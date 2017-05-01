France Takes The Spotlight: Will It Choose As Markets Hope It Will Choose?

Unfortunately, a victory by Mr. Macron may only produce incremental outcomes supporting the European Union as his party might only be able to elect a small number of parliamentary members.

Political risk has risen over the past year as the British "Brexit" vote and the US presidential vote have resulted in massive financial flows around the world.

The French election is getting the headlines as the final voting for president nears with investor sentiment supporting the probability that Mr. Macron will set back the populist movement.

Well, the French vote on Sunday.

The polls are insuring, in the sense that it looks as if Emmanuel Macron, the former investment banker, is going to pull out a win, keeping the right-wing populist, Marine Le Pen, out of the presidency.

An immediate consequence of this expectation is that money is flowing back into Europe.

Since the election in the United States last November, lots and lots of money have flown into European stocks. I mentioned the movement of fund out of the United States in a post in early February when data began appearing.

Now, it is apparent that this flow even picked up speed after the inauguration of president Trump. But, the movement has further increased as the election of Mr. Macron became more likely.

Other reports on this movement of funds have been reported in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times. Analysis highlights how this movement of funds has increased as "Investors Warm to the Prospect of President Macron."

Furthermore, the Euro has even gained some strength as the likelihood of a Macron presidency has grown more probable.

But, as Marcus Walker writes in this last article, "The Euro remains far from what economists call an optimum currency areas."

And, this still remains the fundamental issue within France - and the eurozone.

The political prospect is getting played up in the news to such a great extent because of what happened last year. First, there was the referendum in Great Britain about whether or not the UK should remain in the European Union, the Brexit vote.

Then there was the "surprise from the states," the unexpected election of Donald Trump as the US president.

These two shocks have been in the background of almost everything else going on in the political arena, from the election held earlier this year in the Netherlands, and now this election in France.

Of course, there are still the elections in Germany and in Italy coming up later this year or early next year.

The political risk in financial markets is running quite high.

And, the primary concern being transmitted to financial markets is that investors are scared of a further withdrawal of nations from globalization and from the European Union and the Euro. This is the political risk. Ms. Le Pen and the Five Star Movement in Italy both have indicated their plan to withdraw France and Italy from the EU, and from the Euro.

But, as mentioned by Mr. Walker, there is still another issue that is still hiding in the shadows, and that issue concerns the viability of the eurozone and the Euro over the longer run.

The populists may be kept out of governmental leadership, but this does not end the problems facing European leaders, problems that still relate to the question of whether or not the European Union can be sustained and the future of the European currency.

Wolfgang Münchau brings up these dark clouds in his latest piece in the Financial Times:

"The problem with Mr. Macron's agenda is that nobody knows how he can make it work. The role of the French president is powerful, but the fate of François Hollande should serve as a cautionary tale of the limits of what a president can do." "Mr. Hollande's Socialists at least had a majority in the National Assembly, the French parliament. It is not clear whether Mr. Macron will have a single MP after the legislative elections in June. Will he end up as a mere figurehead whose job is to shake hands and give grand speeches? Or, can he find a way to force change?"

The most exciting promise made by Mr. Macron is his proposed agenda for the eurozone. Mr. Macron proposes, for the community, "a common fiscal policy, a joint finance minister, a eurozone debt instrument, and completion of the banking union."

Mr. Münchau suggests that even is Mr. Macron wins, he may only be in a position to help the France, the European Union, and the Euro in the usual European way - by "kicking the can down the road a little further."

Reform within the European Union is still the primary need of the community. At the top of the list is the need, in general terms, to create a political union to work with the existing currency union.

But, reform is hard. Just ask Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister of Italy. Mr. Renzi was elected in 2014 to reform the Italian economy and the Italian political scene. Mr. Renzi, after some success, saw his constitutional reform defeated, after which he resigned.

France will be no easier and one of the efforts Mr. Münchau makes in his opinion piece is that Mr. Macron only push so far on his agenda. Specifically, he writes, "If I were him, I would reduce the scope of the agenda and deepen it instead. This would involve dropping the Eurobonds and fiscal integration and focusing on banking union."

He goes on:

"Mr. Macron should say that this is the minimum it will take for France to stay in the eurozone. That is still a pro-European position, even though it includes an implicit threat. It is credible because it addresses the eurozone's most fundamental problem." "If Mr. Macron succeeds, we would have reason to be optimistic about the future of the EU."

In other words, it is great if Mr. Macron gets elected as the president of France. However, don't expect too much from his election. We can applaud him if he is able to "kick the can down the road" a little bit. It may be enough to keep the EU together.

And, unfortunately, this is something less than investors would like to see. Investors seem to be jumping this way and that way. They are looking for a little more hope in the political future, a little more yield in the return category, and a little more stability in the "hot spots" of the world.

However, it does not really look like that is going to happen, at least not in the short term. Still, perhaps the more important thing the world is looking for is not significant outcomes, but a world that is moving in a more favorable direction, even if only incrementally. The French election is where the markets seem to be focused right now, hoping for a victory for Mr. Macron.

