Nokia: Managing The Expectations

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has achieved some key milestones which has resulted in pushing the stock price to over my short-term target of $5.50. While the excitement is justified, it needs to be carefully managed and shareholders should not go overboard. It is pleasing to know that the company has made progress in areas that I highlighted. The stock price movement, however, has been better than my expectations mainly due to the surprise improvement in the core business of the company. The earnings announcement gives Nokia a great start to the year, but it needs to carry on for the next three quarters as well to give momentum to this turnaround. I still believe that the stock is an interesting long-term pick with a solid case for a turnaround, however, first quarter performance alone should not be overdone.

The main positive comes from the slowdown in sales decline in the networks division. Revenues for this segment fell by more than 14% in the fourth quarter of the last year. However, for the first quarter, the decline was just 6%, which is more in line with the low-single digit decline the management was expecting for the current year. This was a nice surprise as the roll-out of 5G technology is still some way off and the networks business' growth was mainly dependent on new equipment purchase by these telecom companies. The sales of 4.5G networks equipment to more customers (145 for the quarter up from 110) has certainly gone a long way in supporting the decline in segment revenues. The war for 5G technology roll-out is getting ugly in the U.S at least. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are fighting each other to get the initial pie of the market and establish a first mover advantage. Their tussle for Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) (a company holding licenses to wireless spectrum) shows how desperate these large players have become in their efforts to have a quicker entry into the 5G market.

Alcatel-Lucent's integration into the business was a vital factor in my theses for the stock. The sales for the networks segment certainly benefited from this integration as cross-selling between the customers of both these companies lead to higher than expected revenue. It further proves that the support for sales decline comes from efficient sales practices, not from the recovery in the market. The Technologies segment also was one of the key considerations in my initial theses and a growth of 25% in this area also bodes well for the company. Monetization of the patents portfolio will remain a key part of cash flows generation for Nokia. Its handsets have reached the market and this time the response from the market seems quite encouraging. Nokia's hardware did not lose the fan base in its traditional markets (India, China), but the platform was one of the primary reasons for its failure in the last few years. Going to Android eliminates this issue for Nokia and the reception becomes much warmer from customers. This will allow sales to grow and compete well against Samsung and other Chinese manufacturers in medium-low range handsets in Asian markets. Nokia will certainly benefit in the shape of higher royalty income.

Finally, the synergies are certainly showing in the financial results. Operating margin was up slightly to 6.3% from 6.1%. It is a small change. But keeping in mind the overall business conditions, we can see that management is achieving success in integrating the business. The operating margin here is adjusted for integration costs and one-time expenses. This gives a better idea of the real impact of cost savings. Full-year target of operating margin from the networks business is 8%-10%, which is quite healthy in the current business environment. Keep in mind that we are still a long-way from Nokia completely integrating Alcatel-Lucent and achieving full cost synergies. In fact, around $1.3 billion worth of cost savings are planned for the next year. It will take time for the management to integrate and get rid of overlapping operations without hurting the customer base.

Nokia is on course to improve its profitability through cost savings and synergies. However, it is unlikely that the market will provide any support in the next two years as equipment purchases remain subdued by the telecom companies. In this period, Nokia will have ample time to integrate its business and make it a more efficient manufacturer. As the market starts to gather pace with the roll-out of 5G technology, Nokia will be ready to grow its networks business. There will certainly be competition but I believe the efficient cost structure will allow the company to have robust profitability. Shareholders need to remain patient for the next 2-3 years. Cost basis of below $5 is an excellent start and limits the downside, in my opinion. Stock price performance will not be aggressive in the next few months, which might frustrate some. However, this stock needs to be held for the next 3-4 years in order to benefit from the turnaround story.