Buy Pine Cliff Energy On The Pullback

Pine Cliff Energy, Ltd. (OTC:PIFYF) has a much more experienced management than is typical for a company of this size. The company has a market cap of about C$277 million (based upon the market close of Friday, April 28, 2017). The total long term debt of about C$ 60 million means that the enterprise value is roughly C$338 million. So when management announces record quarterly cash flow of C$15 million during the integration process of a relatively large acquisition, then maybe it is time for investors to look at this interesting company.

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Fourth Quarter, 2016 Press Release

This is one of the few companies that managed to record higher sales when compared to the previous year. Plus the year began with some extremely low gas prices. As noted above, the company had positive cash flow despite the adverse environment for much of the year. More to the point, despite additional outstanding shares from the stock sale in conjunction with the large acquisition, cash flow per share increased. The sizable debt pay-down and low operating cost structure allow this Canadian producer to be well positioned to benefit from any industry upturn.

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., April, 2017 Corporate Presentation

This Alberta producer has costs that rival some of the best in the industry. The low decline rate of the wells is icing on the cake. The Cardium and the Montney in Canada are areas that do not get the attention that the Permian does in the United States. As a result, the Canadian producers often sell at discounted ratios to their U.S. peers.

This company at least tells investors which companies are in the comparison. There are some very well respected names that are part of the comparison. As a result, the second slide has above average value to the investor.

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., April, 2017 Corporate Presentation

What sets this company apart was the ability to pay off more than C$100 million in loans when the banks got nervous. There was no cash flow to speak of initially so the lenders probably got antsy. Management not only handled the debt situation well, but the company managed to increase production as shown above. This speaks volumes about the management experience. The debt situation alone could have resolved itself in a far worse fashion. Plus the breakeven managed to stay incredibly low. So clearly this management was able to keep some exciting properties for future development.

The current long term debt to cash flow from operations is probably at the low end of reasonable. It could prove to be very conservative if gas prices rally. On the other hand, the current debt load is manageable in all but the most sustained, extreme commodity price level declines.

The recent bank credit line redetermination saw a mutually agreed decrease in the credit line to about C$45 million. Management does not appear anxious to use bank credit lines after the madcap rush to pay down debt. That is probably an excellent view as there are far more stable long term debt tools than bank debt. The six month redetermination process adds an element of instability that needs to be avoided. The gas industry is going through hard times, so it is no surprise that the banks are wary of making long term loans to the gas industry.

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., April, 2017 Corporate Presentation

Management focuses on value creation and cash flow. These two measurements can be ignored by investors until its too late. But that implies that the costs to develop the resources is reasonable. So the low cost structure shown before gives the free cash flow argument some validity. Raw Energy has written several "Bottom of the Barrel Club" articles featuring companies with fantastic reserves going into reorganization. For a number of reasons, this company is unlikely to join that club because the total picture presented by management appears reasonable.

The fact that management is on its third try with two successes already under its belt was demonstrated in the debt pay off. That kind of experience combined with rising production and increasing cash flow per share in the fourth quarter adds some security to this investment. Investors want an "edge" when investing in companies. This management clearly demonstrates that edge. Interestingly, the company stock is still ahead of the beginning price despite the industry downturn. This is another indication of management superiority.

So the seasonal pullback of gas stocks may be a great time to load up on one of the better managed growth stocks in the industry. Maybe this company will never receive all the attention of a Permian company. Possibly all Canadian stocks are doomed to sell at a discount to their peers "forever". But that has not stopped this management from making attractive returns to the shareholders. So despite some commonly held beliefs of Mr. Market, this stock is a buy on any pullback. The latest pullback has been a doozie because the stock is on the verge of nearly being at half the price of the previous high. Plus it is trading at about six times fourth quarter cash flow. That bargain is not going to last for a company of this stature even if the debt is taken into account.

Source: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., April, 2017 Corporate Presentation

The active acquisition strategy has the ability to change the company outlook quickly. Management may not have made the best decision (for example) in making the Carrot Creek acquisition in 2014. However, the effect of that acquisition will be overshadowed by the very sizable November, 2015, acquisition.

This company is currently valued by the market at approximately C$16,000 per flowing barrel. As shown above, the company has made acquisitions for more than that amount. By management's own acquisition standards, this company is a bargain. Should the stock become much cheaper than it is now, there could be a management led buyout of the company. Investors can be sure that management is closely watching the progress of the stock price. A management this good is highly unlikely to miss a bargain, even if it is the company itself. That should provide some downside protection to the stock price.

Investors have clearly benefited from the acquistion strategy overall. Despite the industry downturn, this stock shows a respectable five year return. Management has sold assets that became non-core and quickly re-positioned the company as necessary. That is a refreshing attitude compared to the usual "lets wait for the cyclical recovery" that normally destroys share value. So the overall strategy is another demonstration of the experience of management.

If the oil industry is out of favor, then the gas drillers are "in the garbage can". As a group they are long gone and forgotten. So any industry re-valuation should ensure an above average return in the coming cyclical recovery. The current management has been through several industry downturns. Despite beginning the company at considerably higher commodity pricing, the stock price has made commendable progress as commodity prices sank. Like oil prices, gas prices will recover sooner or later. In the meantime, this company will grow profitably anyway. Everybody on-board for a very profitable ride!

