SCANA: Nuclear Woes Make For Opportunity

SCG (NYSE:SCG) is a regional utility providing electric services and natural gas marketing in the Carolinas and Georgia. The company's share price has leveled off following a strong start to last year, and recent issues surrounding the Westinghouse bankruptcy cloud future results. However, SCG is a well-run and entrenched utility with a diverse electricity generation mix trading at a discount to its peers. Its amenable regulatory environment in concert with strong growth in its rate base will likely drive strong results going forward, specifically once the nuclear plants are complete.

Source: Analyst Presentation

SCG's electrical generation covers the southern half of South Carolina, a state growing in the top 5 nationally due to solid job growth. Its natural gas marketing arm operates across 3 states.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The company's rate base has risen well over time. South Carolina was one of the fastest growing states in the country last year, and the Southeast has seen continued population shifts from other areas of the country. Population growth is a good thing for utilities. Regulators cap rates and profitability, and the utilities are limited geographically, for the most part. Therefore, top-line growth most easily comes from people moving into the area the utility operates in.

CFO Jimmy Addison on the most recent earnings call:

The Carolinas, and especially South Carolina, continue to be seen as a favorable place to do business. As businesses have grown and expanded, they have nearly saturated our state’s workforce, giving way to all-time highs in workforce and employment numbers with little change to unemployment levels. This continued success in turn has been a key factor in our strong customer growth.

Source: EIA.gov

Electricity demand in the US overall is expected to stay relatively flat over time, with the pace of growth slowing due to efficiency gains. Developing countries like China and India can see mid to high single digit gains every year in electrical demand, but the US market has mostly leveled off. EIA projects that natural gas usage will continue to increase under most conditions, and the mix of fuels will continue to shift while overall electrical usage will remain relatively flat. SCG's diverse mix will ensure that they benefit from increasing demand and especially that of natural gas. Obviously, large changes in the price of natural gas could change the mix over time, but for now, it remains one of the cheaper options for generating electricity.

Source: Analyst Presentation

SCG's electrical capacity has become more balanced over time. The company operates and owns four coal power plants, two natural gas plants, five hydroelectric power plants, and one nuclear reactor. VC Summer Units 2 and 3 are two more nuclear reactors expected to come online in 2020, if at all, and cost overruns and delays have continued to mount, which has dictated the company's trajectory of late. The diversity of the fuel mix provides a buffer to a radical shift in input costs and provides for more reliability when any of the plants are down, for instance.

It's no surprise that SCG has been scaling back its coal capacity, from over 40% to a projected <30% in 2021. The fastest growing portion of generation capacity is nuclear, which is a clean energy since it does not emit greenhouse gases. Hydro and gas are projected to remain mostly the same percentage of capacity going forward.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Recent Results

Recent earnings were down slightly year over year, from $1.23 per share to $1.19 per share. Rate increases boosted margins, while milder weather impacted the top line leading to a slight decline. Natural gas rates were increased under the SC Rate Stabilization Act in November, providing a buffer to the unseasonably warm winter this past year. Overall, the SCE&G customer base grew 1.6% in electric and 2.8% in natural gas. This trend will likely continue as South Carolina remains one of the top states for population growth today.

Management projects GAAP EPS growth of 2-4% over the next 5 years, with a $4.15-$4.35 target for full year 2017. This growth rate will be stronger based on weather, with this last winter's warmth weighing on earnings per share to the tune of $0.28. Customer growth is expected to come in at 1.5% on the year.

Earnings growth going forward will be slow, which is mostly expected for a utility. If earnings growth comes in on the high side, and is combined with the dividend yield, investors could be looking at 8% total returns annualized if the company is bought at a fair valuation. The bonus is that rates are regulated and set by the government, so earnings are very predictable.

New Reactor Builds

SCG, in partnership with state-owned electric and water utility Santee Cooper, contracted Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC to design and construct two 1.117 TW nuclear units at the VC Summer site in 2007. SCG will hold 55% ownership of the new reactors. Today, nearly a decade later, the future for the site is murky at best. Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month, ending a long slide brought on at least somewhat by massive cost overruns at the SC site as well as the Vogtle site where 2 reactors are being built in Georgia for Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Toshiba, Westinghouse's parent company, announced $6.4B in write-downs related to the projects in SC, Georgia, and China, which has caused its credit ratings to be slashed.

The first reactor was expected to come online this year, and the other was supposed to be finished next year. At the moment, the project is projected to be about a third complete, which is obviously disappointing. Westinghouse has entered into an agreement to ensure work continues on the project through a 'transition and evaluation' period, which will last for 30 days. The expectation is that work will continue through the process, with 5000 workers on site daily managed by newly hired construction manager Fluor.

The abandonment clause of the BLRA would allow SCG to recoup its 'prudently incurred' losses on the project under state law. Because of this, it is entirely possible that SCG could walk away from the project with minimal losses, all things considered. However, Chairman and CEO Kevin Marsh had this to say on a recent call covering the projects:

I wish it were that simple, but unfortunately it's not. Our commitment is still to try to finish these plants. I mean, that would be my preferred option before we go through the evaluation. I mean, the least preferred option, I think realistically, is abandonment, because we won't achieve our objectives that we set forth to the commission and the commitment we made to them to bring this power online to provide for the needs of South Carolina for the next 60 years. So we've got to do the evaluation. We've got to get into the Westinghouse details and understand what's in their schedule. We'll be working with Fluor, as well as other team members, to help us complete that evaluation.

It seems clear that, at least from SCG's perspective, the company will be attempting to move forward if practicable. SCG originally fixed the price on the project above the original estimate after initial cost overruns at $7.7B. Overages would be incurred by Westinghouse and Fluor. SCG also has a backstop in place in the form of a standby letter of credit. Additionally, the AP1000 reactor plans and intellectual property are being held in escrow to allow a new construction team to take the reins, if required. 2020 is the goal to get both reactors finished, and it will be fluid over the next several months as this process continues.

