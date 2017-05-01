My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index - May 2017 Edition

The month of April was a good one for my retirement account. My two investment goals were met. My first goal is capital preservation. Since I didn't lose any money my capital was preserved. My second goal is to beat the return of the SP 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns for the month of April. You can see that I beat the SP 500 index, as measured by the ETF SPY. Table 2 below shows my investment returns for the last 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for April

Table 2 - Investment Returns 12 Months

To review, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: AGG, SPY, IWM, and EFA. I can also have my money in cash.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my retirement assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long term look at the SP 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index, while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

The following four charts show the current status of the ETFs I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY is in a strong bullish uptrend.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM is still in a bullish alignment.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the importance of relative strength. Since early 2016 IWM has outperformed SPY meaning that an investor would have made more money investing in IWM as opposed to investing in SPY since early 2016. The month of April was no exception as IWM outperformed SPY by 0.16%. Table 1 above shows that I have most of my money allocated toward IWM and it is this chart that has given me the confidence to do so. The relative strength of IWM over SPY allows me to meet my second investment objective of beating the return of the SP 500 index.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA had a nice gain of 2.42% for the month. Unlike IWM or SPY, EFA has yet to reach a new all-time high.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows some interesting developments. EFA outperformed SPY in April by a solid 1.42%. As I mentioned in last month's article, EFA may be turning from being a long term underperformer to being a long term outperformer of SPY. Let's see how EFA is relative to IWM.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

I like what I see in Chart 7. EFA outperformed IWM by 1.26%. The trend seems to be going in the right direction.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG w/ 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG had a strong month moving up 0.91%. A buy signal was generated meaning that the 6 month and 10 month moving averages went into bullish alignment. Consequently, my crossover system says that I can buy AGG in my retirement account. Let's look at the relative strength of AGG to SPY.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

There is still underperformance of AGG compared to SPY. Consequently, I will not be allocating any of my retirement assets to AGG.

For the month of April I was allocated 45% IWM, 35% SPY, and 20% EFA. I like what I am seeing in Charts 6 and 7 so I am going to make an allocation change for the month of May. I will increase my allocation to EFA. My allocation for May will be 40% EFA, 35% IWM, and 25% SPY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IWM, EFA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.