Walgreens: Rite Aid Merger Not Worth It

The precedence of the Safeway / Albertsons and Hertz / Dollar Thrifty mergers may lead to FTC rejections.

Walgreens will assume a large amount of long term debt from Rite Aid but with minimal earnings accretion.

A combined Rite Aid / Walgreens will be significantly more expensive versus its direct and indirect peers.

The continuing merger news with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) can give any investor whiplash. Walgreens has now set a July 1st deadline for the FTC to block or allow its the merger. A colleague recently asked me what she should do with her Walgreens' stock if the acquisition is approved.

My recommendation to her is to sell the shares if the merger is approved. In the paragraphs below I'll discuss why the Rite Aid acquisition is not good for Walgreens. The final paragraph will discuss why the deal may not be approved based on historical precedence.

Peer Valuations

Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS (NYSE:CVS) all operate small neighborhood stores but generate the majority of their revenue from health services.

For fiscal year 2016:

Pharmacy services generated 67% of CVS' total revenue.

Prescription drugs generated 69% of Rite Aid's total sales.

Pharmacy generated 67% of revenue for Walgreens USA.

Since the majority of revenue for all three companies is health care related, comparing their valuations should also include other pharmacy services companies.

The table below shows the trailing earnings multiple for the CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and ExpressScripts (NASDAQ:ESRX); a pharmacy benefit management company. ExpressScripts does not operate retail stores so it is not a direct peer of Walgreens.

Trailing Earnings Multiple Company Trailing Earnings Multiple CVS 16.76 Express Scripts 11.21 Rite Aid Very High Walgreens 21.93

If an investor wanted to initiate a long position in pharmacy services, why would they not choose Express Scripts or CVS?

According to MorningStar, the 10 year EPS growth for companies are:

8% for Walgreens

20% for ExpressScripts

11% for CVS

-21% for Rite Aid

ExpressScripts looks to be the better pharmacy investment. If the company wanted exposure to physical retail, they could acquire Freds (NASDAQ:FRED) or even merge with Kroger (NYSE:KR).

I left off the Rite Aid earnings multiple since it is higher due to hopes of a buyout. If the deal falls through, the stock price will undoubtedly drop. Walgreens does have international operations and currency is a headwind but that does account for 1200 basis point EPS growth gap with ExpressScripts.

A combined Walgreens/Rite Aid will be even more expensive versus its peers.

Balance Sheet

The latest merger news states that Walgreens will pay between $6.84 and $7.37 billion in cash for Rite Aid depending upon the number of locations sold. With the new proposed terms, Walgreens has said it "no longer expects a material accretion in fiscal 2017" but does foresee cost synergies of $1 billion within 3-4 years.

Rite Aid brings along with it nearly $7 billion in long term debt. Walgreens currently has $18 billion in long term debt.

Freds has thus far agreed to pay ~$900 million for the stores it would acquire.

It seems as if Walgreens is really hurting its balance sheet with the Rite Ad acquisition.

The assumed Rite Aid long term debt will increase Walgreens' long term debt by 35% and provide no accretion to earnings in fiscal 2017. Cost synergies would not take effect until 3-4 years out.

If I was a long term Walgreens investor, I would vote against the deal. Fred's will likely pay only ~$1 million per Rite Aid store and Walgreen's will be assuming a large amount of long term debt.

Merger Likelihood

No one outside the FTC knows whether or not the Walgreens merger with Rite Aid will be approved. The new administration may be more open to the deal than the previous Obama administration. Investors can look to previous approved deals that were similar for precedence.

In 2014, as part of the Albertsons and Safeway merger, the FTC required 146 supermarkets to sold off to Haggen Holding, a regional grocery chain. The FTC stated at the time that "Albertsons and Safeway compete vigorously on the bases on price, quality.....". Less than a year later, Haggen filed for bankruptcy and Albertsons repurchase 29 of the locations that had been sold off.

In 2012, the FTC required Hertz to sells its Advantage Rent A Car business and 29 airport locations for approval to acquire Dollar Thrifty. At the time, Hertz and Dollar Thrifty were two of the top four firms in airport car rentals. In 2014, Advantage filed for bankruptcy and Hertz repurchased 10 Advantage locations.

The FTC is likely considering the precedence set by Albertsons/Safeway and Hertz/Advantage for its decision on Walgreens/RiteAid.

Three firms dominate neighborhood retail pharmacy: CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid. Duane Reed was already acquired by Walgreens. If Walgreens and Rite Aid merge, and Freds later goes bankrupt, competition will undoubtedly be reduced.

Investors assuming merger approval need to examine the two previous deals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if the Rite Aid - Walgreens merger is approved, I do not think the combined company is the best long term pharmacy investment. Direct competitor, CVS, and indirect competitor ExpressScripts, both trade at lower earnings multiples than Walgreens. ExpressScripts is also growing earnings per share significantly faster. A combined Rite Aid/Walgreens will have significantly larger long term debt and no immediate earnings accretion.

Finally, based on the Albertsons/Safeway merger, FTC approval is not guaranteed. If the deal does fall through, Walgreens will have to pay Rite Aid a $325 million breakup fee.

