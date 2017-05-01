Bristol-Myers Squibb Outshines Merck And Pfizer

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). These three companies are all part of the health care sector, but more specifically in the pharmaceutical industry. The similar industry allows for an apples to apples comparison.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first set of data will be related to the dividend. BMY has paid increasing dividends for 8 consecutive years followed closely by PFE at 7 years and MRK at 6 years. I use the 5 year estimated payback as a metric that includes the current yield and DGR but doesn't put too much weight on either one. PFE has the best 5 year payback at 21.4% with BMY at 18.8%, and MRK at 17.1%. The last dividend centric number I evaluate is usually the ratio of the 5 and 10 year DGRs. In the case of these stocks, while they have a 10 year DGR, 10 years is longer than their current streak of regular raises. For that reason, I'll use the 3/5 year DGR ratio instead. This ratio can clue you in to any developing trends with the DGR. An accelerating DGR would equate to a number greater than 1, however more frequently you see a decelerating DGR with a number below 1. The higher this ratio is, the less rapidly it is slowing down. BMY leads this category with a ratio of 0.97 with PFE in a close second at 0.92. MRK's ratio is off the pace at 0.59.

My second series of criteria are based on the fundamental data. The Graham number is a measure of "fair value" and in order to score these stocks using this, the closest stock to its Graham number on a percentage basis will get the 3 points. PFE is 113.0% over Graham with BMY 126.2% over and MRK 196.9% higher than its fair value. The ratio of debt to equity can indicate potential problems that haven't come completely to the surface. BMY has best ratio at 0.41 followed by MRK at 0.62 and bringing up the rear is PFE with 0.71. The 5 year growth estimate should at least paint a realistic picture of the future, without having to be entirely accurate. BMY has the highest projected growth at 14.5% with MRK squeaking by PFE with 6.6% and 6.4%, respectively. The price to earnings ratio can be misused to compare stocks from different industries, but I think it is useful in this case. The lower P/E indicates a cheaper share price for the earnings it generates. BMY has the best TTM P/E at 20.44, with PFE in second at 29.24, and lastly, MRK at 45.39. The PEG ratio combines the last two values into one more easily digestible number. It is the P/E divided by the 5 year growth estimate, meaning the lower number makes for a better investment. BMY has a ratio of 1.41 with PFE rising to 4.62 for second and MRK at 6.82 for last.

My last grouping contains miscellaneous metrics that I find useful when researching a stock. The 5 year beta is a measure of volatility where 1.00 is equal to the volatility of the S&P 500. Like most dividend investors, I prefer a low amount of volatility in my portfolio. With a beta 0f 0.85, MRK is the most stable. PFE's beta of 0.96 is good enough for second. BMY falls to third with the only beta to break 1.00 with a 1.08. I like to take a stock's 52 week range into consideration when determining its value. The winner of this category will be the stock nearest to its 52 week low on a percentage basis. BMY is nearest its low at 18.2% higher. PFE is 20.7% off its bottom for the year for second. MRK is furthest from its low at 24.9% higher. Lastly is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. PFE gets first place with a Chowder number of 12.2. Next is MRK with a 6.9. BMY brings up the rear with a score of 5.7

As the table shows, it was a bit of a two horse race between BMY and PFE. I had assumed these three companies were relatively equally good investments, but MRK appears sub-par based on the various metrics I used. BMY had solid dividend and fundamental scores to carry it to victory. One metric that surprised me among all 3 stocks was the relatively low volatility. I was under the impression that pharmaceutical companies were the most volatile due to the rapid changes in share price that accompany drug approvals or testing results. That is one reason why I do not currently hold any of these stocks, but I'm confident that BMY would be my choice of the 3. Thanks for reading.

