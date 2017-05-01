Dogs Of The Dow: My Favorite Dog

The biggest catalyst for XOM could be Saudi Arabia's upcoming IPO in Q1 2018. Expect production cuts from the Saudis despite their rhetoric to the contrary.

Given high frequency of bearish articles and constant talk about bubbles and sharp stock market corrections, I looked at the five year performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

I have read so many recent articles, here on Seeking Alpha as well as on other financial sites. discussing the stretched market valuations and high likelihood of a mild to sharp market correction. These vary noticeably depending on the point of view of the respective author. I realized a few years ago that trying to call market tops and bottoms is a fool's errand. The economy and overall U.S. stock market is incredibly complex and even IBM's (NYSE:IBM) super computer, Watson, can't come close to being able to accurately and consistently predict the overall stock market. I have enough trouble trying to consistently identify undervalued securities, let alone the overall market.

Therefore, I will leave predicting the future to the Masters of the Universe and pundits. That said, I do tend to agree that valuations, especially for many large capitalization stock do look stretched, but good luck with market timing. In this piece, I looked at the 5 year price performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) components. Then after seeing the "Dogs of the Dow", ranked by performance, I selected my favorite name, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Enclosed below please find the five year performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (ranked worst to best).

Let's take closer look at Exxon Mobil's key metrics.

Reserves - That is correct, XOM has 7.8 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, 1.5 billion of NGLs, and 56.5 trillion cubic ft of natural gas.

Production - Although flat lined, XOM is producing 4 million barrels per day of oil equivalents.

Key Metrics - XOM's upstream earnings have been under significant strain since 2015 after oil prices crashed and have remained "lower for longer".

Chemical and Downstream High Level Figures

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is my favor "Dog of the Dow" because I am bullish in short to intermediate term on natural gas and oil. If a world class operator like XOM can't make much money in its upstream business given its tremendous economies of scale and technological expertise, then it is hard to imagine that other less efficient operators can make an economic profit that covers their cost of capital. The oil price slide kicked off during the second half of 2014 and accelerated to the downside when Saudi Arabia signaled a reluctance to cut production. The rest is history as oil has been lower for longer ever since then.

Of course I recognize that oil inventory remains elevated as top producers continue to chase market share. However, this race to the bottom can't last forever, as you need operating cash flow to fund CAPEX programs and there is only so much debt companies/ countries can accumulate before lenders shut them off.

Here is a look at the world's largest oil producers by country. I apologize as the chart is one year old, but I like graph and the figures haven't dramatically shifted in twelve months time.

Perhaps the biggest catalyst that await the oil market is Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco IPO (Private:ARMCO), anticipated by Q1 2018. Last month, to shore up the valuation and interest in the deal, the government cut the tax rate from 85% to 50% to enhance after tax profits (see CNN Money article). Moderately higher oil prices, say $60 instead of $50, are very important for Saudi Aramco's IPO. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that at some point ahead of its IPO, Saudi Arabia and possibly some members of OPEC will throttle back production to goose oil prices. Given the incredible operating leverage for upstream producers like Exxon Mobil, a $10 move in oil will create a nice tailwind and leg up. So, yes, I like shares of XOM at $81.65 and this is my favorite "Dog of the Dow".

