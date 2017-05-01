Elliott Management: So Close We Can Taste It

The hedge fund will likely prevail, which leads to an underrated thesis at ARNC - another breakup.

However an ill-advised letter by its former CEO changes everything.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) kicked out its CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld, for sending a shaddy letter to Elliott Management founder Paul Singer. The odds are now stacked in Elliott's favor when it comes to winning a boardroom battle at ARNC.

The activist hedge fund, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, is no stranger to long and hard battles - i.e. Argentine bonds. The ARNC battle is to remove Klaus Kleinfeld as CEO, install its own CEO - former Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) CEO Larry Lawson - and get four board seats. Now that Kleinfeld is gone as CEO, Elliott is one step closer.

By all accounts, I'm betting that Elliott wins this battle. Without a CEO to rally behind, ARNC shareholders will likely rally behind the activist with a plan.

Speaking of the plan.

Elliott already got a large win at ARNC, as his fund invested in Alcoa (NYSE:AA) after it announced the plan to split the company up - into an upstream raw-material player, Alcoa, and a value-added downstream products company, Arconric.

ARNC now specializes in providing high-end components for the auto and airline industry. However, Kleinfeld was the legacy AA CEO and had been since 2008. However, under his tenure, the company was an underperformer. Now, ARNC has the potential to install a new CEO who can "do a better job."

Yet, there is too much overhang still with ARNC and the Elliott battle. ARNC could install a new CEO - likely leaning toward interim CEO and board chair David Hess. Still, that wouldn't be complete loss for Elliott. The fund will likely have a direct line of communication with whoever the next CEO is.

Scorched Earth.

Arconic offered Elliott two board seats following the ordeal. However, Elliott has rejected and wants all four of the seats that it initially set out to get. Elliott appears to be a dog with a proverbial bone, in that it hasn't taken kindly to Kleinfeld's letter being made public.

But at the sametime, ARNC isn't really meeting Elliott in the middle with its two board seats is it? There is one already made available given Kleinfeld's exit and the 79-year old Ratan Tata is likely on his way out too. Still, Elliott will likely see this fight until the end. ARNC has claimed that Elliott has reneged on two fully agreed settlements and keeps changing its demands.

Elliott believes that if it can convince ARNC to implement its plan, shares will see 100% upside to $54 a share. This includes getting ARNC to boost margins by cutting overhead costs and allocate capital spending better. Then what? We could see a further breakup of ARNC, spinning off the auto business to create a pure-play aerospace parts company.

With the stock underperformance and subpar margins, Elliott makes the case. It's also already gathered the support of other large ARNC shareholder First Pacific Advisors - which owns 4.7% - to go with Elliott's 13% stake.

We did get some more time for a potential deal - or for Elliott to build more support. Arconic has moved its shareholder meeting from May 16 to the end of the month. Elliott winning remains a positive for ARNC, perhaps the only positive that can make ARNC worth owning from a shareholder perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.