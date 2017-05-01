Healthcare Trust Of America's Moat Just Got Wider

The DRE MOB portfolio is transformation for HTA and this should provide the company with tremendous size advantage.

HTA’s market strategy is to drive growth by investing in targeted markets that have attractive healthcare and real estate demographics.

I was preparing to publish an article this morning on Healthcare Trust of America’s (HTA) first quarter earnings results and before I could hit the “send” button, I saw the following news:

A Transformation MOB Deal

HTA has agreed to acquire all of the medical office building assets and medical development platforms of Duke Realty (DRE) for $2.75B in cash, net of credits for development completions. Scott Peters, CEO at HTA explains,

This transaction solidifies HTA as the dominant owner and operator of medical office buildings located in key, gateway markets in the U.S.

HTA now becomes the largest owner of medical office buildings (or MOBs) in the U.S. (larger than VTR) with a combined portfolio of approximately 24.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (Pro forma enterprise value of approximately $9.4 billion). The DRE MOB portfolio consists of 71 high-quality MOB buildings and 7 development properties or expansion projects totaling 6.6 million square feet.

The outpatient medical office sector is undergoing significant growth and changes. HTA's best in class property management and leasing platform and DRE’s development platform creates an unparalleled, full service platform in the outpatient healthcare space that HTA believes will create significant growth opportunities.

85% of DRE’s MOB assets in HTA markets and this significant overlap provides tremendous economies of scale. Based on Pro forma, DRE’s portfolio is focused on 20 markets with strong growth characteristics that allow enhances market density for significant operating synergies. Pro forma – 17 markets with each having over 500k GLA.

74% of DRE’s MOB portfolio is leased to major hospital systems and 81% are located directly on or adjacent to health system campuses. The combined portfolios exhibit best-in-class same property NOI growth. The DRE MOB portfolio consists of core critical assets with excellent visibility in prime position for healthcare delivery (93% leased with 9.6 weighted average lease term).

HTA manages 91% of the current portfolio through its In‐House Property Management and Leasing Platform, which leads to better operating margins.

With the addition of the DRE portfolio and platform, HTA will be in 17 markets with each having more than 500,000 GLA, allowing the company to operate efficiently and increase margins. The geographic overlap of the Duke portfolio will allow HTA to add further density to our critical core mass in existing strategic markets.

HTA’s market strategy is to drive growth by investing in targeted markets that have attractive healthcare and real estate demographics. Target markets benefit from current trends in baby boomer population growth, and from long-term trends driven by increasing populations of millennials anchored by a strong academic university presence.

These markets generally have high levels of household income growth, population and job growth, strong infrastructure platforms, and wealthy baby boomers.

As the largest MOB platform with expanded capabilities, HTA will continue to be an increasingly critical partner to the top hospital systems. The Duke and Dignity portfolios increases HTA’s exposure to investment grade rated tenants and provides the company exposure to new hospital relationships.

The Numbers Just Got Better

HTA now has enhanced internal growth prospects - The RE MOB portfolio has historically exhibited best-in-class NOI growth:

The DRE & Dignity MOB portfolios expected to generate stabilized NOI of $150 - $155 million:

DRE’s MOB development portfolio will also enhance growth for HTA, the vertically integrated platform provides a full offering from construction, development, to property management. DRE has a deep network of healthcare relationships with a track record of delivering projects on time and on budget. The current development pipeline is 86% pre-leased / leased, with minimal lease-up risk (average historical development starts of $126 million per year).

HTA is committed to maintaining its investment grade balance sheet and will target reducing leverage to the low to mid 30% and low to mid 6.0x area by year-end 2017.

The Latest Earnings Results

HTA reported earnings last Wednesday that, for the most part, met analysts’ expectations, as the company acquired nearly 80,000 additional sq. ft. of medical office buildings (MOBs) in key markets during the period.

“These results show that our team is executing on our long term business plan, focused on key markets, critical core locations, critical mass in markets and an asset management platform that continues to drive both cost savings and margin expansion,” Chief Executive Scott Peters said on the earnings conference call.

“The acquisition markets for 2017 started slowly as buyers and sellers adapted to the new administration and the new interest rate environment,” Peters added. “However, activity has recently increased and we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet … and the ability to drive incremental earnings from our platform.”

HTA reported earnings of 41 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, matching a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

The REIT said it had rental income from its properties of $124 million during the quarter, up 15 percent from one year ago, and its net operating income (NOI) increased 15.4 percent to $85.3 million, compared to $74.0 million during the same period last year.

Following this first-quarter report, many analysts who follow the company closely appear opportunistic about HTA’s pace to acquire more properties throughout the remainder of the year, despite suggested headwinds from an uncertain environment for healthcare lately.

“Transaction activity was below our expectations due to a post-election ‘slowdown’ but this is set to rebound throughout the year ($150 million is currently under contract and expected to close by mid-May),” Raymond James wrote in its latest note to clients. “Healthcare providers and insurance companies continue shifting services to lower-cost outpatient settings to bolster profitability, benefitting MOB owners like HTA.”

“We expect demand to remain steady regardless of any negative headlines from a ‘repeal/replace’ of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and any subsequent impact on insured individuals,” Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes said.

HTA didn’t offer any 2017 full-year guidance last week but updated investors with these figures: total assets of $3.8 billion, cash and cash equivalents of $16.0 million, and $674.5 million available under an unsecured revolving credit facility, as of March 31.

My Closing Remarks: Today I published an article highlighting a few of my top REIT picks since I launched my monthly newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor). HTA is included on the “blue chip” list as the company “delivered strong results for the Durable Income Portfolio, returning around 16.6% (annually) since 2013.” I explained that “I have been increasing my stake in HTA, and currently I am at 5.4% exposure in the name.”

The DRE MOB portfolio is transformation for HTA and this should provide the company with tremendous size advantage. I am confident that HTA will also continue to maintain strict financial discipline and I consider this (DRE) deal transformational because it will allow the company to continue to deliver just what the doctor ordered, “a wide moat model with plenty of dividend capacity.”

