Ford Has Value As A Disaster Hedge

It would seem odd to say that a car company has value to investors as a hedge against currency fluctuations but I will. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) stands at an interesting crossroad within the car industry between its relatively clean balance sheet and its generous yield.

Those analysts obsessed with sales rate slowdowns are missing the point. The entire industry is dealing with that.

These things along with advantageous peer-group fundamental numbers make Ford an more attractive choice for those looking to lock in yield as the global economy slows down than many of its closest peers. Increased political unrest in Europe and Asia is destroying the confidence in currencies like the euro (NYSEARCA:EUO).

But, why a hedge? The thesis is quite simple really. If you believe that we are headed for a much stronger dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) over the next two years thanks to upheaval in the European political and financial scene then U.S. dollar-based assets are going to be prized for a number of reasons.

First, is the incredibly deep pool of liquidity U.S. stocks and debt instruments represent. As a U.S. blue chip, Ford has the advantage, like a Time-Warner (NYSE:TWX) or AT&T (NYSE:T) of being a highly-traded stock that can be held like a CD paying 5.2% annually.

Second is a simple value proposition. Where is there the best bang for my investment buck if I'm looking to park cash? A Japanese car firm or an American one? With a guy like Donald Trump in the White House the answer is firmly an American one.

Third, is the safety of that dividend. Ford announced with its latest earnings report that its pension system is fully funded. Its financing division is still making loans, on par, at a FICO average score of 750 and it is throwing off $2 billion a quarter in automotive operating cash flow. That's more than enough to offset an $800 million dividend payout over the next few quarters.

Now, a stronger dollar will hurt overseas sales and most of Ford's non-North American business is minimally profitable today. But, by the same token, that capital flooding into the U.S. to avoid unfolding crises will be spent here creating domestic demand where ASP's are higher as is brand loyalty.

Moreover, with Trump pushing for far lower corporate taxes and a low one-time repatriation tax, the U.S. economy will get a strong boost from that as well. Ford's effective tax rate in Q1 was 28.6%. Any reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% will go straight to the bottom line and offset softer global car sales.

If Trump is able to push through the removal of the tax on dividends as part of his tax plan then Ford looks even more attractive than its peers.

Automaker Stock Forward P/E Yield Market Cap ($B) P/S Ford 6.8 5.17% $45.7 0.3 Toyota (NYSE:TM) 9.8 3.46% $161.6 0.7 Honda (NYSE:HMC) 9.3 2.89% $52.4 0.4 General Motors (NYSE:GM) 5.5 4.40% $52.3 0.3 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 10.1 4.30% $37.1 0.4

By these metrics, both Ford and General Motors are already better value stocks than Honda , Toyota and Nissan .

And because of this both represent huge liquidity pools to sink cash into to ride out any market dislocations. Looking at a long-term chart of Ford it is obvious that the stock has shed nearly all of its froth, trading down near very long-term support at $11.00.

With Friday's close at $11.47 after middling earnings Ford's stock has dodged a bullet to breakdown further. All the opportunity for the bears to push through support was there and it didn't happen. So, I would look for a shallow bounce in May, possibly even a break to the upside as the bears rethink their thesis with the Dow Jones Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) putting in an all-time high monthly closing price in April.

At the same time the odds are slim that the stock will throw a quarterly bullish reversal in Q2. It will take a June close over $13.27 for that to happen. So, for now Ford is stuck between softening sales, a confused dollar market and investor apathy.

That's good for contrarians. It gives us the opportunity to buy a good stock at a good price. Any further breakdown in Ford I would consider to be unsustainable long-term and would be looking to, pardon the expression, back up the truck.

As far as growth prospects, Ford needs a good China story. And right now, the firm doesn't have it. The removal of government support for small car buyers (1.6L engines and smaller) gutted the firm's sales in March. But, higher end cars are selling well. Lincoln s sales are up 114% year over year. Higher ASP cars are expanding their market share while it loses ground in the budget segment to GM, a place Ford should not want to compete anyway.

2017 will not be a banner year for Ford but that isn't why it's an attractive stock to me. It is the value it represents to buyers searching for yield in a yield-free world thanks to low political risk and high liquidity that makes it a good choice at today's prices.

Accumulating Ford below $13 per share today makes sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and too many goats