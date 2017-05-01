Northern Dynasty Minerals Offers Asymmetric Risk Vs. Reward

An imminent EPA decision is a significant near term catalyst that could end up being either positive or negative.

The Pebble project faces large hurdles such as receiving an environmental permit, a potentially very large mine CapEx, and its location being away from existing infrastructure in Alaska.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) - Price = CAD 2.17, USD 1.60

Northern Dynasty Minerals is essentially a very high risk long dated call option on both gold and copper with an asymmetrical risk versus reward profile. Northern Dynasty 100% owns the massive Pebble copper-gold-moly-silver deposit in Alaska. It is the world's second largest gold resource and the ninth largest copper resource.

The company faces many hurdles to ever make it to production; however if each hurdle is leapt, then the stock price will see dramatic multi bagger rises. If Northern Dynasty stumbles and falls it may be the end of their race and the stock will be worthless. I rate them just a 33-50% chance of full success, and if they succeed the stock could be 50 times higher in 10 years from now.

NAK 10 year stock price chart

Northern Dynasty Minerals history

Both Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] and Anglo American [LSE:AAL] have invested previously into the Pebble project, and both have walked away losing their investments, with Rio gifting their interest to the local people. The company states that "over US$750 million has been invested in the Pebble Project. This includes US$573 million invested by Anglo American from 2007-2013."

Northern Dynasty has been at logger heads with the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), who allegedly placed a controversial pre-emptive veto on the project, resulting in Northern Dynasty being allegedly unable to even apply for an environmental permit, and hence a mining permit.

This brings us to the present, wherein the EPA led by a new "pro-mining" CEO Scott Pruitt, under the Trump presidency, is currently (April 2017) about to pass judgment very soon if Northern Dynasty will be allowed to apply for an environmental permit. Pruitt has said on many occasions he believes in fair and due process.

Northern Dynasty CEO Ronald Thiessen said he "expected the U.S. EPA to announce in the first quarter of 2017 that it will let the application process proceed for the controversial project. The company has held discussions with Trump's transition team, including Myron Ebell, who heads the EPA transition."

Pebble project location map - Alaska

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

Northern Dynasty Minerals Pebble project and resource details

Northern Dynasty ranks Pebble as "the world's largest undeveloped copper deposit and largest undeveloped gold deposit. If running today it would be the world's ninth largest copper mine and second largest gold mine." See graph below.

Pebble project comparisons

The current resource estimate includes 6.44 billion tonnes in the measured and indicated categories include 57 billion lb copper, 70 million oz gold, 3.4 billion lb molybdenum and 344 million oz silver; and 4.46 billion tonnes of inferred resources, containing 24.5 billion lb copper, 37 million oz gold, 2.2 billion lb molybdenum and 170 million oz silver. Added to this is considerable exploration upside.

NDM Pebble resource break up

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

The company states, "the Pebble deposit is one of the greatest stores of mineral wealth ever discovered", and the "Pebble resource is equivalent to 1.9% of all the gold ever mined. Around 50% of the asset value is in copper." Note the graph below states 58.1% value is copper. This is based on long term consensus forecasts of $USD 2.96 lb Cu; $1,250 oz Au; $8.00 lb Mo and 17.75 oz Ag.

Pebble forecast metal share by valuation

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

Pebble forecast to have exceptionally low copper cost of production

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

Despite Pebble holding mostly low-grade ore the costs of production in such a large mine can still be very low as is the case with Freeport McRoRan (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia. Therefore due to economies of scale and valuable byproduct credits (gold etc) Pebble is forecast to be in the lowest 10% cost of production globally.

Valuation

Northern Dynasty had CAD 53.9m in cash as of January 31, 2017. Also at that time management had a 8.1% ownership.

Northern Dynasty has an exceptionally low in situ value - EV/Resource of US 0.48 cents/lb copper and US$ 6.70/oz gold

The table below shows Northern Dynasty's Pebble project is valued way below it's peers.

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

Northern Dynasty Valuation comparison - huge potential upside

The graph below shows Northern Dynasty's US listing NAK EV/share of US$1.32. Comparing this to the average copper developer EV/share ratio of US$3.00 shows 2.3x potential upside, or gold developer at US$11.50 shows 8.7x potential upside. Even greater potential upside if Northern Dynasty makes it to production of 21.0x (27.7/1.32) or 39.7x (52.40/1.32), based only upon average projects. Northern Dynasty will be exceptional, so even more upside is possible.