Fixing the contract and bringing in a new builder should assist SCG in getting the project done. Although Westinghouse troubles will likely have delayed the project, SCG has rate support from the government and should have enough contingencies in place to finish the project if they decide to move forward.

All negativity aside related to the Westinghouse financial woes, the AP1000 pressurized water reactor is a strong new design that was originally intended to drive nuclear growth worldwide.

After Fukushima, it became apparent that reactors needed a backup to a prolonged loss of all power on-site. The AP1000 uses natural circulation, where hotter, less dense water tends to flow upwards while colder, more dense water flows down, to maintain core cooling during a large-scale disaster. A tank of water is physically located above the reactor, and when the pumps trip off, the coastdown allows water to begin flowing slowly through the heat exchange tnk. This precludes the need for diesel generators, extra pumps, and added complexity. Without human interaction or electricity for 72 hours, the AP1000 would remain safe and cooled.

SCG's P/E ratio is low compared to its industry, as investors fear the uncertainty around the future of its projects. However, the company has several backstops in place and rate hikes to minimize the impact to shareholders. Once the future is more certain, I would expect multiple expansion to bring the company in-line with its peers.

SCG's yield falls in the middle of the industry, with 3.7% on the low end of its long-term average. The company has tended to yield somewhere in the neighborhood of 4% over the long-term, but has been working to bring its payout ratio down into a controllable band which has slowed the dividend growth in recent years.

Comparing this graph to the yield one, SCG's lower than average yield is made up for with breathing room in the payout ratio. The company plans to maintain its payout ratio in the 55-65% band, so investors should expect growth going forward relatively in-line with earnings, if not slightly higher. However, as I will discuss below, the debt load may preclude stronger dividend growth in future.

Source: dripinvesting.org

SCG's growth rate has risen over time, as the payout ratio has come down to where management wants to maintain it. The growth isn't going to set the world on fire, but it will beat inflation and it is sustainable. Dominion's (NYSE:D) growth won't last much longer, for instance, if the payout ratio continues to expand as it is already in the 80% range. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) takes the cake in this metric, as it brings its payout ratio up in-line with SCG and PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Source: GuruFocus

SCG ranks well in its return on invested capital, with the third highest of the utilities pictured here. Its 6% ROIC is about average among the companies picutred. PPL has maintained the highest over time, and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is a perpetual laggard with a 4% return consistently over time. ROIC helps measure overall management effectiveness in a very capital intensive business like operating electric utilities.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The chart above shows estimated capex over the next 2 years, with a large portion going towards the new nuclear construction. A significant portion of nuclear costs are up-front, with fuel pre-loaded and intensive construction prerequisites. Once the plants are up, however, running costs are relatively low, and actually produce among the lowest operating costs by type.

Looking below, nuclear energy is on par with wind, coal, and hydroelectric. However, gas is cheapest at the moment due to its very low input costs. Gas will likely remain cheap for some time, but utilities are smart to not fully rely on it for their generation needs. Over the next 30 years, who is to say what will happen with natural gas prices? However, uranium input costs actually have very little bearing on overall production at a nuclear plant, whereas that is the largest consideration for a natural gas plant.





Soure: EIA.gov

Long-term debt has scaled up in recent years to a level equaling a debt/equity ratio of ~1.13. This is high, but not high for a utility. The predictability of the business and the regulatory moat has led to most utilities being leveraged significantly higher than the average company. Looking below, free cash flow per share is negative at every utility save NEE that I have compared the metrics for in this article. However, SCG takes the cake with the highest deficit. Long-term investors should expect that once the nuclear plants are complete, or scrapped, the capital expenditures will level off and SCG will be able to generate more free cash flow. In the meantime, regulators have been willing to work with the company to hike rates as needed to complete the project, and I wouldn't expect any financial hardship to befall the company in paying its debt.

That being said, the higher debt load in concert with increased capex over these few years will be paid for later, likely in the form of lower dividend growth.

Source: Company Filing

SCG's upcoming debt maturities are spread between next year and 2020 with an average interest rate <1%. 2020 is an important date as the nuclear plants are supposed to be complete that year. It is likely that rates will increase again before that time, and the company's investment-grade credit rating of BBB+ means that it should have no issues refinancing, if required. As I stated above, once the capex requirements wind down on the nuclear plant, investors should expect higher free cash flow and a better ability for the company to pay down its debt. Until then, however, SCG has a narrow moat cash flow-wise which counts against it as an investment.

Source: Analyst Presentation

SCG's dividend has grown every year for 17 years, and the growth rate has been average. With the debt burden rising and poor cash generation, SCG's dividend growth is not likely to go higher than the 4% seen recently. However, management has done well to reduce the payout ratio into the mid 50% range, with a target between 55-65% going forward.

Source: FASTgraphs.com

Looking at the 8-year valuation graph, SCG appears to be trading around fair value today. It is also trading below its industry, which has been overvalued for some time, in my view. The dividend yield of 3.7% is generous enough for most investors, and will likely continue growing, albeit at a slow rate.

Based on analyst estimates and a valuation equal to its long-term average, an investment in SCG today is expected to yield ~6% annualized total returns. If earnings come in at the high end of the range, this would be boosted to 8%. However, a significant portion of that is dividends, and the earnings growth is highly regulated and a relatively easy target to hit. For long-term investors looking to gain exposure to the utility sector, they could do much worse than SCG. Once the plants are complete, I expect that the company will see multiple expansion to come in-line with its peers, which would boost returns.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.