Netflix And HBO Now Are Both Reaching The Limit Of Their US Growth

With the news that market data is finally beginning to confirm the widespread prevalence of account-sharing behavior in the streaming video market, I want to return to the subject, which I have written about before, one final time. I will examine how the behavior might impact Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock especially, as well as the market more broadly, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and TimeWarner's (NYSE:TWX) HBO, among others.

New Survey Data

Netflix and HBO are subscription Video-On-Demand services (SVOD) that generate revenues from selling subscriptions. As such, account-sharing, which reduces the number of open accounts, is an important consideration during the valuation process. This has not always been agreed by those who read my articles, more than a few of whom have pushed back on the notion of widespread account-sharing. Netflix management has also played it down.

But I have to say, I think all the data coming in has supported my thesis. Including a new survey out this month, which says only 34% of Millennials actually pay for their own Netflix account. The survey also conclude that only 8% of Millennials do not use Netflix and 58% report using the account of someone else, either a family member, friend, or even an ex-significant other.

I will first analyze Netflix's attempt to dismiss this point, and then its financial implications.

Netflix Management Claims

My first article about account-sharing was a recommendation to buy Netflix's stock, but only after it reported what I predicted would be a substantial, sharing-induced subscriber shortfall. That was precisely what happened. Netflix management said on the ensuing earnings call that they saw no evidence of increased account sharing, and that subscribers were moving up to the $12 plan and down to the $8 plan in about equal increments. The company's management also said that the spike in cancellations was not caused by the price hike.

I have disagreed before with CEO Hastings and some of the other commentators here on Seeking Alpha. I think the data shows pretty clearly, and this new poll only serves to reinforce, that consumer reluctance to share accounts is not only low to begin with, but also going even lower as streaming prices creep higher. Neither of Netflix's rebuttals holds up.

The Account Sharing Claim

Netflix management did not actually put numbers to their "no evidence of account sharing" argument, which makes refuting this point a little harder. Hastings simply said there was no evidence. But he did point out that the spike in cancellations occurred a month before the price hike that supposedly caused them. He claimed, and many agreed, that pattern was proof something else lay behind the shortfall. If price hikes didn't cause cancellation, then account-sharing wasn't boosted by the price hikes. Essentially, his point was cause shouldn't come after effect.

I have pointed out before that Hastings' explanation doesn't make much sense, either. He claimed that the media distorted stories of the price hike and caused customers to misunderstand it, and thus cancelled before it actually came. But 80% of its customers had no idea it was coming. Putting aside the claim of media bias, which wasn't really supported, Hastings never explained why.

But account sharing actually fits into this data rather well. Almost perfectly, in fact.

Like everything else, customers tend to approach account sharing by weighing the costs and benefits, either consciously or sub-consciously. The benefits are obvious - someone agrees to share the cost of an account. On Netflix, the first stream costs $8, the second costs only $2, and the third and fourth combined only cost another $2. Consolidating four separate users, as I explained before, actually takes the total cost from $32 down to $12, and everyone shares in the savings.

Privacy Costs Are Different

So there's actually no monetary cost to account sharing. What there is, however, is a privacy cost. On Netflix users have access to each other's viewing histories. No hiding those guilty pleasure viewings from your cousin, sibling or co-worker once you sign onto the same plan. Unlike cash costs, which are paid month-to-month, privacy "costs" have a large upfront component. Once you give someone your login credentials, they can see everything you've ever watched, in addition to what you watch over time in the future.

This is probably the real explanation for the early start churn seemed to get after Netflix announced its price hike. Because viewing history access is retroactive, as well as prospective, delaying access via account-sharing offers little benefit. But it does increase costs, by making everyone pay for separate accounts a little longer.

