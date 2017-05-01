A Way To Play DineEquity's Q1 Earnings, Out Tomorrow

We are long May $60 Calls, as expectations are super low and DIN's stock is down from the high $80s as recently as early December 2016.

On April 17, 2017, I put a buy rating on shares of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), then trading at just under $55 per shares. If you haven't read it yet, this piece offered broad brush strokes and provided some relative value financial metrics compared to a few of its peers in the casual dining space, including: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). Last night, I published a much more detailed update piece on DineEquity, in my newly launched premium service, Marketplace - Market Adventures, where I combed through DIN's 10-K, provided more financial metrics, and highlighted why I find DIN so attractive at its current valuation ($2.3 billion enterprise value). For perspective, DIN was trading in the high $80s as recently as December 2016 and currently pays a 6.86% dividend ($3.88 per share).

As many of my avid readers know, we eat our own cookin' and I would argue that the best way to currently play DineEquity is to buy the May $60 calls. We are long 7 contracts at with a cost basis of $0.70 per contract, inclusive of commissions, so we are making a $500 bet on earnings. The reason I like these calls is because DineEquity reports its Q1 2017 earnings, tomorrow morning before the bell.

Source: DineEquity's website

Based on my analysis and thanks to Barron's and Hedgeye's negative piece (published in December 17th 2016 - DineEquity Could Fall 30% - when DIN was trading around $82), combined with weak Q4 same-store sales at Applebee's and conservative FY17 guidance, I would argue that DIN shares could easily trade north $60 if Q1 FY17 results and FY17 guidance shows any signs of improvement.

For perspective, using the midpoint of DIN's FY17 guidance, management guided free cash flow at $101 million, same store sales at negative 6% (range negative 4% - negative 8%) for Applebee's and positive 1.5% for IHOP (range flat to positive 3%).

Finally, please note, this is a speculative play. Although, my recent recommendations to buy GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) April $7.50 calls at $0.35 and Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) March $13 calls at $0.55 worked, please remember that no one bats a thousand and that these are speculative plays. Only bet capital that you can afford to lose 100%. That said, I like this strategy better than owning the stock because if tomorrow's results disappoint, investors could potentially lose more than the $500 they instead risked owning 200 shares at $56. Again, I like the risk/reward, but remember to size this bet appropriately, if you decide to play.

Source: Fidelity

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long DIN May $60 calls.