April Portfolio Update: On Starting With A Strong Base

Another month in the books, and another mixed month for the markets as a whole. Concerns of new geopolitical complications continue to cast a shadow over the market, and the non-stop upward momentum definitely sputtered from March into April. Around the middle of the month, the S&P 500 was down around 1.25% from April 1st, but a late-month rally saw the index finish up just shy of 1%. Part of that rally can likely be attributed to the busiest week of earnings in years last week, with many big names reporting positive results and beating analyst estimates. There was also a big bump early last week from what the markets took as positive signs out of France's first round presidential vote.

In my own New Div on the Block world, I successfully contributed to my new Roth IRA account for the 2016 tax year, though as I mentioned in last month's update, the contribution was not as full as I intended now that I'll need to keep some funds more readily available as I transition back to school. Nevertheless, those funds were quickly put to good use as I made my first purchase there on 4/18, which I'll discuss a bit more below. Though I had originally planned to purchase shares in one of a few select REITs I've been following closely over the past few months, ultimately I made an alternative choice - one I believe is the quintessential choice for building a solid basis for any DGI retirement account.

Portfolio Snapshot

I'm dividing my snapshot chart this month by sector and comparing my distribution to the S&P Global BMI, which tracks global market performance and represents a weighted approach to sector balancing.

Company Sector Shares % Portfolio % Income My Weight Global BMI Staples 10.1% 8.8% CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 21.1062 7.84% 5.75% Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) 25.1789 5.19% 4.39% Materials 2.8% 5.7% Eastman Chem (NYSE:EMN) 10 3.59% 2.78% Telecoms 7.8% 2.9% AT&T (NYSE:T) 43 7.68% 11.48% Tech 2.4% 16.0% Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 10.0927 2.44% 3.14% Industrials 9.1% 12.2% Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) 36.0673 9.14% 1.97% Cyclical 15.2% 12.5% General Motors (NYSE:GM) 51.5654 8.05% 10.68% Magna Int'l (NYSE:MGA) 38.2051 7.19% 5.73% Health 21.1% 10.8% AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 25 7.43% 8.72% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 45.4169 6.94% 7.92% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 12 6.68% 5.23% Energy 7.4% 6.0% Valero (NYSE:VLO) 25.2654 7.36% 9.64% Financials 20.5% 17.9% Toronto Dominion (NYSE:TD) 35 7.43% 8.38% Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 25.2162 6.32% 7.65% T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) 21.0586 6.73% 6.54% Utilities & REITs 0.0% 7.3%

As I am still very much in the building stages of portfolio construction, I'm not too concerned about the levels of variance from my targets as represented by the Global BMI breakdown. As I continue to add holdings, these numbers will even out and better reflect a diversified portfolio, and one that includes holdings across all 11 GICS sectors.

As a note, I realized this month there was a formula error in my yield on cost - it is now corrected and shows 3.45%, and a current yield of 3.31%.

Purchases and Sales

4/18 - BUY 12 shares of Johnson & Johnson @ $121.90

Yes, my first purchase for the Roth IRA was dividend stalwart JNJ. This healthcare giant serves as a backbone for many seasoned DGI veterans, and a slight sell-off after its earnings report provided an opening to acquire shares, albeit not at as quite a good price as I almost managed to get a few months ago.

Why did JNJ head south after earnings? Well, the report wasn't a home run. Sales were up on a year-over-year basis but still shy of what was expected. Domestic weakness kept sales growth below 1%, which was offset somewhat by better international numbers, though there was also a negative effect from currency exchange. Nevertheless, JNJ is a veritable juggernaut with a huge market cap, diversified portfolio of well-known products, and of course, an impeccable history of shareholder returns through 55 straight years of dividend increases. Last week's announced 5% increase was a disappointment to some, but a free 5% raise is always welcome news to me.

Dividends Received

The first month of the quarter is certainly the quietest. I received only two dividends this month, from Eastman and Bank of Nova Scotia. The monthly total was $17.01, a decrease from January's total of $19.82. However, it is almost impossible to effectively compare the totals of these two months - the two April dividends were my first received from both companies, while of the three dividends I received in January, one (NYSE:GE) I no longer own and the other two (Southwest and TD Bank) appear to have changed their quarterly schedule.

Since Johnson & Johnson announced their yearly increase right after my purchase (5.0%, from $0.80 to $0.84 quarterly), Southwest Airlines remains my only holding from which I await an increase announcement. For a full list of increases for 2017, please see my March 2017 update.

May Preview

It's hard to write about potential purchases this month with very little dry powder to spare, but I'll try to highlight a few top picks of mine if I did have some extra funds so that you can take some ideas for your own portfolios.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

It was an eventful last week of April north of the border, after the Toronto Stock Exchange logged its worst day in nearly six months on Thursday, led primarily by financials selling off over fears the Toronto "housing bubble" was closing on the brink. This was spurred by news that clients of alternative lender Home Capital were pulling their money out at a rate that threatened the lender's ability to cover its debts. It was able to secure an additional credit line of $2 billion, but the panic sent shares down almost 65% and dragged down Canadian financials as a whole with it.

Canada's largest banks are relatively protected from a situation in which the housing bubble burst, especially those with international exposure like RY. While I already hold two of Canada's five major banks, RY is consistently viewed as the most solid of the group and, consequently, typically trades at a premium. The Home Capital news sent the whole sector down, and finally brought Royal under $70/share for NYSE shares, which is a more bearable level for starting a new position. Ideally I'd like to see a 3.75% yield, which is just under $68/share, so this one is still a "wait and see" for me.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Friday saw both of the world's oil giants, Exxon and Chevron, report results smashing analyst expectations on the back of oil prices nearly double what they were this time a year ago. Is oil emerging from its bearish funk over the last two years? It's certainly difficult to predict the macro situation, but Exxon's results prove it can still be profitable even without oil at record prices. And in good news for dividend growth investors, Exxon just announced a dividend increase in the amount of 2.67%. Exxon is still trading near 52-week lows and with a yield now approaching 3.8%, well above its 5-year average yield.

Which companies are you watching this month? Do you agree with my purchase and choices? Add to my watchlist, leave a comment below, and thanks for stopping by!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA, TROW, ADM, GM, CVS, BNS, T, LUV, TD, QCOM, VLO, ABBV, PFE, EMN, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.