This 6.6% Yielding REIT Is Better Than Its Reputation

Real estate investment trust VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) looks like a good deal for income investors. The company has a strong real estate portfolio and, most importantly, very good dividend coverage stats, which suggest potential for a higher regular cash dividend in the future. VEREIT is not too expensive, selling for a reasonable AFFO multiple, and the company pays a nice dividend of 6.6 percent.

When it comes to investing in real estate investment trusts, not a lot of income investors place VEREIT at the top of their shopping lists. Income investors tend to gravitate to other REITs for their regular dividend paychecks, including coveted companies like Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) or National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), which have made a name for themselves with steady dividend growth in good and bad times. But that doesn't mean VEREIT has nothing to offer for income investors that are hunting for a decent yield. The good part is that an investment in VEREIT not only throws off a good (and a safe) dividend, but that VEREIT is lowly valued, leaving room for capital growth.

VEREIT Is Lowly Valued Given Its High Degree Of Dividend Coverage

One of the biggest selling points here is that VEREIT is very competitively priced. The REIT earned $0.17/share in adjusted funds from operations in the 4th quarter, which means that a piece of the real estate firm's business costs income investors ~12.3x run-rate AFFO.

VEREIT guided for 2017 adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.70-$0.73/share, implying that VEREIT's shares change hands for ~11.7x 2017e AFFO.

But here is the deal: Income investors are discounting the REIT too much in my opinion, and that can easily been seen when looking at VEREIT's robust dividend coverage.

VEREIT earned an average of ~$0.19/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last five quarters, which compares favorably to the real estate investment trust's dividend rate of $0.1375/share in every quarter. VEREIT's high degree of excess dividend coverage is comforting, but also strongly tilts the odds in favor of a dividend hike at some point in the future.

VEREIT has had no problems covering its dividend payout.

Source: Achilles Research

Now, obviously we can only speculate when VEREIT will hike its dividend (it certainly seems a dividend raise is not a top priority for management at the moment), but the important point is that the company has headroom to do so, which in turn translates into a high margin of dividend safety.

Positive Rating Action

VEREIT is perceived as a high-risk REIT, which is probably a fair assessment in light of the company's commercial real estate portfolio.

That said, though, VEREIT has seen positive rating action lately, with credit analysts expressing confidence in the REIT's prospects.

Source: VEREIT

Your Takeaway

Income investors can find a lot more value in VEREIT than they think. Granted, VEREIT is no Realty Income or National Retail Properties, but the value proposition is good enough to give the real estate investment trust a hard look. VEREIT's dividend coverage has been robust, and the company can easily afford to pay a higher dividend. Besides VEREIT's high margin of dividend safety and improving rating situation, the low AFFO valuation is appealing, too. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

