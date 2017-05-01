Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Earnings Season Commences - Spotlight On Agios Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Agios Pharmaceuticals are below.

We got a slew of earnings reports from the large players in the industry like Celgene. While solid, we are not seeing the earnings beats technology is experiencing.

The main biotech indices had a good week to close out trading in April and up near stubborn resistance levels once again. Some small cap blow ups to begin trading.

The biotech sector had a solid week to close out April. We are starting to get earnings reports from the major industry players like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). While the sector has not delivered the earnings beats we are seeing in technology and energy this quarter, overall results are solid. The main biotech indices are now within a whisper of stubborn upward resistance levels that have been firmly in place since the very end of 2015.

After a solid start to 2017, M&A activity had died down to low levels even though we are seeing some purchase activity in other parts of healthcare including a recent $24 billion acquisition in the medical device space. Interestingly, despite a dearth of deals; small & mid-caps continue to outperform their larger brethren.

Tough start of the trading week for some small cap biotech stocks. We have three small cap concerns falling hard in trading today. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is down some 40% in early trading Monday. The FDA has asked for more information on findings observed in nonclinical animal toxicology studies of lumateperone. The company's initial response is they will comply with all aspects of the request but this probably moves the date the company will file a NDA on the compound out to mid-2018.

The shares of microcap AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are also plunging today. The company's primary drug candidate Zoptrex failed in a key Phase 3 trial as it failed to reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint of an increase in overall survival vs. doxorubicin alone for the treatment of endometrical cancer. The company will stop development of the compound completely as a result.

Another Alzheimers play bites the dust this morning - toughest disease focus area of the market by failure rate. Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) has been cut in half today as mid-stage trial results did not meet investors expectations. In a two group trial, one of the patient groups treated with the company's primary drug candidate Bryostatin-1 did not meet the primary endpoint. Neurotrope chose to focus on the results for a lower dose of the drug but the market does not be seeming to buy the firm's view based on trading action.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) gets its first analyst rating in a year. Aegis Capital reissues its Buy rating and $28 price target. The company hit its enrollment target for a key Phase III trial involving its primary drug candidate in early March. Despite an over $600 million market cap, this firm gets little attention although we did do a Spotlight feature on this company in early April here on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) became the subject of analyst affection late last week as six analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings Thursday and Friday. Price targets proffered ranged from $52 to $84 a share. The company's new DMD drug recently beat quarterly revenue expectations and its CEO announced he is stepping down on Friday. This has ignited takeover speculation and the company was positively featured in this weekend's Barron's as well.

SunTrust Robinson chimes in with a Buy rating on Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR). The bank's analyst says the recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity. The analyst continues to "view the company as having low risk and "solid differentiators" that leave it poised to increase its market share". The stock has done well since being highlighted by The Insiders Forum in January but have fell some in the past month.

There was good piece on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) 10 days ago by Jonathan Faison, a fairly new SA contributor that pens some solid articles about small & mid-cap biotech stocks and is worth following. Today, we will look at this emerging oncology play in our Spotlight feature here on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest.

The stock is trading for 40% of its all-time highs and is right in the sweet spot (2-5 years as a public company) I like to target for new possible investments in the small & mid-cap part of the sector. In today's post we will take a deeper look at this developmental concern that might hit "Tier 3" status in 2018.

Company Overview:

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a Cambridge, MA based biopharmaceutical company. It is focusing on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders. The company came public in the second half of 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of just over $2.1 billion and trades just under $50.00 a share. The stock's 52-week high is north of $65 and its all-time high was just above $120.00 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has a couple of key drug candidates in the pipeline. Both target genetic mutations of isocitrate dehydrogenase {IDH}, a metabolic enzyme in the tricarboxylic-acid cycle, that is one pathway by which some tissues may become cancerous.

Iosidenib or AG-120:

This drug candidate is an investigational first-in-class, orally available and potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein and is being targeted for the treatment of patients with cancers that harbor an IDH1 mutation. The compound has received orphan drug and fast track designations from the FDA. The drug is wholly owned by Agios. The company should file a NDA for the treatment of IDH1m Relapsed/Refractory AML - cancer by end of the year. Data from a study combining AG-120 and VIDAZA in frontline AML patients that have a IDH1 mutation should be disclosed sometime in the second half of 2017.

Enasidenib:

This is an investigational first-in-class, orally available, selective, potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH2 protein. This is being targeted as a potential treatment of patients with cancers that harbor an IDH2 mutation. The compound has received orphan drug and fast track designations from the FDA.

This is being developed via one of myriad collaboration deals Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has made throughout the biotech sector. The biotech stalwart has worldwide development and commercialization rights for enasidenib. Agios has U.S. co-promotion and royalty rights. Agios is eligible for up to $120 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on any net sales. This compound has a PDUFA date at the end of August for the treatment of advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH2 mutation. Peak sales could be in the half a billion-dollar neighborhood. If approved on August 31st, the compound should be on the market before year end.

The company is also targeting inherited mutations in red cell PK {PKR} enzymes cause a deficit in cellular energy within the red blood cell through its PKR program. AK-348 targeting Pyruvate kinase deficiency should disclosed additional Phase II trial data in the second half of this year and start a key pivotal trial sometime in the first half of 2018. AG-348 has the potential to be the first treatment to address the underlying causes of pyruvate kinase efficiency, a rare hemolytic anemia and has shown good results in proof of concept studies.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is generally warm to Agios. There have been four Buy ratings and one Hold rating on the name so far this year and the median analyst price target is $68.00 a share currently. The company ended 2016 with approximately $575 million in cash on hand which should fund the company through 2018.

Outlook:

The company has numerous traits I like to see in a "Tier 4" developmental concern before taking a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. It is well funded, has multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming milestones and a strategic partner in Celgene. I plan to purchase a few shares on Monday and perhaps add a bit to the holding if it gets below the $45 level or so.

Given its collaboration with Celgene, the stock is probably not a logical buyout target despite the focus on the oncology space in M&A right now. However, it does seem worthy of a small stake and ongoing monitoring on one's 'watch list'.

