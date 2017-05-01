Monthly Performance Review - April 2017

This month was largely positive apart from two short picks which saw increased valuation, but I believe that in both instances this was not based on fundamental news.

I believe in transparency when doing equity research, therefore every month I publish performance of every ticker that I wrote an article on alongside the initial thesis.

In order to increase the latter in August I introduced a monthly review of all of the tickers that I am actively covering alongside my initial thoughts about the stocks. I think this can be beneficial for the following reasons:

Learning exercise – I will primarily focus on stocks where my initial thesis was wrong. I will try to understand why, how to prevent this from happening in the future and what should one do about this fact.

Increased frequency of thesis updates – This will be beneficial for people that are following specific tickers and might be interested in the latest developments that are not necessarily asking for a full-blown update.

Creating a database – It is always fun, to look back and either laugh about failures or cheer about winners.

I am doing so through the following simple table, which I publish at the end of each month.

Notes: The price at the origin is the opening price on the date of the first publication and the current price is the closing price on last trading day of the month. The original thesis that is labeled Neutral (Long) is a thesis where I have a positive view on the stock, but for whatever reason, I do not believe it the right time to buy. The same goes for Neutral (Short). I do not judge neutral ratings unless the share price movement is significant and I missed an opportunity to be on the right side of the trade. This is slightly subjective. Feel free to address any neutral rating that you believe I got wrong.

I also add two indices that can be used to ‘benchmark’ the performance of the covered stocks. I chose Russell 2000 due to its small-cap bias and Russell 3000 in order to track the overall market.

During the reviews, I will not be talking about every stock, but rather ones that I started to cover in the past month, the ones I am wrong about, or that are undergoing significant developments.

April Highlights;

PICO Holdings (PICO)

This peculiar holding company has had a good month as UCP, the homebuilder that PICO owns a majority stake in, announced its intention to sell itself to Century Communities (CCS). I believe that this resolves an important challenge in the bull thesis. PICO will not have to rely on corporate governance and will not be exposed to fundamentals of UCP (debt expiration etc.) which certainly eliminates significant portions of downside risk. PICO will also pick up roughly $55 million in cash which strengthens the margin of safety and will likely transpire in an additional upside as it is likely to be redistributed to shareholders.

The merger valuation of UCP also might not be the final one as other players could step in and bid up the price which might provide further upside in the short-term.

Mikros Systems (OTCQB:MKRS)

I believe that the despite the significant run-up in the price this month I still believe there is an upside potential in this niche manufacturer of specialized radar maintenance equipment. Especially because the company is likely to be awarded further substantial contracts from the US Navy which could be in the same size or larger than the currently awarded contracts. The supporting argument for this was delivered by the company this month as they announced that US Navy awarded them with a contract to develop one of their core products for the Aegis fleet.

This is increasing their total addressable market and could result in additional significant contracts being awarded to the company sometime in the next year or two. Investors are now able to get exposure to this at a reasonable cost given that the likely cash flows from the announced contracts rationalize a significant part of the current price.

The initial article was featured in Microcap Review month before I published it on my profile.

HMG/Courtland Properties (HMG)

This ‘quasi-REIT’ is another stock that I covered for the Microcap Review because I believe that HMG is showcasing a straightforward value opportunity due to the fact that a number of their assets are over depreciated on its balance sheet. On top of this, the shares are trading at 45% discount to unadjusted tangible book. This offers investors exposure to the company with a significant margin of safety. In essence, investors are able to buy several properties at little additional cost as company’s liquid securities and cash net of total liabilities consist of 78% of current market capitalization.

While the undervaluation is clear, HMG is controlled by its CEO which might not be incentivized to reward all shareholders and might not be pressured to realize the underlying value. Although I believe that the value could be unlocked soon as HMG started a new real estate project which will either start delivering a profit or potentially be sold.

You can read the whole analysis here.

P&F Industries (PFIN)

This stock is still down due to the results in March in which the company pointed out that they did not renew its Sears contract which will result in lost revenue stream. While this is clearly negative I believe it changes little regarding the overall thesis. The relatively stable operations (the produced free cash flow) continue to be burdened with the management expense but the margin of safety remains in place. Thus the stock remains to be a pick for long-term investors that are willing to stomach the volatility.

Spark Energy (SPKE)

My first-ever active short idea is still not doing well but I have to reiterate that there is not much fundamental news behind the move which might have been supported by a short squeeze. The company still faces regulatory risk and the operations are unlikely to suddenly turn for the better. SPKE will still need to showcase the ability to create free cash flow to even remotely support the current valuation which is unlikely due to their business model which is partially reliant on acquisitions.

Trupanion (TRUP)

The other short idea that did not go well this month was TRUP which saw its share price run up by roughly 11%. I believe though that thesis is unchanged and any move is unlikely to be based on fundamental news. They will report their Q1 soon which could give us a first indication of whether the company is in line with the growth rates and profitability that could potentially support the current valuation.

The same goes for World Acceptance (WRLD) which is trading slightly higher since my report. The thesis partially relies on the CFPB action and thus unless there is not going to be any news connected to this, any stock movement is unlikely to be meaningful.

Pros Holdings (PRO)

I believe that PRO is a possible short pick due to the fact that the management of this SaaS company has forecasted aggressive growth rates that might not be achieved. This is mainly because of the competition in their sector is intense and product differentiation is challenging. Furthermore, PRO is ‘stuck’ in the middle market which might be challenging to navigate without the backing of vertical cloud offering that other players (SteelBricks, BigMachines) now have. Even if the revenue does grow at forecasted rates, margins are needed to ensure the appropriate free cash flow margin. It is uncertain whether they can achieve this soon enough.

All this uncertainty is then underpinned by valuation which implies almost 10 years of spotless growth and FCF margins. This does not seem prudent given aforementioned challenges and current situation.

You can read the whole analysis here.

Advanced Emission Solutions (ADES)

As mentioned in the previous monthly update the stock is starting to look interesting as they got Goldman Sachs to take on another facility and the EC business seems to stabilize. There are still some risks connected to the tax credit, but overall many of the challenges that I pointed out last year might be resolved which could create an opportunity. Soldier of Fortune wrote a detailed bullish investment thesis this month.

Stanley Furniture (STLY)

This battered down furniture manufacturer had a positive month which is partially supported by the quarterly results which they posted. The production issue seemed to be resolved (or at least they did not mention it) and thus the operations might be getting into a more steady state going forward. That being said investors should still be cautious as the business faces several long-term challenges (business model, competition etc.).

I don’t have any stock to discontinue.