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

I used a very quick and rough back of the envelope calculation, given there is no feasibility study (FS) yet. The 81.5 (57+24.5) billion ((b)) pounds of copper at $1 per pound profit would realize US$81.5b. The 107 (70+37) million ((m)) oz of gold at say US$200 per ounce profit would realize $21.4b. So the copper and gold potential profit as a very rough guide is say approximately US$100b (81.5 + 21.4). Current market cap of Northern Dynasty is US$0.43b. So upside "optimistic potential", can be 100b/0.43b or 232 times higher. I understand this is flawed, as there are still several unknowns, such as exact costs of production, CapEx and stock dilution etc. The idea is to show the possible very optimistic upside, as we know the downside can easily be 100% loss. A better valuation attempt would be to compare it to say Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) (Grasberg mine). Freeport owns 90.64% of the Grasberg mine, and has large copper and cobalt projects in the DRC. It has a market cap of US$17.85b. If Northern Dynasty was able to reach production and the same market cap then the stock would be 41.5 times (17.85/0.43) higher. I have not allowed for stock dilution; however Freeport does not own 100% of their assets which helps offset this, as Northern Dynasty could bring in a 10% partner to pay for the mine CapEx and avoid dilution. It is also good to remember that the Northern Dynasty's stock price peaked in 2011 at CAD 21.50, or 11.1 times higher than the current stock price. Please understand the above is a rough exercise to see the potential, and by no means exact or accurate. Until a Feasibility Study is published we will be somewhat in the dark. Also the mine may not be in production for several years so hard to know what the gold and copper price will be years in advance. My point is that valuation at this time is not at all accurate but gives a ballpark idea. The value lies in the huge size of the resource.

Catalysts

May 4, 2017 - The EPA is expected to release a decision as to whether Northern Dynasty will be granted due process to apply for an environmental permit for Pebble. The EPA pre-emptive veto getting thrown out means that the company can file for permits. My thoughts are that the EPA will agree Northern Dynasty can lodge an application.

2017-2020 - Project partner/financing deal, and the permit processes which may take up to 4 years.

~2020 - Feasibility Study completed. Mine construction to start.

~2024 - Commercial production.

NB: The above assumes each stage progresses successfully, and is the company's best guidance.

Risks

Sovereign risk - generally lower being in Alaska USA. Whilst there is some local opposition many also welcome the chance for high paid employment. Added to this will be a significant boost to local and national Governments via taxes etc.

Permitting risks due to environmental concerns, as the mine is nearby important salmon fishing area at Bristol Bay. Achieving the environmental permit is perhaps the company's greatest risk, due to significant opposition, despite the land being set aside for mining. Note there are several other mines operating nearby in Alaska, and other precedents where fisheries were not affected by mining (Highland Valley Copper mine BC, Gibraltor Mine BC).

Political risk - Under Obama the EPA was seen to be too harsh on the Pebble project. Trump should be in power for 6 years which is a positive, however this can change.

Financing risk, especially if a large mine is built, as CapEx would be in the billions of dollars. Added to this is poor infrastructure, in particular the need for electricity. Northern Dynasty may partner to bring in capital, and may be able to work a deal where an external party supplies the electricity for a cost to cover set up and ongoing costs.

The usual mining risks.

Management and stock dilution risk.

Gold and copper price risk.

Stock market risk such as short sellers (Kerrisdale comes to mind).

Liquidity risk - Best to buy on the local exchange (TSX), however still good liquidity under the NAK ticker.

Investors can view a March 2017 company presentation here, or get more background by reading some of Seeking Alpha's author Courage and Conviction's excellent articles on Northern Dynasty starting here and discusses the pre-emptive EPA veto here.

Northern Dynasty market cap 8 x cheaper than before (2011)

The graph below shows Northern Dynasty Minerals market cap is now around 8 x cheaper than what it was before their EPA problems and the resources bear market.

Source: Company March 2017 presentation

Conclusion

Pebble is a world class resource similar to the world's largest gold mine Grasberg Indonesia, with around US$750m already invested to progress the project. The bottom line (as I view it) is that investors can invest at this relatively early stage where the market cap is only USD 432m, yet the company 100% owns the 2nd largest gold (and 9th largest copper) resource in the world with assets towards USD 400b, and potential life of mine profits of USD 100b. Note these are my own rough estimates based on current estimated resources not proven reserves.

Valuation appears exceptional based on several measures, and has been severely depressed due to the EPA impasse and the resources bear market. Potential upside is enormous if the project can succeed. Of interest, legendary mining billionaire Frank Giustra is very positive on the Pebble project calling it a "really great bet", but reluctantly sold his shares due to his political connections.

Environmental concerns and permitting issues can be overcome as Northern Dynasty has already spent US$150m on environmental studies proving a safe mine can be built, and there are several precedents. The Alaskan people and the Government stand to benefit from the mine, as does the US as a whole.

My view is that Northern Dynasty Minerals have about a 50% chance of success, and if they succeed the reward can be a 50 bagger. Off course they also have a significant chance of failure. This is why I see the stock offering an asymmetrical risk versus reward.

Investors will ideally need to have a 10 year plus time frame, and only invest what they can afford to comfortably lose. Short term, if the EPA allows Northern Dynasty the right for due process to apply for permitting (which I expect will occur sometime around May 4, 2017) then the stock should jump significantly higher. My best guesstimate would be the stock could move towards at least a USD 1b market cap or higher (as per the graph above), or roughly a doubling in share price to around CAD 4 (or USD 3 for NAK). If the EPA result is negative, the stock will fall heavily and may never recover.

My preference is to buy a small amount and then just sit on them for the next 10 years and hope this world class asset will one day become a very profitable mine. It is best to keep your expectation of success low, such that you can patiently give yourself a chance at a big payday many years away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS (TSX:NDM).