So, the 20% who knew about the price hike may have started looking for partners before it even took effect. Once they knew a price hike was coming, and decided to share accounts eventually, there was no reason not to start sharing accounts as soon as possible. It maximized the monetary savings and did nothing to increase the privacy costs. Meanwhile, the 80% who didn't know about the price hike followed the same thought process, but only after they saw their monthly bills go up. The end result is a churn number that spikes slightly ahead of the price hike and then stays high as people are gradually un-grandfathered. And that is exactly what Netflix actually saw.

The Upgrade/Downgrade Claim

Nor does Netflix's point about equal upgrade and downgrade levels hold much weight. A customer who upgrades from a two-stream plan to a four-stream plan has effectively added two additional streams, while a customer who downgrades to a one-stream plan has only removed one stream.

So equal upgrade and downgrade rates actually reflect a considerable increase in total streams being sold, which all else being equal would be expected to produce a considerable reduction in the headline subscriber count, which counts accounts rather than streams.

And again, what we would expect to see is exactly what happened.

Customer Implications

Other surveys have shown that most account sharers are not so much free riders as multi-service subscribers who divide various accounts between them. So one Millennial subscribes to Netflix, which has two or four streams at a time, and another subscribes to HBO Now, which allows three streams at a time, and they pool passwords. Still others might get in on the deal by sharing Starz or Showtime or some other service. If Netflix is seeing this kind of account-sharing, HBO and other services are almost certainly seeing very similar patterns.

Account-sharing means, as I've said, that streams become more important than accounts. Netflix is not selling one account for $12, it is selling four streams for $3 each. HBO is selling three streams for $15, or $5 each. And it is selling them to individual people, not households.

Financial Implications

Netflix is already in approximately 51 million US households. It has said it can see itself entering 60-90 million households before reaching full US maturity. At the most efficient, 4/$12 plan, that would mean selling 240-360 million Netflix streams.

The US population is only about 330 million, and babies don't need Netflix streams, nor do certain other population groups, and then there will be those who simply don't want one. Altogether I see account-sharing probably capping Netflix accounts towards the lower end of the range at 60-65 million, approximately 250 million streams. With Netflix's US subscribers generating roughly $4 of contribution margin per month, that puts the cap on US streaming contribution, currently at $2.03 billion per year, at somewhere between $2.45 billion and $2.7 billion.

HBO is only selling three streams and is generating more revenue per stream, both positives for TimeWarner. As I've explained before, however, HBO does suffer one big handicap. TimeWarner gives out three free streams on HBO Go for every subscription to linear-TV HBO someone buys. While the linear subscription also costs $15, those inside that household have in-home access and can often get by without the free Go streams, which are then available to others. With roughly 36 million linear subscribers, there are 108 million HBO streams that TimeWarner is receiving no cash for.

It could always cut them back, of course, but that would probably dent the linear subscriptions as much as it boosted the digital ones. Assume that each linear household has two people in it. That's conservative, but some of them may want one of those free streams for themselves outside the home. Assuming a low average household size reduces the distortion of assuming all Go streams are shared rather than hoarded.

Then a total of 180 million people (108 million + 36 million x 2) are already set for HBO streaming. With HBO's higher pricing capping them somewhat lower than Netflix, there are probably only about 10-20 million streams at most it can still sell. That comes to 3-7 million streaming accounts. But TimeWarner reports that HBO Now already hit 2 million subscribers, so they are already included in the company's earnings as of last quarter. That leaves as little as 1 million, or at most, 5 million potential subscribers left. That's approximately $96 million to $480 million in annual revenue. If the higher prices are more prohibitive than I expect there may not be any room for growth at all.

International is harder, since the streaming revolution in a lot of countries is still just getting started. Netflix and Amazon are less than a year into their worldwide launches. But as these markets start to mature, similar forces will come into play.

Conclusion

Account-sharing has been confirmed to be a substantial force in the streaming video market. It has real implications for the value of streaming services. These services are selling streams to individuals, not accounts to households. While an exhaustive analysis of every streaming service in every country is well beyond the scope of this article, the methods described here should shed light on the US position of the biggest premium-TV rivals and illustrate methods for deriving similar answers for other services or nations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.