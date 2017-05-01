Both 'Smart' And 'Dumb' Beta Have Much In Common: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

John Bogle is critical of smart beta, but it seems to your humble correspondent that its best features are the very ones the Vanguard founder bequeathed to the investing world.

By dint of his index-fund innovation, books and investment wisdom, John Bogle always deserves a respectful hearing. That doesn't necessarily mean he is always right. The sagacious Vanguard founder was an early and vocal opponent of ETFs, though of course his own firm is today one of the leading providers of that product (though Bogle was no longer Vanguard's CEO when they were adopted). And to give Bogle his due, among his chief criticisms of ETFs was that the ease of trading them on an intraday basis would serve as a stumbling block for many investors who would buy and sell at the wrong times rather buy and hold an index mutual fund, as he recommends. And in that he was correct, despite the fact that ETFs' many other virtues (low cost, portfolio transparency and tax advantages) make them a superb product for more steadfast investors.

Now, according to an article by Tim McAleenan Jr. on today's SA, Bogle is coming out against so-called smart beta. McAleenan quotes him as saying:

Beware of any strategy that is designed to beat the market over 50 years. I wouldn't do it. Why take the risk when in the end the market return is there for the taking?""

McAleenan takes the Vanguard founder to task for imprecision, explaining that the strategy does perform well (in backtests) but may be becoming a victim of its own popularity. He writes:

My view is that John Bogle has performed an admirable public service by criticizing smart beta funds because an important fact has changed. A valuation edge existed when no one bothered to rigorously pursue a smart beta strategy. But, if Citigroup's estimates prove accurate, this is an investing strategy that is on the precipice of having $1.2 trillion in assets devoted to it. The valuation edge has been escheated to the masses, diminishing the likelihood of future outperformance."

While it seems logical to say that crowding into a strategy tends to diminish its effectiveness, wouldn't that same logic apply even more to "dumb beta," i.e., market-cap weighted index funds, which total well over $2 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute?

The jury remains out on this topic because smart beta is still too new. To my mind, both strategies are good ones, though smart beta does seem smarter to me. Its raison d'etre is to sever the connection between market price and portfolio allocation. When an index fund owns Amazon, whose price keeps on rising, the market-cap fund will eventually become a portfolio of big winners, which is apt to eventually run out of steam.

An alternative portfolio based on fundamental factors, equal weighting or some other non-price-based criterion will generate a very different kind of alpha. Those who are attracted to momentum strategies should favor market-cap-based funds. Those who like value strategies should favor fundamentally weighted smart beta approaches.

These categories can be further sliced and diced. Ultimately, what makes them all good approaches is that they are transparent, rules-based, low-cost, liquid and well-diversified. And for that much gratitude is due John Bogle.

