliminate the risks step by step.

Nevada is a safe jurisdiction, also the permitting and financing risks seem to be solved. Pershing Gold has a comfortable cash position, moreover Sprott intends to provide debt financing needed to restart the Relief Canyon mine. Although the credit facility should be conditioned by an equity financing, the resulting dilution will be quite acceptable. The number of outstanding shares shouldn't grow by more than 20%. The permitting risks have been eliminated completely, as the Relief Canyon mine and processing facilities are fully permitted now.

The timeline to production hasn't been released yet, however, the recent corporate presentation indicates that the pre-feasibility study should be completed in Q2 2017 and the startup decision should follow. Given that the permits are in place, the financing package is almost secured and Relief Canyon is a brownfield project, it is able to expect that first gold should be produced sometimes in 2018. However, it is important to note that the PFS will be released several months later than originally expected. During Q4 2016, the CEO of Pershing Gold stated, that it should be released in January 2017. Such a big delay may explain a big part of the recent share price weakness. Moreover, some of the investors may be a little nervous, as Pershing Gold seems to be planning to skip the feasibility study. But Relief Canyon is a formerly producing mine, which means that the risks are much lower, compared to typical greenfield projects.

The biggest problem may be the relatively short mine life. It is projected at only 5.8 years. However, at an average gold production of 88,500 toz gold per year, only 62% of the current resources will be mined over this time period. It means that there is quite a good chance that the mine life will be expanded by 2-3 years, even if there are no further resources outlined. But given the exploration potential, this scenario is unlikely. The Relief Canyon deposit itself is still open to west, east and south. Moreover, Pershing Gold has identified several areas that could host satellite deposits close to the Relief Canyon mine. And it was also able to consolidate a big land package known as the Pershing Pass Project, that is located to the south of the Relief Canyon. The Pershing Pass Project includes also several past producing mines which confirms the regional exploration potential. Pershing Gold's land package covers an area of over 25,000 acres (approximately 100 km2). According to the company, only 10% of this are has been explored to date.

Conclusion

Pershing Gold's Relief Canyon is fully permitted and easy to finance. Assuming, that the expected PFS will provide numbers similar to the PEA, Pershing Gold's shares have a notable upside potential. If the current gold price prevails, the share price should climb to the $6.6-8.5 area, once Relief Canyon gets into full production. The main risk related to Pershing Gold is the relatively short mine life, however, the management is trying to address this issue. It was able to consolidate a highly prospective land package right to the south of Relief Canyon and there is a good chance that future exploration campaigns will be able to add more ounces that can be processed at the Relief Canyon facility. The most important near-term catalysts are the results of the PFS and the mine startup decision. Both of the events should occur during this quarter. If both of them are positive, first gold production should be expected sometimes in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGLC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.